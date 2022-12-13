Read full article on original website
Multi-state murders: What we know about the deaths of a California patrol captain and her husband
The death of a California Highway Patrol captain, her husband's killing and an arrest for murder has prompted investigators across the country to find an answer as to how they all might be connected. Law enforcement agencies in Tennessee, Kentucky and Sacramento are trying to piece together the web of...
VIDEO: Large tornado strikes New Orleans
ARABI, La. — A large tornado touched down in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans as well as Arabi in St. Bernard Parish on Wednesday evening. The tornado was caught on sister station WDSU's Tower Camera live on air. Watch the video of the tornado in the video...
Florida unemployment rate drops following the brief surge from Hurricane Ian
Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.6 percent in November, after a brief surge in claims following Hurricane Ian. The November rate was down from 2.7 percent in October, as Gov. Ron DeSantis credited the state’s “resilience in this economy.”. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, in a...
South Florida Temperatures in the 40s?
From the WPBF 25 Weather Center, I’m First Warning Meteorologist Glenn Glazer... It is a very warm and humid day here in South Florida, and our high temperatures will be near record highs this afternoon, in the mid 80s. Winds are breezy out of the south. Scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms will move in a line from north to south in our area this afternoon, as a cold front approaches from the north. Heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, small hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Hot and humid ahead of front for South Florida
Heat and humidity will build across South Florida ahead of a cold front. The front arrives this evening with a chance of isolated storms, some of which could be strong on the Treasure Coast. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 70s.
Exit sign comes crashing down along South Carolina interstate
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A highway sign came crashing down along a South Carolina interstate Tuesday, causing a traffic backup for several miles. The large exit sign collapsed onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 77. No one was injured. Watch the video above to see the sign on the...
Partly Cloudy and Seasonable for SFL
South Florida will see cooler conditions today with highs in the upper 70s. There's a chance of showers.
Disgruntled Florida Balloon Fest ticket buyer files complaint with state Attorney General after cancellations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jillian Meisinger was looking forward to doing something cheerful and different over the holidays. So she, her friend and her friend's children purchased $50 VIP tickets for thePalm Beach Balloon Festival originally scheduled for Dec. 1-4. But the festival was canceled due to the weather. Meisinger said she was emailed by the Balloon Glow Tour that she could attend the next weekend — the make-up date. But first, she'd have to buy a new ticket. And it would be marked down by 20%.
Meet the 20-year-old who was just named Miss America
Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 and will hold the title for the next year. Stanke, who represented Wisconsin, was crowned the winner Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The 20-year-old will receive a $50,000 scholarship. She also won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her...
Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart
PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
Outgoing Massachusetts governor tapped to be next NCAA president
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been tapped to be the next NCAA president, the association announced Thursday. "I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day," Baker said in a statement. "The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge.”
Property insurance reform law doesn't go far enough, local broker says
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A special session of Florida’s legislature resulted in a new law headed to the Governor’s desk that lawmakers hope will cool the state’s property insurance crisis. The law, which Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign soon, provides $1 billion taxpayer...
