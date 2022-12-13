Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KOMU
Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases
COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of teenagers were charged with several felonies after authorities say they pointed handguns at several other teens in September at Auxvasse City Park, according to a probable cause statement. Ryan English, 16, of Auxvasse, was charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts The post Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Missing Ashland teen is found
Ashland Police say that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has been found safe. The teen was last seen on December 4th. Investigators say she apparently cut out a window screen and left the home. Police aren’t saying where Dubes has been or who she might have been with.
KOMU
One year later, family continues search for missing Monroe County woman
MONROE COUNTY - It's been over one year since Betty Hayes' family last saw or spoke to her. Hayes, 88, last spoke to a family member by telephone on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the next day. She was believed to...
KCTV 5
Gary Lee Jackman, 1980s ‘Westport Rapist,’ up for parole Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gary Lee Jackman, known as the “Westport Rapist,” is now up for parole. His hearing is Thursday, Dec. 15. At least one survivor of his crimes said that’s not appropriate. Jackman is serving 11 life sentences at the Jefferson City Correctional Center...
krcgtv.com
Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police
UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
KOMU
Ashland Police say missing teenager has returned home
ASHLAND - The Ashland Police Department posted on Facebook early Friday morning that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has returned home. In a video from the department, Chief Gabe Edwards said that she came home around 1 a.m. He said she appeared healthy an uninjured. Dubes confirmed to authorities that she was...
KOMU
Jefferson City corrections officer, wife granted $2 million in assault settlement
COLE COUNTY - A corrections officer at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was granted a cash settlement after he was left with severe and permanent injuries following an assault by an inmate. Kent Riley and his wife Jennifer sued inmate Gavin Syring after a July 19 assault at JCCC. The...
Arraignment held for person charged with several felonies after dog attacked Jefferson City police officer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Pennsylvania resident who was arrested in Jefferson City earlier this week after their dogs attacked a police officer on Monday appeared in court Wednesday. Nicole Zeits, 45, appeared in the Cole County Circuit court by video from the Cole County Jail. They are being held without bond. Zeits was listed The post Arraignment held for person charged with several felonies after dog attacked Jefferson City police officer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Miller County judge sentences ex-Tuscumbia High School teacher to prison
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A former Tuscumbia High School teacher could spend up to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Judge Matthew Hamner sentenced Michael Allen Wednesday morning to eight years in prison on two felony counts of sexual contact with a student. Allen also received an additional two years in prison for The post Miller County judge sentences ex-Tuscumbia High School teacher to prison appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were arrested Wednesday after they were accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Moniteau County. Lisa Owens, 39, and Hayli Breig, 19 – both of Chamois – were charged with felony stealing. No court dates have been set yet, according to Casenet. They are both held on a $25,000 bond, The post Two women accused of stealing catalytic converter arrested in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Lafayette County jury sentences Jefferson City man to 20 years in prison for ninth DWI conviction
LEXINGTON – A Jefferson City man will serve 20 years in the Department of Corrections for his ninth driving while intoxicated conviction. According to a news release from Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Hilbrenner, Scott Alan Schwarz, 39, was found to be a prior and persistent felony offender, which enhanced his class B felony of driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender to a class A felony.
KOMU
Sheriff: Osage County women caught stealing catalytic converter from commuter lot
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two Chamois women have been charged with a felony after the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office said a witness caught the women stealing a catalytic converter Wednesday. Lisa Owens, 39, and Hayli Breig, 19, were charged with stealing a catalytic converter. The sheriff's office said deputies were called...
Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested
A Columbia man was charged with murder last week in connection with a September crash into a utility pole and subsequent electrocution in southern Boone County. The post Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
KOMU
Man killed after crash in Macon County
MACON COUNTY − One man is dead following a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m., eight miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. A van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after...
Two men injured in Callaway County crash
KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt in a crash Thursday at the intersection U.S. 54 and Old U.S. 40 near Kingdom City. The crash occurred as Ace Harbour, 62, of Fulton, was having a medical emergency and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, according to a Missouri State Highway The post Two men injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Dixon juvenile killed in Maries County crash
MARIES - A 17-year-old male from Dixon was killed after a crash on Highway N Tuesday night. The juvenile traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. His vehicle then caught on fire. He was pronounced dead...
