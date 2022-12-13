Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
"You're Doomed The Moment It Touches Anything Else On Your Plate": People Are Sharing The Ingredient That Can Instantly Ruin A Perfectly Good Meal
"Most people I know absolutely love them. No one understands when I say they taste like candy that fell in the dirt and sat there for a really long time."
Comments / 0