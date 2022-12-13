WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jillian Meisinger was looking forward to doing something cheerful and different over the holidays. So she, her friend and her friend's children purchased $50 VIP tickets for thePalm Beach Balloon Festival originally scheduled for Dec. 1-4. But the festival was canceled due to the weather. Meisinger said she was emailed by the Balloon Glow Tour that she could attend the next weekend — the make-up date. But first, she'd have to buy a new ticket. And it would be marked down by 20%.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO