Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenDowningtown, PA
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch TreatMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Downingtown Native Conquers Tourettes Syndrome to Give Graduation Speech at Her University
Downingtown native Diana Sears spoke of “finding her own resilience” since being diagnosed with Tourettes Syndrome — a diagnosis that she did not let stop her from being the featured student speaker at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, reports The Daily Local News. During the commencement ceremony...
Chester County Food Bank, Chester County Hospital Partner to Help Patients With Food Insecurity
Chester County Food Bank (CCFB) has partnered with Chester County Hospital’s OBGYN Clinic, a practice of the Chester County Hospital Penn Medicine, to better serve patients who are identified as experiencing food insecurity. Chester County Food Bank has been a long-time partner with Chester County Hospital stemming back to...
Joint Venture Transforms Pair of Former Catholic Churches in Coatesville into Multifunctional Event Spaces
The former St. Cecilia's Church in Coatesville has been transformed into a modern event space. A joint venture is transforming what was once a pair of historic Catholic churches in Coatesville into modern spaces for the community to use for a variety of functions, such as weddings, meetings, and other special events.
VISTA Careers: TLC
The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families. Lincoln Center positions cover a range of occupations.
Downingtown 12th Grader Starts Nonprofit to Destigmatize Hearing Loss
A senior at Downingtown STEM Academy is using his experience with hearing loss to help others. In addition to being a full-time student, Yaduraj Choudary is the founder of 3 Tiny Bones, a nonprofit that raises awareness about hearing loss, writes Tom Kretschmer for 6ABC. Choudary, who was born with...
West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers
West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Chester County OIC Awarded $20,000 to Support Coatesville Work Enclave Program
The Chester County OIC (CCOIC) has been awarded $20,000 for the Work Enclave Program from the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Work Enclave is a 5-week paid ambassador program for residents in Coatesville to participate in community clean up while learning work readiness skills.
The only overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County is fighting to stay open
Pottstown officials have ordered the last remaining overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County to close. Pottstown Beacon of Hope had to close The Warming Center’s doors on Friday — the same night the county declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency. It remained closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Tiny Montgomery County Community Was Huge in U.S. Struggle for Equality
La Mott, an unincorporated residential community in Cheltenham Township, is probably not a location known to most Montgomery County residents. Its legacy was covered by Robert Bell in a USA Today Network video. The location’s name honors Lucretia Mott, an American Quaker, women’s activist, abolitionist, and social reformer. Her life...
‘Resilience and Beauty of Our Community’: Thousands Gather in Phoenixville for Firebird Festival
Thousands of people from all over the region gathered in Phoenixville on Saturday to watch the famous Firebird go up in an enormous fiery blaze, writes Virginia Lindak for The Daily Local News. As part of the nineteenth annual Firebird Festival, the nearly 20-foot wooden phoenix statue at Veterans Memorial...
West Chester University Recognizes Chesco Honorees at Winter Commencement Ceremonies
There are 1,342 students poised to begin the next chapters of their lives following graduation from West Chester University at five separate winter commencement exercises being held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18. Additionally, three individuals including Gary Smith, CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council, are to be recognized for their significant impact on WCU students and the university.
Founder, Owner of New Britain Engineering Consultant Firm Remembered for Contributions to His Community
A Bucks County resident is being remembered for his constant work in aiding his community through several organizations. Staff writers for The Intelligencer wrote about the man’s contributions to the community. Robert “Bob” D. Gilmore, a Doylestown resident, passed away on Dec. 8 at Doylestown Hospital, one of several...
Heavy Rainfall Did Not Deter Nearly 100 People from Attending Heroes Wreath Laying Ceremony in Richboro
The group helped to honor those who have fallen serving their country.Photo byiStock. A veterans group in Bucks County recently helped to celebrated those who have fallen in the line of duty with a special commemoration. Staff writers from the Lower Bucks Times wrote abut the occasion.
Chester County Leadership: Jim Cawley, President, Rosemont College and 32nd Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania
Jim Cawley, President of Rosemont College, spoke to VISTA Today about his idyllic childhood growing up in Levittown, his involvement in a diverse range of high school extracurricular activities and his first taste of leadership as the editor of his high school newspaper. A first-generation college student, Cawley attended Temple University for undergrad and law school because he knew he wanted to stay near Philadelphia.
Once-Neglected Chester County Farmhouse Is Now Couple’s Cozy Home
A previously uninhabitable farmhouse in Chester County has received a major glow-up and is now a couple’s open-concept dream home, writes Eileen Smith Dallabrida for the Main Line Today. While sometimes it is easier to build from the ground up than resurrect a tumbledown house, the couple opted for...
People’s Light in Malvern Awards First Graham Smith Acting Fellowship
People’s Light in Malvern has named Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez the inaugural recipient of the Graham Smith Acting Fellowship. In honor of the memory of company member Graham Smith, the Fellowship provides comprehensive support for one outstanding early to mid-career actor who has demonstrated a commitment to theater. In addition to a weekly stipend, free housing, and health benefits, the year-long Graham Smith Acting Fellowship includes opportunities to appear on the People’s Light stages, as well as mentorship from senior artists and significant collaboration with actors, directors, designers, administrators, and teachers.
Benchmark Federal Credit Union’s Staff Provides Holiday Gifts for 22 Children in Chester County
Photo byBenchmark Federal Credit Union. ‘Tis the season of giving for local financial institutions, but the staff at Benchmark Federal Credit Union is setting itself apart when it comes to generosity.
VISTA Careers: County of Chester
Photo byChester County Planning Commission. The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more.
WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marches to 2024 Rose Parade
The Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band's tuba section practices.Photo byTyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. West Chester University’s marching band is known for its innovation. In recent years, eclectic performances have helped the Incomparable Golden Rams stand out in the crowd — literally, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Reading: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Reading, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Reading Pennsylvania. has a long history and is considered one of the oldest cities in the U.S. It was once home to one of the largest railway systems in the country. In the early 17th century, the Lenape people, also known as the Delaware...
