ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Paramore Release New Song ‘The News’ With Horror Inspired Video

As promised, are now sharing the second song from their upcoming This Is Why album, a new track titled "The News." As you might gather from the song's title, Hayley Williams takes a more worldly approach with the lyrics addressing the current state of the world within her vocal take. She opens by singing of a war on the far side of the planet, then turns the "war" idea to describe her inner turmoil going on behind her eyes just like a headache and eventually sounding the call to turn off the news. She belts, "Shut your eyes but it won’t go away / Turn on / Turn off / The news."
Loudwire

The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970

Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Loudwire

The 40 Most-Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2022

It was quite a year for rock radio and all of the artists who found success through it. Despite the increasing popularity of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, radio is still widely-consumed in the U.S. In June, the Audio Today report from Nielsen confirmed that radio still reaches 93 percent of the U.S. [via Radio Ink]. The percentage is even higher than streaming platforms within the 18-34 age range, where radio reaches 87 percent and Spotify reaches 41 percent. The rest of the streaming services were even lower.
Loudwire

10 Epic Concert Ejections

Consider this your official lesson on how NOT to act at a concert. Not only did these fans get kicked out of rock and metal shows by the performers themselves, but each ordeal was caught on film, forever labeling each concertgoer as "that guy." If you've grabbed tickets to a...
Loudwire

Hair Metal Musicians Reacting to Grunge

Watch as members of Motley Crue, Poison, Def Leppard and other "hair metal" bands give their opinions about the genre that killed their momentum -- grunge. Warrant singer Jani Lane was one of the first hair metal artists to see the writing on the wall. While visiting Columbia Records during Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” heyday, Lane rejoiced as their record label had the artwork for Cherry Pie hanging proudly in their office. Two years later, while meeting with the label for Dog Eat Dog, Lane noticed that Warrant no longer took up that space, and the art for Alice in Chains’ Dirt was now up on that wall. “I was like, hmmmm,” Lane recalled. “I think we’ve slipped down the priority ladder.”
Loudwire

How Pantera’s Rex Brown Went From Playing Tuba to Picking Up the Bass

Rex Brown is currently celebrating the legacy he helped build, playing bass and revisiting the music of Pantera on the band current tour dates. But did you know that the bass wasn't his first instrument? That actually would be the tuba. During an interview conducted with Gibson TV in December...
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Tool Album? – Vote Now

Tool have one of the most dedicated fanbases in rock history, so we have a challenge for their fans — which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday at 12N...
Loudwire

Floor Jansen Busts ‘Sick Dance Moves’ After Forgetting Nightwish Lyrics

Being a rock vocalist can sometimes be a humbling experience, but if you're able to roll with the punches, it can also show a bit of your humanity to the crowd. Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen recently had a mid-show flub, but her quick reaction to the incident led to a humorous moment, one that she shared with fans via social media.
Loudwire

Nightwish Singer Floor Jansen Announces Her First Solo Album

Nightwish singer and solo artist Floor Jansen, who last month revealed she's "cancer free" after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, has now announced her first-ever solo album. It's called Paragon, and it arrives on March 24, 2023. In addition to the three singles Jansen already shared from the forthcoming effort...
Loudwire

Bands Who Have Admitted to Using Backing Tracks

The world of rock music went berserk over a few things in 2022. Trying to cancel cancel culture was one of them. Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing was another. And we had some spectacular fireworks over bands who were suspected of using backing tracks when they perform. Bands use backing tracks, or...
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy