3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Former Patriots WR: I’d play again if Tom Brady ‘summoned me out of retirement’
Danny Amendola says he’s happy being retired. But if Tom Brady came calling? The former New England Patriots receiver says he’d suit up one more time. The 37-year-old Amendola appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week to promote his appearance on the upcoming TV show, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”
Drew Brees announces shocking career move
Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
What ex-Patriots that Josh McDaniels brought to Raiders are saying about former team
There are a lot of former Patriots on the Las Vegas Raiders. That’ll happen when a coach leaves one NFL team and heads to another so it’s not a surprise to see several former Patriots following Josh McDaniels out west. There are nine former Patriots currently on the Raiders and it’s possible that several will be looking for some revenge on their former team.
Danny Amendola explains what Josh McDaniels did that ‘can’t be replicated’ by Matt Patricia
Danny Amendola loves Matt Patricia. But the former New England Patriots receiver says that, when it comes to coaching offense, there are some things that Patricia’s predecessor did that are hard to replicate. Amendola appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week and discussed the current state of...
Patriots rule 3 starters out, list Rhamondre Stevenson and 5 others as questionable
TUSCON, Ariz. — The Patriots could sport a few drastically different looks on Sunday afternoon in the desert; they have key game-time decisions that will alter the offense’s outlook. While DeVante Parker (head), Jalen Mills (groin) and Isaiah Wynn (foot) have all been ruled out, New England listed...
Patriots get Rhamondre Stevenson, 2 more playmakers back at final Arizona practice
TUSCON, Ariz. — Reinforcements arrived for the Patriots at the University of Arizona on Friday afternoon. Playmakers Jakobi Meyers (head), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jack Jones (knee) all returned for the team’s final practice in Tucson. None of the three had been spotted on the practice field this week, though Meyers was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday.
With injuries on offense, here are 5 receivers Patriots need to step up for Mac Jones
Mac Jones needs help. If he’s going to get it Sunday, it might have to come from an unlikely source. The Patriots are currently dealing with injuries to their leading rusher, Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers (concussion), and second leading receiver DeVante Parker (concussion). To add to that, Stevenson has the fourth most receiving yards on the Patriots.
What channel is the Browns vs. Ravens game on Saturday? It depends where you live in Ohio
The Cleveland Browns play rival Baltimore on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It's the second year in a row the Browns have played a December Saturday NFL game. The Browns are one of six teams to play on Saturday on NFL Network. Here's what the schedule looks like:. Indianapolis Colts at...
Mac Jones has been one of the NFL’s best QBs since the Patriots bye week
Mac Jones looked different at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. The quarterback struggled out of the gate. Jones threw 784 yards to go with two touchdowns and five interceptions in the first three games. Jones averaged 261.3 passing yards per game. He was 11th in the NFL in passing, but 27th in touchdowns and tied for first in interceptions.
Ja’Whaun Bentley: Matthew Judon could play in NBA, compares him Charles Barkely, current Celtic
TUSCON, Ariz. — It’s a debate that raged at the team hotel all week: Who on the current roster could play in the NBA?. With some extra downtime in Tucson as they ready for the Raiders, the Patriots have had plenty of time for verbal sparring. On Friday afternoon, Ja’Whaun Bentley shared his pick for a New England player that could transition to professional basketball: Matthew Judon.
Bahamas Bowl: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
College football bowl games kick off this week in the Caribbean as we get set for the 2022 Bahamas Bowl between UAB and Miami (Ohio). Friday’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch college football games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Bill Belichick mum on Mac Jones outbursts, says he’s not ‘repaving the same road’
TUSCON, Ariz. — In back-to-back games, national TV cameras have caught Mac Jones cursing demonstratively on the field. It’s unclear whether the outbursts have been aimed at teammates, coaches, or both. Both Joe Judge and Matt Patricia answered questions about the yelling earlier this week — and claimed...
Could ex-Patriots Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels reunite with Raiders (Mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag every week during the season. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. Chris, is Tom Brady likely to end up with the Raiders next...
Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr. turns Tarblooders into champions -- and better young men: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — You don’t win a state championship in football or any other team sport without a capable coach. And no football program in Metro Cleveland has had a more capable one than Glenville High School. That coach is Ted Ginn Sr., and Ginn brought the city...
Patriots LB Matthew Judon has set a new career high for ‘random’ drug tests too
TUCSON, Ariz. — Career years have their consequences. Matthew Judon has already set a career high with 14.5 sacks, is a slam dunk to make his fourth straight Pro Bowl, and would be getting plenty of Defensive Player of the Year buzz if not for the other-worldly play of Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
