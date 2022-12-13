ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Drew Brees announces shocking career move

Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BUFFALO, NY
Patriots get Rhamondre Stevenson, 2 more playmakers back at final Arizona practice

TUSCON, Ariz. — Reinforcements arrived for the Patriots at the University of Arizona on Friday afternoon. Playmakers Jakobi Meyers (head), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jack Jones (knee) all returned for the team’s final practice in Tucson. None of the three had been spotted on the practice field this week, though Meyers was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday.
TUCSON, AZ
With injuries on offense, here are 5 receivers Patriots need to step up for Mac Jones

Mac Jones needs help. If he’s going to get it Sunday, it might have to come from an unlikely source. The Patriots are currently dealing with injuries to their leading rusher, Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers (concussion), and second leading receiver DeVante Parker (concussion). To add to that, Stevenson has the fourth most receiving yards on the Patriots.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim the $200 sign up offer Friday

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The race is on for the top Ohio sports betting apps, as the main players look to grow their user...
OHIO STATE
Ja’Whaun Bentley: Matthew Judon could play in NBA, compares him Charles Barkely, current Celtic

TUSCON, Ariz. — It’s a debate that raged at the team hotel all week: Who on the current roster could play in the NBA?. With some extra downtime in Tucson as they ready for the Raiders, the Patriots have had plenty of time for verbal sparring. On Friday afternoon, Ja’Whaun Bentley shared his pick for a New England player that could transition to professional basketball: Matthew Judon.
