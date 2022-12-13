Read full article on original website
Related
Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins preparing for snowy elements vs Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Growing up in Houston, and spending his college career at Alabama, Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle acknowledged having never played in a snow game in his life. And the potential of finally doing so on Saturday night, when Miami (8-5) travels to play the Buffalo Bills (10-3) in an AFC East […]
College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility
College football has a “Van Wilder” situation on its hands. Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick has been granted two more years of eligibility by the NCAA. That would give him 9 years of eligibility. McCormick is considering returning next season for his eighth year of college, but says nine years would be too many.... The post College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike Brown and the Kings are fighting for respect from opponents, fans and even refs
DETROIT — The Sacramento Kings are on a constant quest for respect in their turnaround season, a battle that extends beyond the court and onto the sidelines. Sometimes, it actually spills onto the court from the sidelines when first-year head coach Mike Brown was ejected a few nights ago in Toronto for angrily contesting a series of calls that went against his team.
Comments / 0