People’s Light in Malvern has named Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez the inaugural recipient of the Graham Smith Acting Fellowship. In honor of the memory of company member Graham Smith, the Fellowship provides comprehensive support for one outstanding early to mid-career actor who has demonstrated a commitment to theater. In addition to a weekly stipend, free housing, and health benefits, the year-long Graham Smith Acting Fellowship includes opportunities to appear on the People’s Light stages, as well as mentorship from senior artists and significant collaboration with actors, directors, designers, administrators, and teachers.

MALVERN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO