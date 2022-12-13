Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Related
A Patriots trade for future Hall-of-Fame QB, and it’s not Tom Brady
Could the New England Patriots trade for Aaron Rodgers, rather than bringing back Tom Brady? In this farfetched NFL universe, anything is possible. With the Packers season nearly in the rearview mirror, let the Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios commence. No. 12 took a slight step back this season, but it’s...
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem. While boasting a chic 10-3 record through 14 weeks, the Minnesota Vikings somehow own the NFL’s worst defense via yards allowed to opponents. The Vikings stop the run reasonably well but leak like a sieve in the secondary. Naturally, for a...
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles quarterback after Kyler Murray’s torn ACL
UPDATE (3:03 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports “Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming...
Why Has the Vikings Pass Defense Faltered Lately?
Everyone saw the graphic that FOX shared on its broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions game. The Vikings had given up over 400 yards of offense for the fifth game in a row, a franchise worst. Jared Goff put together one of his best performances of the season. He completed 29/37 passes for three touchdowns and zero picks.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
If he Wants to Coach, Mike Zimmer Could get an Opportunity Beside an Old Friend
Truth be told, there are very few people out there who know where/if Mike Zimmer will coach in 2023. It’s possible he isn’t particularly interested in working. A few weeks ago, we learned the very unfortunate news that Adam Zimmer – his son and former Vikings defensive coordinator – passed away. If Zimmer decides he needs time away, then that’s totally understandable.
If You Think the Colts Are a Terrible Football Team, You Are Wrong.
If You Think the Colts Are a Terrible Football Team, You Are Wrong. The Dallas Cowboys disemboweled the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, 54-19, and accordingly, the assumption is that Jeff Saturday’s team is terrible. Well, the Colts were dreadful in that game, but they’re not the 2017 Cleveland Browns — or anything close to it.
Our Official Staff Prediction for Colts at Vikings
Our Official Staff Prediction for Colts at Vikings. The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Indianapolis Colts is ready. The Vikings can hit an 11-3 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. In the last three seasons that the club started 11-3, it reached the NFC Championship (2000, 2009, 2017). Minnesota is 7-18-1 (.288) all-time versus Indianapolis.
The Vikings Make Multiple Roster Moves, Including Signing LB to 53-Man Roster
On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they were signing rookie cornerback Kalon Barnes off the Miami Dolphins practice squad to their 53-man roster. Well, as it turns out, the Vikings weren’t done there. As Wednesday played out, we saw the Vikings make multiple roster moves, including signing LB William Kwenkeu to the 53-man roster.
Christian Darrisaw’s Return Is a Bigger Deal Than You Think
Not much went right for the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday at Ford Field. The defense was leaky again, there was an untimely turnover, and Kevin O’Connell was overthinking. Possibly most impactful on the ultimate result, however, was Minnesota’s complete inability to run the football. Although coaches and players alike would not make excuses, the lack of production has to be greatly attributed to the absences of Garrett Bradbury and Christian Darrisaw.
Vikings Sign a New Sheldon
He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency
The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
Cardinals Steal Veteran Vikings QB
The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
Danielle Hunter Pops Up on the Vikings Injury Report
On the Wednesday Vikings injury report, there’s some good and bad news. First off, the good news is that the only player that missed practice entirely was CB Cam Dantzler, missing his second straight day with an illness. Additionally, Harrison Smith practiced in full on Wednesday with his neck...
Taylor Decker reveals just how loyal he is to Detroit Lions
When it comes to playing through pain and injuries, most people immediately think of hockey players. But What you are about to read about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker will make you think that he could be one of the toughest athletes around. Decker recently joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week and the inside information he shared showed just how loyal he is to the team that drafted him and eventually signed him to a mega-contract extension.
Vikings Have Weird Anniversary on Thursday
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t thoroughly defeated a team in three years as of this Thursday afternoon. The last time the franchise won a game by 17 or more points occurred on December 15th, 2019, when men like Stefon Diggs, Linval Joseph, and Xavier Rhodes were still on the team.
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
2022 Vikings Basic Betting Odds Tracker: Week 15
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (10-3) play the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0