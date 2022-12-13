Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel along with London City Police Officer Dillion Blair and London City Police Officer Ben Webb arrested Casey Reed age 40 of London on Thursday morning December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:06 AM.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Detective Taylor McDaniel along with London City Police Officers Dillion Blair and Ben Webb arrested a London man after he led police on a chase with a bulldozer. Deputies tried to serve three felony warrants on 40-year-old Casey Reed. When officers arrived, they found Reed pushing dirt on a bulldozer in his backyard off Bert Allen Road. Police said the chase started after Reed took off into the woods on the bulldozer. During the chase, officers were able to open the door of the bulldozer and remove Reed from the cab. Reed faces several charges, including fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
$1,000 reward offered for Laurel County woman sought in murder warrant
Danielle Kelly, 39, was indicted on Nov. 18 on three counts of first-degree assault and one count of murder.
WKYT 27
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
somerset106.com
London Man Arrested After Police Find Him Standing In Road Jumping At Vehicles
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Wes Brown was dispatched to Hawk Creek Road where a man was reportedly standing in the roadway jumping at vehicles. Deputy Brown found the man, later identified as 35-year-old Logan Martin of London, out in the road there. When the deputy turned on his blue lights, Martin ran away and jumped into a dog pen where he was taken into custody. Martin was determined to be under the influence and was found to have two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court for criminal trespassing, assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police. In addition to the warrants, he was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances. Martin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
wymt.com
Missing Bell County man found dead
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Monday. The cause of death is still under investigation.
q95fm.net
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Stolen Excavator
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an excavator that was stolen on South Highway 421. The excavator that was stolen is a CAT 305E2 model. Those with the Sheriff’s office posed on Facebook an image captured from surveillance video of a...
WHAS 11
2 arrested during Clark County Sheriff's 'Shop With A Cop' event
More than 50 officers were volunteering when a man was caught trying to steal from the store. Not even an hour later, a woman tried to steal as well.
17-year-old boy reported missing in Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.
wymt.com
Police need your help finding stolen ATV
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a stolen ATV. Deputies say the 2022 Polaris Pro XD was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. at the Laurel Ridge Landfill. A picture of the vehicle is below. If you have seen it,...
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested in Drug Bust, Police Find $14,000 in Cash and Drug-Related Items
A Whitley County man was arrested over the weekend following a drug bust. Williamsburg Police officers arrested 39 year old Randy Jones on Saturday following police executing a search warrant at a home in southern Whitley County, located on the 3700 block of Lot-Mud Creek Road. According to police, officers...
wymt.com
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless. On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.
fox56news.com
Richmond police seek missing 67-year-old man
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Richmond Police Department is looking for a missing 67-year-old man. Kenneth Fryer was last seen in the area of Willis Manor in Richmond. He stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Authorities said he may use a cane to walk.
wymt.com
Jury recommends sentencing in 2015 Clay County murder case
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than seven years ago, Trevor Dykes was shot and killed at his home in Clay County. Police said Thomas Miracle hired Roscoe Henson to kill Dykes, and Ashley Lawson took part in the plan because of a custody battle. Gilbert Henson was accused of hiding the murder weapon.
WKYT 27
Woman hit, killed by train in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway in Rockcastle County after a woman was hit and killed by a train. It happened Thursday night about half a mile south of Livingston. The coroner was called to the scene around 8 p.m. He says the circumstances that led up...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Search For Wanted Woman
Officials with the Kentucky State Police have recently asked for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted woman. 33-year-old Brittany Napier is currently wanted for assault in Harlan County. She is described as a white female, standing 5’6”, with brown hair, and brown eyes. If you have...
wymt.com
Several law enforcement organizations team up for ‘Operation Joy’ food distribution
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies from three different counties teamed up with criminal justice students to make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for some families in need. On Wednesday, the students from Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County met at the Corbin Area Technology Center to host...
wymt.com
Classic car stolen in Leslie County, police asking for your help to find it
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is down a collector’s item and they and police are asking for your help to find it. Officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office posted the theft happened Monday night in the Bear Branch area. The item in question was a...
q95fm.net
Bell County Man Arrested After Fleeing From Custody, Threatened to Shoot Probation Officers
A man from Bell County was arrested on Thursday after he fled from and threatened authorities. Deputies responded to a call at the State Probation and Parole office in Pineville on Thursday to help transport an escaped prisoner that was caught earlier in the day. 34 year old Terry Baker...
