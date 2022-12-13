Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
All Watchtower locations in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bring the Paldea region to life. This region contains new Pokémon, delightful characters, and scenic locations to discover. This includes Watchtowers, mysterious structures you'll want to seek out if you plan to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. This may leave you wondering where to find all Watchtowers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Motel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits
The motel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the motel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
36 Gifts For That Pink-Obsessed Friend
We all know someone who’s obsessed with a cutesy aesthetic and the color pink – and how can they not be? Let her live out her Elle Woods slash Sharpay Evans dream and get her these beautiful pink gifts from Amazon that’ll make her feel right at home. From adorable fuzzy socks to high-quality headphones, there is something here that she’ll be obsessed with.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact Akitsu Kimodameshi Event Guide
Genshin Impact's Akitsu Kimodameshi event runs from December 15, 2022, to January 2, 2023, and introduces a new brick-destroying game mode. You and Paimon head to the Yashiro Commission to sign up for the Test of Courage, where a twist of events gets you tangled up in an investigation surrounding alleged ghost activities.
progameguides.com
Roblox Katana Simulator Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Katana Simulator combines sword fighting and improving skills by clicking. Your ninja skills will improve over time, so be patient and practice by always swinging your sword. After a while, you'll probably want to test your mettle against other players. You'll be destroyed in seconds as player vs. player zones are full of veteran fighters. To get you on track faster, we got some help for you.
progameguides.com
Where is Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ
The Season 1: Reloaded update has arrived in Call of Duty MW2 and Warzone 2, and it has brought several new elements to the game, including a new Building 21 area. Building 21 can be accessed from Warzone 2 DMZ, although its not located in the Al Mazrah Map. You will need to collect a special key to get access to this building. Here's how to locate and enter Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ.
progameguides.com
Leaks continue to spread amid Genshin Impact’s DMCA scare
Despite the DMCA subpoena application that Genshin Impact publisher, Cognosphere, filed against Ubatcha, leakers have continued to share Version 3.4 beta content with little worry. The lawsuit was filed between late November and early December via the California district court, demanding that Discord hand over popular leaker Ubatcha's personal information.
progameguides.com
How to evolve the Silver Wind in Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell
Silver Wind is a new sword in the Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell DLC. Here is everything you need to know about obtaining and evolving the healing weapon into its powerful Festive Winds upgrade. How to get Silver Wind in Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell?. Silver Wind is...
progameguides.com
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 – Are there any hidden things in Cozy Lodge?
Fortnite Winterfest has many fun things to do in Cozy Lodge besides opening gifts each day. Visit this colorful cabin to interact with multiple objects. While some actions are apparent, are there any hidden things in Winterfest Lodge?. What can I do in Fortnite 2022 Winterfest Cozy Lodge?. There are...
progameguides.com
How to open Warden treasure chests in Blacktail
In Blacktail, players will come across tons of resources and items which they can use to brew new skills in the cauldron. Most valuable loot comes from chests. While most chests simply open on interaction, others require the player to meet certain criteria. Some of these are called Warden chests, found only in certain locations on the map, indicated by a logo of two hands holding a treasure chest. To open them, players must complete a long list of objectives to attain a certain Title. This guide will tell you how you can open Warden chests in Blacktail.
progameguides.com
How to Get Toukabou Shigure in Genshin Impact
The new Toukabou Shigure sword is making its debut in the Genshin Impact Akitsu Kimodameshi Event. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the free 4-star weapon in the Test of Courage Akitsu Yuugei challenge. How to get Toukabou Shigure in Genshin Impact Akitsu Kimodameshi Event?. The Toukabou...
progameguides.com
How to get Deku’s Smash in Fortnite
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players will see various events and collaborations in the game. My Hero Academia is the upcoming collaboration, and players will use Deku's Smash soon in Season 1. Naturally, players are wondering how to get their hands on this Mythic item and use it against opponents. Here's where to find Deku's Smash in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
Fans wonder if there’ll be body customization in Blue Protocol, as only facial was shown
Blue Protocol is an action role-playing game similar to Genshin Impact, where you can create your avatar. As there is not much information about character creation, fans were left wondering if body customization exists in the game. Although it's to be expected that you have plenty of options available, only facials were shown.
progameguides.com
Fans love Final Fantasy XIV’s new Sámi-inspired winter attire
When it comes to winter and holidays-themed gear in games, the same old red overcoat and Santa hat can get a bit boring. That’s why it’s amazing that Final Fantasy XIV has opted instead to take inspiration from the Sámi, an indigenious people from northern Scandinavia for their Far Northern Attire. The new cash-shop gear was revealed on FFXIV’s official Twitter yesterday.
progameguides.com
Fans question Blue Protocol’s Free to Play model: is it Pay to Win?
Blue Protocol is an action role-playing massively multiplayer online game. As with most games from this genre, this title is also free-to-play. But we had more than enough examples of "free" games that are impossible to play without paying. Fans have questioned Protocol's free-to-play model and wondering is pay-to-win. Is there a reason for concern?
progameguides.com
Blue Protocol looks like an Tales of Arise MMO, and we love it
Blue Protocol impresses with its anime look and feel as the gaming industry blazes beyond the era of mediocre graphics. From cell-shaded characters to landscapes reminiscent of backdrops from fantasy isekais, it's a breath of fresh air from the more 3D approach that most game companies have opted for. Upon...
progameguides.com
Tulaytullah’s Remembrance – How to get, Ascension, stats, and who can use it in Genshin Impact
Tulaytullah's Remembrance is a Genshin Impact five-star catalyst and is Wanderer's signature weapon. It's a catalyst highly favored by characters that rely on Normal Attack Damage, making it a rather niche option, but it can also be a massive damage boost when paired with the right wielder. How to get...
progameguides.com
Final Fantasy XIV reveals key art, hints at where we’ll be heading in Patch 6.3
While we have the best part of a month to wait for the release of Patch 6.3, and a week until the next Live Letter, Final Fantasy XIV fans today (December 15) got some hints about the storied MMO’s next destination. This was thanks to some incredible key art posted on the official Twitter account, and launch of the patch’s official site.
progameguides.com
How to get the RB Battles Challenge badge in Wacky Wizards – Roblox
Roblox Battles Season 3 is finally here and underway! For those unfamiliar with Roblox Battles, this three-week-long event invites some of the best Roblox YouTubers/creators to come together and battle it out for the RBB Championship prize. While the tournament is active, players at home can join in on some of the fun themselves by participating in various mini events and earning a handful of exclusive badges and items. Continue reading below to learn more about how to unlock one of these badges, the Wacky Wizards RB Battles Challenge badge.
Comments / 0