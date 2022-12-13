Read full article on original website
CubeSmart (CUBE) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.96), with the stock changing hands as low as $39.01 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Passes Through 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.48), with the stock changing hands as low as $61.73 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Empire State Realty Trust, Broadcom and Amphenol
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/22, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT), Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), and Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 12/30/22, Broadcom Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.60 on 12/30/22, and Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/11/23. As a percentage of ESRT's recent stock price of $7.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when ESRT shares open for trading on 12/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for AVGO to open 0.82% lower in price and for APH to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.
ALX Breaks Above 8% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $18), with the stock changing hands as low as $224.50 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
PK Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.48 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
How to Optimize Your Crypto Investment Portfolio
Understanding the basics of blockchain and crypto can help you invest more confidently and profitably. With thousands of cryptocurrencies available to buy and sell across centralized and decentralized trading platforms, confidently building a portfolio can be confusing and stressful. But it doesn't have to be. The basis of any financial...
Relative Strength Alert For First Financial Bankshares
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Should Investors Buy Big Tobacco Stocks?
The Zacks Tobacco Industry is currently in the top 16% of over 250 Zacks Industries indicating that business may start to be stronger for these companies. High Inflation may reduce overall retail spending and consumption, but alcohol and tobacco products often remain on consumers’ lists of must-haves. Let’s see...
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Goldman Sachs BDC Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (Symbol: GSBD) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
'Fed Fatigue' and What It Means for Investors
Over my decade or so of contributing to Nasdaq.com, I have probably written the word “Fed” more than any other, and for good reason. In that time, central bank policy has consistently been the biggest influence on equity pricing. Stocks may individually reflect the fortunes of corporations, but collectively they reflect economic conditions and prospects. That means they are subject to central bank policy, whether we like it or not. Equities were supported by policy that was loose to an unprecedented degree from 2010-2021 and are falling now as those ultra-accommodative policies are being reversed. The Fed is now sucking money out of the system instead of pumping it in, and hiking interest rates that have been close to zero for a decade.
First Week of XME February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in SPDR Series Trust - S&P Metals & Ming ETF (Symbol: XME) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XME options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $353.51, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental...
ITRI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.59, changing hands as low as $49.38 per share. Itron Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CyberArk (CYBR): A Trade Becomes an Investment Opportunity
Trading and investing are two different things, but every now and again they intersect and what starts out as a trade can become an investment. You can buy something with a specific target in mind based on a technical signal or whatever, but then, when it gets there, decide to hold on for longer. Usually, those decisions are unintentional, prompted by changes in the fundamental outlook for a company or industry, or for the overall economy. Sometimes, though, they are intentional, when you buy a stock based on a technical level with the idea of trimming rather than closing your position when a certain level is reached and running the balance for a long time.
OMFL, OMFS: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Russell 1000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, where 16,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 24.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OMFL, in morning trading today Hewlett Packard Enterprise is off about 0.8%, and Cardinal Health is lower by about 0.1%.
Income Opportunities: Midstream/MLPs Offer Dividend Growth
Even with the nice rebound in equities in November, it has largely been a frustrating year for investors, with a weak start to December providing little respite. Dogged by high inflation and rising interest rates, stocks have been pressured, with the S&P 500 down over 14.5% on a price-return basis through the end of November. As a result of the faltering market conditions and rising interest rates, yields for income investments have generally increased. Corporate bond benchmarks are now yielding more than REITs and Utilities.
Viper Energy Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VNOM
In trading on Friday, shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.44, changing hands as low as $30.28 per share. Viper Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
