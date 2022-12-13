ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

AM 1490 WDBQ

The12 Days of Christmas Giving With Interiors… By Design

Tis the season to be merry and make others jolly; and that's exactly what Interiors... By Design hopes to do, by making donations each day to vital local organizations and charities. From December 14th through December 25th, $1,000 will be donated each day. It's Interior... By Design's way of celebrating...
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Soul Food Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

This morning, the Cedar Rapids restaurant Vivian's Soul Food made a sad announcement on Facebook. After six years in business, the eatery has permanently closed its doors. The announcement reads:. "Unfortunately, COVID followed by unprecedented times in our economy have brought residual impacts that are worsening with each day that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque’s Parks and Rec Commission calls for new city swimming pool

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Commission are calling for the construction of a new city swimming pool. The Telegraph Herald reports the commission discussed creating a new committee to lead the development of a proposed new pool this week. They argued ongoing maintenance needs...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”

I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Galena Shines Bright as the Best Holiday Tourist Town

Holiday cheer was overflowing during Galena's annual luminaria, and lively windows walk this past Saturday. As evidenced by the hundreds of people on Galena's historic Main Street, the event ranks high as the quintessential Christmas holiday experience. The over five-thousand luminarias lining the town's sidewalks and staircases had Galena glowing...
GALENA, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque County Fairgrounds Brings Holiday Fun

The holiday season is all hustle and bustle. Kids concerts. Family dinners. Grandparents to see. New additions to toast. And all that holiday shopping to finish up. YIKES! Why not take some time for you and the family to start a new holiday tradition; and a great place to start is the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Kwik Stop Announces “Kwik Care” Charity Partners for 2023

The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced their 2023 slate of charity partners for their Kwik Care program. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
DUBUQUE, IA
kwayradio.com

Wild Crash in Waterloo

A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
WATERLOO, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show

The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa

Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Bell Tower’s 2023 Winter Theater Classes Now Accepting Kid Actors

The Bell Tower Theater is excited to announce their award-winning Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes are happening again this winter!. Youth from kindergarten to sixth grade can immerse themselves in these captivating and creative weekly classes' covering the world of music and theater. Bell Tower Theater Artistic Associate...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty solar installation company closes

A North Liberty-based solar installation company has closed its doors. The Gazette reports that Moxie Solar came under new management earlier this year, but a company lawyer said that they didn’t have enough money to pay bills and claims against them. Iowa Capitol Dispatch reported this summer that Moxie...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday

According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
DUBUQUE, IA
