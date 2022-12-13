Read full article on original website
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:30 p.m., the north left shoulder and...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared: Roanoke Co.
— UPDATE 12/16 at 1:47 p.m. — The tractor-trailer crash previously reported at mile marker 136 in Roanoke County has been cleared, according to VDOT. However, VDOT says a second multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 137 near the construction zone in Roanoke County.
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
wfxrtv.com
Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
WSLS
Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSLS
George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
WSLS
New retail zone in Roanoke County sparks controversy
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new retail zone that has people talking in Roanoke County – many are speculating that the development could be a Publix. On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve plans to rezone the sit along Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road after the developers presented a revised concept plan.
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
WSET
Firefighters rescue trapped person in car crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters in Lynchburg worked to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the 3 House with the Lynchburg Fire Department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. The incident remained ongoing for...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
WSET
Here's how VDOT is preparing for the upcoming wintry weather in the Lynchburg area
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming weather is threatening some parts of Virginia with chances of what could be icing, freezing rain or sleet beginning Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but VDOT has a plan to battle the weather on the roads. Right now VDOT said the northern, northwestern and...
WSET
Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
WDBJ7.com
Police remind residents to lock cars as vehicle thefts rise
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are seeing a rise in stolen cars across the Roanoke Valley since before the pandemic. Recent data from the Salem Police Department show 21 cars have been stolen this year. It’s an increase from a total of 15 cars stolen in 2020. Safety officials...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares to host Christmas event in Roanoke Dec. 17, Dec. 18
ROANOKE, Va. – You can get into the holiday spirit with Miracle on 9th Street, a Blue Ridge Christmas – a walking tour that will take you behind the scene of the Blue Ridge Nightmare set. If you have been to Blue Ridge Nightmares around Halloween, you know...
WDBJ7.com
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski businesses asking for support during W. Main St. closure
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - With portions of W. Main Street closed in Pulaski for a water line project, business owners say they’ve seen around a 75% drop in foot traffic just in the last three weeks. “I don’t look at it like it’s just the business,” said Regina Dean,...
WSLS
Suspect in deadly Rockbridge County explosion accepts plea deal
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The suspect in a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has accepted a plea deal. Philip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an indictment of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, and the judge took the case under advisement to be reduced to a misdemeanor with no jail. He’s been sentenced to two years of felony supervised probation.
