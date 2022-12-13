ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: TLC

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families. Lincoln Center positions cover a range of occupations.
AUDUBON, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers

West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Recognizes Chesco Honorees at Winter Commencement Ceremonies

There are 1,342 students poised to begin the next chapters of their lives following graduation from West Chester University at five separate winter commencement exercises being held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18. Additionally, three individuals including Gary Smith, CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council, are to be recognized for their significant impact on WCU students and the university.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Jim Cawley, President, Rosemont College and 32nd Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania

Jim Cawley, President of Rosemont College, spoke to VISTA Today about his idyllic childhood growing up in Levittown, his involvement in a diverse range of high school extracurricular activities and his first taste of leadership as the editor of his high school newspaper. A first-generation college student, Cawley attended Temple University for undergrad and law school because he knew he wanted to stay near Philadelphia.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

People’s Light in Malvern Awards First Graham Smith Acting Fellowship

People’s Light in Malvern has named Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez the inaugural recipient of the Graham Smith Acting Fellowship. In honor of the memory of company member Graham Smith, the Fellowship provides comprehensive support for one outstanding early to mid-career actor who has demonstrated a commitment to theater. In addition to a weekly stipend, free housing, and health benefits, the year-long Graham Smith Acting Fellowship includes opportunities to appear on the People’s Light stages, as well as mentorship from senior artists and significant collaboration with actors, directors, designers, administrators, and teachers.
MALVERN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: County of Chester

Photo byChester County Planning Commission. The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marches to 2024 Rose Parade

The Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band's tuba section practices.Photo byTyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. West Chester University’s marching band is known for its innovation. In recent years, eclectic performances have helped the Incomparable Golden Rams stand out in the crowd — literally, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Reading: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Reading, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Reading Pennsylvania. has a long history and is considered one of the oldest cities in the U.S. It was once home to one of the largest railway systems in the country. In the early 17th century, the Lenape people, also known as the Delaware...
READING, PA
VISTA.Today

