ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint man sent to prison for $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme

Michael Johnson-Brown was sentenced to nine years in a federal penitentiary after he pleaded guilty to a $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme. Flint man sent to prison for $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme. A federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Michael Johnson-Brown on Thursday. He pleaded guilty earlier...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house caught fire on Flint's north side on Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue, which is near Flint Lake Park. Firefighters from the Flint and Flint Township fire departments found heavy...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

City of Flint cracks down on blight violators

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A renewed initiative is underway in the city of Flint against blight violators. Leading the charge is Flint employee Arnold Brown and he’s passionate about the city. It’s where he grew up and he knows how important living in a clean, safe community is to residents.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint community honored a true champion for change on Friday. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden, who also resurrected and managed the Berston Field House. Hundreds of people paid their final respects during a public viewing...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A condemned apartment complex on the city of Flint's west side caught fire Friday morning, causing more damage to a dilapidated building. No injuries were reported, but multiple fire departments responded to put out the flames at the Sunset Village Apartments on Bradley Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back

Cheers Market in Flint still is not allowed to sell alcoholic beverages after losing an appeal before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back. Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. lost its liquor license in August after Flint police investigated...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint mayor strikes hopeful tone in 2022 State of the City address

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just days after being sworn in for a second term, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley laid out his vision for the city during his State of the City address. This was the third State of the City address for Neeley, but the first time he addressed a live audience at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flushing High School volunteers with Catholic Charities ahead of the holidays

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In light of the holiday season Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties is working to make sure no family is forgotten. It's a true Christmas story for families who could use the extra support - an effort that will help make the holidays brighter for more than 1000 area children.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer hosting free Christmas meal

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer is planning to host its fourth annual community meal on Christmas day. The restaurant at 315 W. Nepessing St. will be open from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 25 to serve a traditional Christmas meal with a barbecue flair. Cookie station will be open to serve Kookys N Cream products warmed to order.
LAPEER, MI
abc12.com

Flint water bill relief fund receives $1.5 million, increases assistance levels

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The water bill relief fund for Flint residents received an influx of funding as the Great Lakes Water Authority is increasing eligibility and assistance levels. The authority's Board of Directors approved transferring $1.5 million into the Water Residential Assistance Program, which helps low-income households with bill...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Erik Jones makes a pitstop at the Dort

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Bryon Native Erik Jones is natural on the road. But, on the ice, Erik needs a little work. During first period intermission, the NASCAR driver participated in a shoot-out, where he didn't make any goals. It was all in fun and Jones was there for a...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc High School "levels up" with esports

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School's preparing for the launch of their competitive gaming team next semester. Also called "esports," competitive gaming is getting more popular- with 54 schools in the state's high school league during the fall 2022 season. And in the Spring 2023 season, Grand...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Former Grand Blanc basketball player finds new love

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Mark Miller was baller on the hardwood for the Bobcats. But the hooper has new interest, handball. Mark is a cadet at West Point, he says everyone must be a part of some athletic, he choose hand-ball and Mark was a natural. He was so...
GRAND BLANC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy