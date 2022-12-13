Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
Roblox Katana Simulator Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Katana Simulator combines sword fighting and improving skills by clicking. Your ninja skills will improve over time, so be patient and practice by always swinging your sword. After a while, you'll probably want to test your mettle against other players. You'll be destroyed in seconds as player vs. player zones are full of veteran fighters. To get you on track faster, we got some help for you.
progameguides.com
Rampant Codes (December 2022)
Rampant welcomes you to the fighting arena! Team up with your friends, choose your weapons and abilities, and fight other teams in this adrenaline-pumping Roblox experience. There are various goals, like capturing the flag, becoming king of the hill, and regular team deathmatch. Get more kills than any other player on your server to top the leaderboards.
progameguides.com
Youtube Simulator Z Codes (December 2022)
You aim to become a successful YouTuber in Youtube Simulator Z by creating video content to upload and earn money. You can use your earned profits to purchase better video equipment that will allow you to create better quality and faster content and furniture to decorate your studio with. You...
progameguides.com
How to get all free items in SHEIN x Klarna Wonderland – Roblox
Fintech company Klarna and fast-fashion mogul SHEIN have teamed up to release the collab experience SHEIN x Klarna Wonderland and with it has come a few free avatar items. These items, the Buckle Backpack and Unicorn Hat, may only be available for a limited time, so be sure to claim them sooner rather than later! Continue reading below to learn more.
Gaming with Derek: Dreamworks or Pixar
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Friday night’s edition of Gaming with Derek, Jake Rohm and Alex Flum were tested on their knowledge of Dreamworks and Pixar movies.
progameguides.com
Is Madden 23 Down? How to check EA server status
Every multiplayer game depends on the quality of servers, as you don't want to be thrown out in the middle of the match. That's especially the case if you're playing popular games like Madden 23. Be prepared for these situations by checking the EA server status. This is just one of the solutions you have at your disposal if Madden 23 is down.
progameguides.com
All Watchtower locations in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bring the Paldea region to life. This region contains new Pokémon, delightful characters, and scenic locations to discover. This includes Watchtowers, mysterious structures you'll want to seek out if you plan to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. This may leave you wondering where to find all Watchtowers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
progameguides.com
How to farm Gil in Crisis Core
When outfitting Zack with the best gear and Materia in Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core, you'll be able to craft some, but you will need to buy others. This can be done at shops, but you will need to have some Gil in your wallet. This may leave you wondering how to get Gil fast in Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact Akitsu Kimodameshi Event Guide
Genshin Impact's Akitsu Kimodameshi event runs from December 15, 2022, to January 2, 2023, and introduces a new brick-destroying game mode. You and Paimon head to the Yashiro Commission to sign up for the Test of Courage, where a twist of events gets you tangled up in an investigation surrounding alleged ghost activities.
progameguides.com
How to rescue training dummies in My Hero Academia quests in Fortnite
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players will get to see the My Hero Academia collaboration, which brings several unique cosmetics and challenges to the game. The My Hero Academia quests are now available, and players can complete them to earn a ton of XP. Rescuing training dummies is one of the quests, and players need to know where to find them. Here's how to find training dummies in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
How to get 108 Bocce in Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell
In Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell, 108 Bocce is one of the most difficult items to obtain in the DLC. Here is everything you need to know to unlock McCoy-Oni, and how to add the new character's starting weapon to your collection. How to get 108 Bocce in Vampire...
progameguides.com
Final Fantasy XIV reveals key art, hints at where we’ll be heading in Patch 6.3
While we have the best part of a month to wait for the release of Patch 6.3, and a week until the next Live Letter, Final Fantasy XIV fans today (December 15) got some hints about the storied MMO’s next destination. This was thanks to some incredible key art posted on the official Twitter account, and launch of the patch’s official site.
progameguides.com
Fans question Blue Protocol’s Free to Play model: is it Pay to Win?
Blue Protocol is an action role-playing massively multiplayer online game. As with most games from this genre, this title is also free-to-play. But we had more than enough examples of "free" games that are impossible to play without paying. Fans have questioned Protocol's free-to-play model and wondering is pay-to-win. Is there a reason for concern?
progameguides.com
How to get Deku’s Smash in Fortnite
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players will see various events and collaborations in the game. My Hero Academia is the upcoming collaboration, and players will use Deku's Smash soon in Season 1. Naturally, players are wondering how to get their hands on this Mythic item and use it against opponents. Here's where to find Deku's Smash in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
Is there a New Game + in Blacktail?
Blacktail weaves a tale of magic, fantasy, and tragedy, all encompassed in a surreal world. The game chugs along linearly, and players are prompted to head to certain locations to further their progress. However, even after defeating every boss fight and completing all quests, the forests may still hold mysteries for you to find. This begs the question—is there any incentive for players to replay the game? Fortunately, there is.
progameguides.com
Fans love Final Fantasy XIV’s new Sámi-inspired winter attire
When it comes to winter and holidays-themed gear in games, the same old red overcoat and Santa hat can get a bit boring. That’s why it’s amazing that Final Fantasy XIV has opted instead to take inspiration from the Sámi, an indigenious people from northern Scandinavia for their Far Northern Attire. The new cash-shop gear was revealed on FFXIV’s official Twitter yesterday.
progameguides.com
Blue Protocol looks like an Tales of Arise MMO, and we love it
Blue Protocol impresses with its anime look and feel as the gaming industry blazes beyond the era of mediocre graphics. From cell-shaded characters to landscapes reminiscent of backdrops from fantasy isekais, it's a breath of fresh air from the more 3D approach that most game companies have opted for. Upon...
progameguides.com
Fortnite Jelly Angler augment, explained
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has several new elements for players to explore, one of which is the Reality Augment system. The Jelly Angler is one of the 22 Augments available in the game, and you can select it while in a match. Naturally, players need to know how to use this Augment to stay ahead of opponents. Here's how to use the Jelly Angler Augment in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
Best Nature for Scyther and Scizor in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Jolly (+Speed, -Special Attack) Adamant (+Attack, -Special Attack) Scyther and Scizor's strongest stats are Attack, with Scyther favoring Speed and Scizor favoring Defense. Regardless of if you use either, Speed and Attack should be the two stats that you focus on. Neither uses Special Attack, so this stat is sacrificed. Pick one of the above natures if you prefer the extra Speed boost or if you want your attacks to hit harder.
Comments / 0