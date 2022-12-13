ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New EU sanctions target Russian military-industrial complex

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says its latest round of sanctions will hit Russia’s military-industrial complex, as well as people and groups that are attacking Ukrainian civilians or kidnapping children. A European Commission vice-president said on Friday that the package would deal a blow to 168 companies...
Flu and RSV hit hard and early; now, Covid-19 is starting to rise

Just when you thought it was safe for a holiday visit with your Auntie Mary and her fragile health, RSV and the flu reared their heads -- and now Covid-19 numbers are creeping up again. Health officials are emphasizing the availability of the protective measures, tests and treatments that they...
Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok from US government devices

The Senate passed legislation Wednesday evening to ban TikTok from US government devices, in a move designed to limit perceived information-security risks stemming from the social media app. The vote by unanimous consent approved the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, a bill authored by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.
