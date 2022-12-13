Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to State Prison for Denville HomicideMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Arts & Crafts Activities in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NJDOC Officer Saves Motorist Trapped in Car Fire, Then Heads to WorkMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NJ Woman Serves 6 Months For Elaborate Diamond Theft SchemeBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
wrnjradio.com
Man claiming to be contractor arrested after taking deposit for work not done in Sussex County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man claiming to be a contractor has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking a $500 deposit from a Vernon Township resident and never came back to do the work, according to police. Michael Regan of Haledon Borough was arrested and...
wrnjradio.com
Newton Police get equipped with life-saving devices
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Newton Police Officers will now be equipped with a suction device to aid officers in resuscitating a victim with an airway obstruction. The six devices, called LifeVac, were donated to the Newton Police Department by Darrin and Kim Chambers of Maverick’s Legacy. The...
Vehicle 'Impaled' By Guardrail In Northampton County Crash: Authorities (PHOTOS)
A vehicle was “impaled” by a guardrail Thursday morning after it slid off Route 22 in Northampton County due to the icy road conditions, authorities said. (Scroll for photos). The Palmer Municipal Fire Department responded to the crash with the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company on Route 22...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Residents tell town officials they oppose campground proposal
MODENA – A group showed up at the Plattekill Planning Board session Tuesday night to voice their opposition to a planned campground, Red Cedar Ridge, a 30-site facility on 501 Huckleberry Turnpike near the border of the towns of Marlborough and Plattekill. David Campbell and Mallory Cash are seeking...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man sentenced to probation for spitting at a police officer
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced to probation for spitting at a police officer in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Kyle Davis, 33, of Green Township was sentenced on Dec. 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Warren County purchases easement to preserve 125 acres of farmland
BELIVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a farmland preservation purchase Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The legislative body approved the purchase of a development easement on a property known as the Santini Farm, which is owned by Robert and Sharon Santini, in Greenwich and Franklin townships.
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
Feds arrest N.J. restaurant owner who ignored subpoena seeking pay records, authorities say
The owner of three restaurants in North Jersey was arrested Thursday for ignoring a federal subpoena seeking his payroll records for his businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Samad Uddin, who is also known as Saman Khan, allegedly ignored an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. government in...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hochul signs law allowing tax breaks for volunteer first responders
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed legislation allowing local governments to adopt a local law to exempt up to ten percent of the assessed value of a primary home for volunteers who have been members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service for at least two years. The...
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
‘Praying For a Miracle:’ Homeless Flemington Man With Disability Prompts Wave Of Local Support
The Flemington community is coming together to support Joe, a beloved disabled man who is homeless for the holidays. Joe, who has a disability and uses a wheelchair, is homeless and until recently has been staying in the Marshall’s/ShopRite center in Flemington, according to a GoFundMe launched for his housing support.
One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm
One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Driver pinned in car after sliding into guard rail on snowy Route 22
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Some snow and wintry mix are likely to blame for an accident on Route 22 in Northampton County. A car slid into the guard rail around 11 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes near the exit for Route 33 in Palmer Township, said emergency dispatchers. The...
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after U-Haul overturns on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after the U-Haul truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 5.7 in Knowlton Township,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Green Haven correction officer and supervisor charged in assault on inmate
WHITE PLAINS – A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer and former sergeant have been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the May 28, 2020 assault of an inmate at the prison. Taj Everly, 32, of Cortlandt Manor, a former correction officer, and Rosita Rossy, 49, of...
Sussex County hit with about 3 inches of snow
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff was in Sussex County -- an area that was hit with at least 3 inches of snow.
BOGUS BUCKS: East Brunswick Woman Used Counterfeit Cash At CT Walgreens, Police Say
A Central Jersey woman was arrested for using counterfeit cash at a Walgreens store in Connecticut, police said. Khadijah Latifah Tabitha Greene, 29, of East Brunswick, apparently used the money at the New Canaan sore last March, Lt. Marc DeFelice said. Greene was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 15...
westmilfordmessenger.com
West Milford reports new death of COVID-19
One resident died of COVID-19 during the week ending Monday, Dec. 12, according to the weekly report by West Milford Township. The death of a 93-year-old male brings the total to 74 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed for the week, bringing...
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
