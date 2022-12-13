Read full article on original website
Mahomet Family Dentistry Athlete of the Week: Mateo Casillas
Mahomet-Seymour’s Mateo Casillas is just two wins shy of moving into the 10th place spot on the Bulldog’s wrestling record book. The 5’11”, 195 lb. senior currently has 133 high school victories for the Bulldogs and is the only Mahomet-Seymour wrestler currently unbeaten for the 2022-23 season.
Mahomet-Seymour defeats Unity
Mahomet-Seymour jumped into a 25-9 halftime advantage on Monday (Dec. 12) and cruised past Tolono Unity, 42-21, in a girls’ non-conference basketball game in the Bulldogs’ gymnasium. Savannah Orgeron led M-S with 13 points and seven rebounds. Alayna DeWitt hit two three-point shots and generated 10 points. Abby...
Seven Bulldogs register pins in win over Clinton
Seven Mahomet-Seymour wrestlers registered pins on Tuesday (Dec. 13) as the Bulldogs opened their home wrestling schedule with a 68-12 triumph over Clinton. The fastest varsity pin was produced by Camden Heinold at 132 pounds in 1 minute and 26 seconds. The other Bulldog pinners were Justus Vrona (120 pounds),...
Bulldogs beat Urbana in overtime
Mahomet-Seymour’s eighth-grade boys’ basketball team endured a scoreless first quarter on Thursday (Dec. 8) at Urbana Middle School, but made up for it by holding the home team scoreless in overtime and salvaging a 28-20 victory. Scoring two points apiece for M-S in the extra session were Eli...
Even scoring puts Bulldogs over Taylorville in an Apollo Conference win
Thanks to double-figure scoring performances from four players, the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team reached a season’s high for points scored in a 74-52 Apollo Conference victory at Taylorville on Tuesday (Dec. 13). Adam Dyer and Jake Waldinger each scored 15 points for the Bulldogs. Dayten Eisenmann hit 14...
