Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointment of Ms. Cara Vitolo as assistant principal at Glenville School, effective January 3. Ms. Vitolo replaces Ms. Barbara Brennan Oxer, who is leaving GPS after 20 years of dedicated service. Ms. Vitolo will support the entire Glenville community, assisting in the development and achievement of school goals and objectives, while advocating on behalf of all students.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO