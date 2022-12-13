Read full article on original website
wfit.org
Severe weather to pass through Florida Wednesday and Thursday
Rounds of strong and heavy thunderstorms will continue to pass through parts of the Panhandle until late afternoon. Starting early to mid-evening, a line of storms with a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat hits the western Panhandle and the severe weather risk will slowly spread eastward through the overnight hours. There will be an elevated tornado risk through Thursday morning so please have multiple ways to receive warnings. A NOAA weather radio is still the best way to wake you up at night.
wfit.org
Property insurance changes head to DeSantis
With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market. The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on the final day...
