Watch Skid Row Vocalist Erik Grönwall’s Wildly Energetic Cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘You’re Crazy’
Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall is no stranger to recording impressive covers, having previously tackled gems such as Pantera’s “Shattered,” Van Halen’s “Dreams” and even Sia’s “Chandelier.” However, he may’ve just topped himself with this electrifying rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “You’re Crazy.”
Paramore Release New Song ‘The News’ With Horror Inspired Video
As promised, are now sharing the second song from their upcoming This Is Why album, a new track titled "The News." As you might gather from the song's title, Hayley Williams takes a more worldly approach with the lyrics addressing the current state of the world within her vocal take. She opens by singing of a war on the far side of the planet, then turns the "war" idea to describe her inner turmoil going on behind her eyes just like a headache and eventually sounding the call to turn off the news. She belts, "Shut your eyes but it won’t go away / Turn on / Turn off / The news."
The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970
Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Godsmack Beat Metallica for No. 1 Song on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart
This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind...
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Slipknot, Korn + More Announced in First Wave of Knotfest Japan 2023 Lineup
Slipknot's Knotfest will return to Japan in 2023, finally realizing a plan that was initially set in motion to take place in 2020. The pandemic kept pushing back the group's Knotfest Japan plans, but they've now revealed a partial lineup for the 2023 edition. Slipknot will head up both days...
Robert Trujillo Was Still Learning Song Arrangement During Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Video Shoot
In a behind-the-scenes video documenting the shoot for Metallica's "Lux Æterna," bassist Robert Trujillo seems to be still learning the song. In "Metallica: Lux Æterna (Behind the Video,)" the keeper of Metallica's low end says (referring to the song playback), "It tricked me." The making-of-type video begins with...
Ghost Debut Video for 3-Year-Old Song After It Goes Viral on the Internet
It's been a huge year for Ghost and one of the reasons came from a totally unexpected source. "Mary on a Cross' became a viral sensation this past summer, three years after it was initially released. And now the song is finally getting a music video, one that you can see in full below.
The 40 Most-Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2022
It was quite a year for rock radio and all of the artists who found success through it. Despite the increasing popularity of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, radio is still widely-consumed in the U.S. In June, the Audio Today report from Nielsen confirmed that radio still reaches 93 percent of the U.S. [via Radio Ink]. The percentage is even higher than streaming platforms within the 18-34 age range, where radio reaches 87 percent and Spotify reaches 41 percent. The rest of the streaming services were even lower.
10 Epic Concert Ejections
Consider this your official lesson on how NOT to act at a concert. Not only did these fans get kicked out of rock and metal shows by the performers themselves, but each ordeal was caught on film, forever labeling each concertgoer as "that guy." If you've grabbed tickets to a...
Hair Metal Musicians Reacting to Grunge
Watch as members of Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and other "hair metal" bands give their opinions about the genre that killed their momentum -- grunge. Warrant singer Jani Lane was one of the first hair metal artists to see the writing on the wall. While visiting Columbia Records during Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” heyday, Lane rejoiced as their record label had the artwork for Cherry Pie hanging proudly in their office. Two years later, while meeting with the label for Dog Eat Dog, Lane noticed that Warrant no longer took up that space, and the art for Alice in Chains’ Dirt was now up on that wall. “I was like, hmmmm,” Lane recalled. “I think we’ve slipped down the priority ladder.”
How Pantera’s Rex Brown Went From Playing Tuba to Picking Up the Bass
Rex Brown is currently celebrating the legacy he helped build, playing bass and revisiting the music of Pantera on the band current tour dates. But did you know that the bass wasn't his first instrument? That actually would be the tuba. During an interview conducted with Gibson TV in December...
Dave Grohl Joins Billie Eilish Onstage to Duet Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ for Taylor Hawkins
At her headlining show at The Forum in Los Angeles, pop star Billie Eilish invited Dave Grohl onstage to perform an acoustic duet of Foo Fighters hit song "My Hero" in tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Eilish is in the midst of her "Happier Than Ever" tour in support...
Poll: What’s the Best Tool Album? – Vote Now
Tool have one of the most dedicated fanbases in rock history, so we have a challenge for their fans — which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday at 12N...
Floor Jansen Busts ‘Sick Dance Moves’ After Forgetting Nightwish Lyrics
Being a rock vocalist can sometimes be a humbling experience, but if you're able to roll with the punches, it can also show a bit of your humanity to the crowd. Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen recently had a mid-show flub, but her quick reaction to the incident led to a humorous moment, one that she shared with fans via social media.
Nightwish Singer Floor Jansen Announces Her First Solo Album
Nightwish singer and solo artist Floor Jansen, who last month revealed she's "cancer free" after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, has now announced her first-ever solo album. It's called Paragon, and it arrives on March 24, 2023. In addition to the three singles Jansen already shared from the forthcoming effort...
Bands Who Have Admitted to Using Backing Tracks
The world of rock music went berserk over a few things in 2022. Trying to cancel cancel culture was one of them. Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing was another. And we had some spectacular fireworks over bands who were suspected of using backing tracks when they perform. Bands use backing tracks, or...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
10-Year-Old Rages Singing Slipknot’s ‘The Heretic Anthem’ With Kid Band (O’Keefe Music Foundation)
If kids are our future, then the metal scene that lies ahead is looking really bright. Especially with the kids learning the ropes through the O'Keefe Music Foundation. After a year of brilliant covers, the group has given us one more gift before 2022 is out: A cover of Slipknot's "The Heretic Anthem."
