Mahomet-Seymour’s Mateo Casillas is just two wins shy of moving into the 10th place spot on the Bulldog’s wrestling record book. The 5’11”, 195 lb. senior currently has 133 high school victories for the Bulldogs and is the only Mahomet-Seymour wrestler currently unbeaten for the 2022-23 season.

MAHOMET, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO