KCRG.com
Dubuque’s Parks and Rec Commission calls for new city swimming pool
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Commission are calling for the construction of a new city swimming pool. The Telegraph Herald reports the commission discussed creating a new committee to lead the development of a proposed new pool this week. They argued ongoing maintenance needs...
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
Galena Shines Bright as the Best Holiday Tourist Town
Holiday cheer was overflowing during Galena's annual luminaria, and lively windows walk this past Saturday. As evidenced by the hundreds of people on Galena's historic Main Street, the event ranks high as the quintessential Christmas holiday experience. The over five-thousand luminarias lining the town's sidewalks and staircases had Galena glowing...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Brings Holiday Fun
The holiday season is all hustle and bustle. Kids concerts. Family dinners. Grandparents to see. New additions to toast. And all that holiday shopping to finish up. YIKES! Why not take some time for you and the family to start a new holiday tradition; and a great place to start is the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Kwik Stop Announces “Kwik Care” Charity Partners for 2023
The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced their 2023 slate of charity partners for their Kwik Care program. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
Marine Corps Toys For Tots Annual Kids’ Christmas Party This Sunday
The biggest, craziest party of the holiday season for kids is back, AND it’s FREE! Marine Corps Toys For Tots has announced the return of the annual Kids’ Christmas Party, this Sunday, December 11th from noon to 3pm at the Five Flags Arena!. The event is hosted by...
kwayradio.com
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
Bell Tower’s 2023 Winter Theater Classes Now Accepting Kid Actors
The Bell Tower Theater is excited to announce their award-winning Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes are happening again this winter!. Youth from kindergarten to sixth grade can immerse themselves in these captivating and creative weekly classes' covering the world of music and theater. Bell Tower Theater Artistic Associate...
KCJJ
North Liberty solar installation company closes
A North Liberty-based solar installation company has closed its doors. The Gazette reports that Moxie Solar came under new management earlier this year, but a company lawyer said that they didn’t have enough money to pay bills and claims against them. Iowa Capitol Dispatch reported this summer that Moxie...
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
