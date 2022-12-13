Read full article on original website
Man Arrested Following Lengthy Chase With Police On Bulldozer
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel along with London City Police Officer Dillion Blair and London City Police Officer Ben Webb arrested Casey Reed age 40 of London on Thursday morning December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:06 AM.
Missing Bell County man found dead
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Monday. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
Reward Is Now Offered For Laurel County Woman Wanted For Murder
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says there is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to a murder suspect’s arrest. 39-year-old Danielle Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault following a September 2021 crash. Deputies say Kelly was driving an SUV when she hit two other cars on US-25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt. Lab work took months to come back, but it eventually said Kelly was under the influence at the time of the crash. Officials said she did not show up to court, and she is now wanted on a murder indictment warrant. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.
London Man Arrested After Leading Police On A Chase On A Bulldozer
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Detective Taylor McDaniel along with London City Police Officers Dillion Blair and Ben Webb arrested a London man after he led police on a chase with a bulldozer. Deputies tried to serve three felony warrants on 40-year-old Casey Reed. When officers arrived, they found Reed pushing dirt on a bulldozer in his backyard off Bert Allen Road. Police said the chase started after Reed took off into the woods on the bulldozer. During the chase, officers were able to open the door of the bulldozer and remove Reed from the cab. Reed faces several charges, including fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Jury recommends sentencing in 2015 Clay County murder case
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than seven years ago, Trevor Dykes was shot and killed at his home in Clay County. Police said Thomas Miracle hired Roscoe Henson to kill Dykes, and Ashley Lawson took part in the plan because of a custody battle. Gilbert Henson was accused of hiding the murder weapon.
London Man Arrested After Police Find Him Standing In Road Jumping At Vehicles
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Wes Brown was dispatched to Hawk Creek Road where a man was reportedly standing in the roadway jumping at vehicles. Deputy Brown found the man, later identified as 35-year-old Logan Martin of London, out in the road there. When the deputy turned on his blue lights, Martin ran away and jumped into a dog pen where he was taken into custody. Martin was determined to be under the influence and was found to have two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court for criminal trespassing, assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police. In addition to the warrants, he was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances. Martin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
Grainger County man found dead after report of shooting, TBI investigating
The circumstances that led to the death of a man in Grainger County over the weekend is under investigation by local and state authorities.
Woman Is Sentenced In Whitley County Burglary Case
A McCreary County woman is facing jail time for her role in a burglary case in Whitley County. 33-year-old Shala Gregory, of Strunk, was recently sentenced to seven years in prison on burglary and identity theft charges in Whitley County. Williamsburg Police said back in April they were called to an incident at the Williamsburg Walmart. During the investigation, officers discovered Gregory had stolen more than $500 in merchandise after previously being told to leave the store. Investigators say she used one of her family members ID’s to avoid being arrested on warrants that were already out for her arrest.
Package thefts reported in Campbell Co., sheriff says
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents of package thefts out of LaFollette. The packages were stolen out of mailboxes in the Davis Chapel community, Barton said. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials urged people to call 911 or the tip line at (423)...
Whitley County Man Arrested in Drug Bust, Police Find $14,000 in Cash and Drug-Related Items
A Whitley County man was arrested over the weekend following a drug bust. Williamsburg Police officers arrested 39 year old Randy Jones on Saturday following police executing a search warrant at a home in southern Whitley County, located on the 3700 block of Lot-Mud Creek Road. According to police, officers...
Several law enforcement organizations team up for ‘Operation Joy’ food distribution
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies from three different counties teamed up with criminal justice students to make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for some families in need. On Wednesday, the students from Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County met at the Corbin Area Technology Center to host...
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Search For Wanted Woman
Officials with the Kentucky State Police have recently asked for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted woman. 33-year-old Brittany Napier is currently wanted for assault in Harlan County. She is described as a white female, standing 5’6”, with brown hair, and brown eyes. If you have...
Woman hit, killed by train in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway in Rockcastle County after a woman was hit and killed by a train. It happened Thursday night about half a mile south of Livingston. The coroner was called to the scene around 8 p.m. He says the circumstances that led up...
Police searching for multiple vehicles following theft in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky county are looking for three vehicles involved in a recent theft. Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they are looking for a truck and trailer that was used to steal an excavator. You can...
Pair of Knox County teens reported missing
Have you seen either of these two? They went missing from the Barbourville area Monday.
Officials looking for missing Bell County man
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a missing man. 70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton was last seen on Monday around 6:00 p.m. He was leaving a home on Bradfordtown Road. Barton was wearing a black jacket and black cargo pants.
Drug Bust in Whitley County - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of deadly tornadoes that ripped through Western Kentucky. Shop with a Trooper - 4:00 p.m.
