In Blacktail, players will come across tons of resources and items which they can use to brew new skills in the cauldron. Most valuable loot comes from chests. While most chests simply open on interaction, others require the player to meet certain criteria. Some of these are called Warden chests, found only in certain locations on the map, indicated by a logo of two hands holding a treasure chest. To open them, players must complete a long list of objectives to attain a certain Title. This guide will tell you how you can open Warden chests in Blacktail.

1 DAY AGO