Wayne, OK

WPBF News 25

VIDEO: Large tornado strikes New Orleans

ARABI, La. — A large tornado touched down in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans as well as Arabi in St. Bernard Parish on Wednesday evening. The tornado was caught on sister station WDSU's Tower Camera live on air. Watch the video of the tornado in the video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WPBF News 25

South Florida Temperatures in the 40s?

From the WPBF 25 Weather Center, I’m First Warning Meteorologist Glenn Glazer... It is a very warm and humid day here in South Florida, and our high temperatures will be near record highs this afternoon, in the mid 80s. Winds are breezy out of the south. Scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms will move in a line from north to south in our area this afternoon, as a cold front approaches from the north. Heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, small hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Hot and humid ahead of front for South Florida

Heat and humidity will build across South Florida ahead of a cold front. The front arrives this evening with a chance of isolated storms, some of which could be strong on the Treasure Coast. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 70s.
WPBF News 25

Disgruntled Florida Balloon Fest ticket buyer files complaint with state Attorney General after cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jillian Meisinger was looking forward to doing something cheerful and different over the holidays. So she, her friend and her friend's children purchased $50 VIP tickets for thePalm Beach Balloon Festival originally scheduled for Dec. 1-4. But the festival was canceled due to the weather. Meisinger said she was emailed by the Balloon Glow Tour that she could attend the next weekend — the make-up date. But first, she'd have to buy a new ticket. And it would be marked down by 20%.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Meet the 20-year-old who was just named Miss America

Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 and will hold the title for the next year. Stanke, who represented Wisconsin, was crowned the winner Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The 20-year-old will receive a $50,000 scholarship. She also won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her...
WISCONSIN STATE
WPBF News 25

Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
MAINE STATE
WPBF News 25

Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart

PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WPBF News 25

Outgoing Massachusetts governor tapped to be next NCAA president

Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been tapped to be the next NCAA president, the association announced Thursday. "I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day," Baker said in a statement. "The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPBF News 25

Property insurance reform law doesn't go far enough, local broker says

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A special session of Florida’s legislature resulted in a new law headed to the Governor’s desk that lawmakers hope will cool the state’s property insurance crisis. The law, which Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign soon, provides $1 billion taxpayer...
FLORIDA STATE

