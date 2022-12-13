Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Fire at Mulherin Home sparks community support this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly a month since the Mulherin Home caught fire. Thankfully, all residents were safe. The only lasting damage was done to the roof. FOX10 spoke with the Mulherin Home and they say the support after the fire hasn’t stopped. It only continues as the holiday season approaches.
Daphne residents push for traffic light at busy intersection
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an intersection in Baldwin County that’s only getting busier. “You’ve got all these neighborhoods that connect to that area and we know it’s an issue,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. LeJeune is addressing residents’ concerns about safety issues when entering or leaving their neighborhoods at Corte Road and Austin Road […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooring tips and tricks to help resale value with Bama Flooring
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We head back to Bama Flooring in Robertsdale for a fun, informative and helpful segment!. Owner Mary Lovin joins us with some flooring tips and tricks to help resale value. Also, she does a fantastic demonstration as to how to clean red wine spills off of carpet.
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO holds promotion ceremony for 19 members
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office hosted a promotion ceremony for 19 members Friday morning at the Bay Minette Civic Center. According to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid, the ceremony honored those members and their families as well, according to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid.
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
WPMI
Mobile Police say downtown drinking ordinance will be enforced
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In an effort to provide a safe holiday season for all, the City of Mobile Police Department will strictly enforce the entertainment district ordinance concerning alcoholic beverages. This ordinance has been in effect since 2013 and does not allow open containers or alcoholic beverages purchased outside the entertainment district.
WALA-TV FOX10
Santa Rosa County SO: Suspect in fatal Navarre shooting in custody
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Authorities arrested a suspect following a shooting in Navarre that left one person dead Friday afternoon. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Steven Schuster, 37, faces a charge of first-degree homicide in connection with the case. The SRCSO said the shooting happened around...
utv44.com
Car crashes into fallen tree Grand Bay Wilmer Road
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A car crashed into a fallen tree in Seven Hills during Wednesday's storm system. The tree fell sometime Wednesday night, completely blocking Grand Bay Wilmer Road. The road was closed as crews removed the tree. No word tonight on any injuries-- we will let you...
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay. The AMRD closed a portion of waters on the east side of the Mobile bay Tuesday afternoon due to […]
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
WKRG
Sink Your Teeth In visits Koma Bistro in Downtown Mobile
Whats up everybody, its your boy Theo Williams, back at it again with another delicious episode of Sink Your Teeth In, where we are going to be exploring some of the new restaurants that have recently popped up in Mobile. The first place that I wanted to check out is known as the home of the Waffle Pizza; Koma Bistro on St. Michael Street Downtown. The first thing that I noticed about this new restaurant is that it has a vibe all on its own. With a modern and fresh look, along with great music, this is definitely a great place to get a drink and a bite to eat.
Homicide investigation underway in Citronelle: Police
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said they are investigating a possible homicide that happened Thursday morning. Officers were called to Smith Road off Odom Road at around 7:23 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a body found. Police said the victim was a white male in his 20’s or early 30’s. CPD […]
Blessed to Blessings non-profit has over 90 blessing boxes all over Baldwin Co.
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– You may have seen boxes filled with food all over Baldwin County. Blessed to Blessings, a non profit organization, has been around for 2 years now, adding even more box locations for the needy each year. Lori Keelin, Director of Blessed to Blessings, says she came up with the idea after hurricane […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man admits to Baldwin carjacking, chase that include two different crashes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Pensacola man pleaded guilty Thursday to carjacking, admitting that he led Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies on two different chases over the summer, forcibly taking a vehicle in the process. Court records indicate that deputies responded on July 12 to a 911 call about an...
WALA-TV FOX10
Infirmary Health plans hiring events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Ivy Singley and Shernita Taylor to discuss career opportunities at Infirmary Health, including iHire Days events and work force development. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
Winter Zoo Camp Session 1 – December 19-20, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm Kindergarten – 3rd Grade Sense-ational Species 4th -8th Grade Animal Care 101 (Animal Training, Enrichment, Exhibit Design, and Education) Session 2 – December 29-30, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm Kindergarten – 3rd Grade Zoo-Fari...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bar in downtown Fairhope has liquor license pulled, then reinstated
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope bar on notice after having its liquor license pulled, then reinstated. The Little Whiskey in downtown Fairhope was the scene of a fight this month, that ended with a man being shot in a nearby alley, according to police. As of Tuesday night, the...
WALA-TV FOX10
“We want to keep his legacy going”: Friends and former co-workers remember man killed in Elberta crash
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -This Tuesday morning crash on Highway 98 in Elberta took the lives of two Baldwin County men, including 42-year-old John Bethea who was a mail carrier. Before he delivered mail, he was the very first employee of Auto Medic Wrecker &Towing Service and a close friend of owner Lavon Parr.
utv44.com
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Suspect opens fire on repo man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Repossessing a car can be dangerous, especially if someone is shooting at you. Mobile Police say this is the guy who opened fire on the tow driver and helper: 26 year old Arterious Morgan. It happened last Monday afternoon after the “repo man” rolled into the parking lot of a midtown apartment complex on Orleans Street.
