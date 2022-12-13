Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
abc12.com
Local mom waiting for answers in son's death due to delays at medical examiner's office
GENESEE COUTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek mother says her life is at a standstill following her 31-year-old son’s sudden death. Adding to her grief is waiting for the Genesee County medical examiner’s office to finish her son’s autopsy report. Leslie Trout says her son Kristopher...
abc12.com
Crime Stoppers offering $500 incentive to get repeat criminals off streets
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County announced a new program Thursday aimed at getting repeat violent offenders off the streets. The organization will offer $500 for any tips submitted to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm.
abc12.com
Shiawassee County man sentenced to life in prison in killing, mutilation
Mark David Latunski will spend the rest of his life behind bars after killing and mutilating Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek around Christmas in 2019. Shiawassee County man sentenced to life in prison in killing, mutilation. Mark David Latunski was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole...
abc12.com
Flint man sent to prison for $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme
Michael Johnson-Brown was sentenced to nine years in a federal penitentiary after he pleaded guilty to a $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme. Flint man sent to prison for $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme. A federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Michael Johnson-Brown on Thursday. He pleaded guilty earlier...
abc12.com
One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house caught fire on Flint's north side on Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue, which is near Flint Lake Park. Firefighters from the Flint and Flint Township fire departments found heavy...
abc12.com
City of Flint cracks down on blight violators
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A renewed initiative is underway in the city of Flint against blight violators. Leading the charge is Flint employee Arnold Brown and he’s passionate about the city. It’s where he grew up and he knows how important living in a clean, safe community is to residents.
abc12.com
Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint community honored a true champion for change on Friday. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden, who also resurrected and managed the Berston Field House. Hundreds of people paid their final respects during a public viewing...
abc12.com
Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A condemned apartment complex on the city of Flint's west side caught fire Friday morning, causing more damage to a dilapidated building. No injuries were reported, but multiple fire departments responded to put out the flames at the Sunset Village Apartments on Bradley Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
abc12.com
Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back
Cheers Market in Flint still is not allowed to sell alcoholic beverages after losing an appeal before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back. Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. lost its liquor license in August after Flint police investigated...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan health advocate shares his story of overcoming mental health and suicide
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 46,000 people in the US died by suicide in 2020 which is about one death every 11 minutes, according to the CDC. Numbers - that are tough to digest. Just recently the topic of suicide has been in the forefront after the recent deaths of...
abc12.com
Detroit Pistons owner provides Christmas gifts for Voices for Children
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For years, a very secret Santa delivered toys to kids in need around the Flint area. That Santa is Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores. He has a special connection to Flint, because he grew up in the area. This year, Voices for Children helped connect Gores...
abc12.com
Flint mayor strikes hopeful tone in 2022 State of the City address
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just days after being sworn in for a second term, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley laid out his vision for the city during his State of the City address. This was the third State of the City address for Neeley, but the first time he addressed a live audience at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint.
abc12.com
Flushing High School volunteers with Catholic Charities ahead of the holidays
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In light of the holiday season Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties is working to make sure no family is forgotten. It's a true Christmas story for families who could use the extra support - an effort that will help make the holidays brighter for more than 1000 area children.
abc12.com
General Motors Community Impact Grant awarded to Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors Flint-Area plants impact the community by providing a $270,000 grant to eight local nonprofits. Since 2018 GM has provided nearly 50 grants totaling over $5 million to support the Flint-Genesee community but Chad Pang, plant executive director. at Flint Assembly says this year is...
abc12.com
Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer hosting free Christmas meal
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer is planning to host its fourth annual community meal on Christmas day. The restaurant at 315 W. Nepessing St. will be open from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 25 to serve a traditional Christmas meal with a barbecue flair. Cookie station will be open to serve Kookys N Cream products warmed to order.
abc12.com
Flint water bill relief fund receives $1.5 million, increases assistance levels
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The water bill relief fund for Flint residents received an influx of funding as the Great Lakes Water Authority is increasing eligibility and assistance levels. The authority's Board of Directors approved transferring $1.5 million into the Water Residential Assistance Program, which helps low-income households with bill...
abc12.com
Erik Jones makes a pitstop at the Dort
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Bryon Native Erik Jones is natural on the road. But, on the ice, Erik needs a little work. During first period intermission, the NASCAR driver participated in a shoot-out, where he didn't make any goals. It was all in fun and Jones was there for a...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc High School "levels up" with esports
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School's preparing for the launch of their competitive gaming team next semester. Also called "esports," competitive gaming is getting more popular- with 54 schools in the state's high school league during the fall 2022 season. And in the Spring 2023 season, Grand...
abc12.com
Former Grand Blanc basketball player finds new love
GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Mark Miller was baller on the hardwood for the Bobcats. But the hooper has new interest, handball. Mark is a cadet at West Point, he says everyone must be a part of some athletic, he choose hand-ball and Mark was a natural. He was so...
