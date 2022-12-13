ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Lengthy Chase With Police On Bulldozer

LONDON, KY
somerset106.com

London Man Arrested After Leading Police On A Chase On A Bulldozer

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Detective Taylor McDaniel along with London City Police Officers Dillion Blair and Ben Webb arrested a London man after he led police on a chase with a bulldozer. Deputies tried to serve three felony warrants on 40-year-old Casey Reed. When officers arrived, they found Reed pushing dirt on a bulldozer in his backyard off Bert Allen Road. Police said the chase started after Reed took off into the woods on the bulldozer. During the chase, officers were able to open the door of the bulldozer and remove Reed from the cab. Reed faces several charges, including fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Police: Two dead in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

London Man Arrested After Police Find Him Standing In Road Jumping At Vehicles

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Wes Brown was dispatched to Hawk Creek Road where a man was reportedly standing in the roadway jumping at vehicles. Deputy Brown found the man, later identified as 35-year-old Logan Martin of London, out in the road there. When the deputy turned on his blue lights, Martin ran away and jumped into a dog pen where he was taken into custody. Martin was determined to be under the influence and was found to have two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court for criminal trespassing, assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police. In addition to the warrants, he was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances. Martin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing Bell County man found dead

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Monday. The cause of death is still under investigation.
BELL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Stolen Excavator

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an excavator that was stolen on South Highway 421. The excavator that was stolen is a CAT 305E2 model. Those with the Sheriff’s office posed on Facebook an image captured from surveillance video of a...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police need your help finding stolen ATV

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a stolen ATV. Deputies say the 2022 Polaris Pro XD was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. at the Laurel Ridge Landfill. A picture of the vehicle is below. If you have seen it,...
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless. On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.
MONTICELLO, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond police seek missing 67-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Richmond Police Department is looking for a missing 67-year-old man. Kenneth Fryer was last seen in the area of Willis Manor in Richmond. He stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Authorities said he may use a cane to walk.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Jury recommends sentencing in 2015 Clay County murder case

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than seven years ago, Trevor Dykes was shot and killed at his home in Clay County. Police said Thomas Miracle hired Roscoe Henson to kill Dykes, and Ashley Lawson took part in the plan because of a custody battle. Gilbert Henson was accused of hiding the murder weapon.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman hit, killed by train in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway in Rockcastle County after a woman was hit and killed by a train. It happened Thursday night about half a mile south of Livingston. The coroner was called to the scene around 8 p.m. He says the circumstances that led up...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Search For Wanted Woman

Officials with the Kentucky State Police have recently asked for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted woman. 33-year-old Brittany Napier is currently wanted for assault in Harlan County. She is described as a white female, standing 5’6”, with brown hair, and brown eyes. If you have...

