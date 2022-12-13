ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Newton Police get equipped with life-saving devices

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Newton Police Officers will now be equipped with a suction device to aid officers in resuscitating a victim with an airway obstruction. The six devices, called LifeVac, were donated to the Newton Police Department by Darrin and Kim Chambers of Maverick’s Legacy. The...
NEWTON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Residents tell town officials they oppose campground proposal

MODENA – A group showed up at the Plattekill Planning Board session Tuesday night to voice their opposition to a planned campground, Red Cedar Ridge, a 30-site facility on 501 Huckleberry Turnpike near the border of the towns of Marlborough and Plattekill. David Campbell and Mallory Cash are seeking...
PLATTEKILL, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Warren County purchases easement to preserve 125 acres of farmland

BELIVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a farmland preservation purchase Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The legislative body approved the purchase of a development easement on a property known as the Santini Farm, which is owned by Robert and Sharon Santini, in Greenwich and Franklin townships.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home

VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm

One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
CLIFTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver injured after U-Haul overturns on I-80 in Warren County

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after the U-Haul truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 5.7 in Knowlton Township,...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

West Milford reports new death of COVID-19

One resident died of COVID-19 during the week ending Monday, Dec. 12, according to the weekly report by West Milford Township. The death of a 93-year-old male brings the total to 74 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed for the week, bringing...
WEST MILFORD, NJ

