One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO