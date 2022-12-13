Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
a-z-animals.com
15 Beautiful Trees Native to Louisiana
Native trees to Louisiana, such as the bald cypress, eastern hemlock, and sweet bay magnolia, provide numerous benefits to local wildlife. By incorporating these trees into your yard or garden, you can help improve drainage in the area, provide additional shade for plants that need it, and create a habitat for pollinators and other wildlife.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Tennessee
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Tennessee. The largemouth bass is one of North America’s most popular game fish, mainly due to its impressive size and rather feisty nature, making it a thrill of a catch. It’s also an incredibly accessible fish, especially in the Volunteer State, Tennessee, where many of the state’s lakes are stocked with largemouth bass year-round. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in Tennessee? How does it compare to the world’s largest specimen? Let’s take an in-depth look below.
a-z-animals.com
Why Are Steamboats So Popular on the Mississippi River?
Throughout the 19th century, passenger and commercial travel on the Mississippi River as well as other inland U.S. rivers were largely accomplished by steamboats. Their relative speed and lower cost, along with their capacity for travel made them ideal for trade. However, are they still popular today or are there more efficient means of river travel? In this article, we will explore the answer to this along with a brief history of the steamboat era!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in North Dakota
North Dakota has some surprisingly large lakes including some of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Lake Sakakawea is a 360,000 acre lake in North Dakota that was built on the Missouri River with the Garrison Dam. Lake Oahe spreads across North Dakota and South Dakota, starting at the Oahe Dam and expands northward to Bismarck, ND. Devil’s Lake is the largest natural lake in North Dakota and covers 4,435-acres. But are these bigger lakes also the deepest lakes? What kind of fish love deep water lakes? How is the fishing in North Dakota’s deepest lake? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in North Dakota!
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego
San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
a-z-animals.com
15 Most Beautiful Flowers Native to Puerto Rico
Located between the Dominican Republic and the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States and home to almost 4 million people. The tropical climate and ease of travel make the island a popular tourist destination. Those who visit “the island of enchantment” are sure to be wowed by the beautiful flora endemic to this small island. Here are 15 of the most beautiful flowers native to Puerto Rico.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Kentucky
Kentucky is home to thriving populations of black bears, which form an essential part of its ecosystem. With ample opportunities to view and hunt these bulky omnivores, researchers and hunters have captured a few sizable individuals over the years. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Kentucky!
a-z-animals.com
How Many Types of Fish Live in the Mississippi River?
The Mississippi River is 2,320 miles long, according to the EPA, and 2,350 miles, according to the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area. This massive river forms a broad, convoluted line that divides the United States of America almost in half as it flows southward from Lake Itasca, Minnesota to Plaquemines Parish, New Orleans in Louisiana.
a-z-animals.com
Lucky Family Discovers $1M Worth of Gold Off the Florida Coast
Lucky Family Discovers $1M Worth of Gold Off the Florida Coast. The year 2015 was very special for the Schmitt family from Florida! It was the year that they discovered gold artifacts on the ocean floor that were worth over $1 million. The event was widely reported in the news but what is really special is that they recorded footage of the moment so that we can all witness the excitement for ourselves.
a-z-animals.com
Lobster Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
Looking for a unique and intriguing fungi to add to your knowledge base and culinary adventures? Consider the lobster mushroom, a bright orange to red fungus that is reasonably plentiful but hard to predict due to its unique nature not as a mushroom but as a parasite. They’re delicious, unique,...
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in Virginia
Native plants are an essential part of any local ecosystem. A native plant is a species that naturally originates in a particular area. There are many benefits to planting native plants in your garden. They’re typically easier to grow because they’re already adapted to the local climate and soil conditions. Native plants also provide food and shelter for local wildlife and help preserve the area’s natural ecosystem. Virginia is home to over 3,000 plant species, so there are many different species of flora to identify and learn more about in the state.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Hawaii
Hawaii has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Occasionally, you crave a little more daring, like a secret swimming hole with a breathtaking waterfall or a thrilling cliff jump. Here are a few Hawaii swimming holes that are certain to satiate your thirst for discovery in honor of the ideal summer spent in the water.
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Texas
Mountain lions are beautiful animals, but they are also highly skilled predators. They used to roam throughout the United States (as well as the rest of the Americas). However, far fewer mountain lions wander in the wilderness these days. So, if they are not as common as we tend to...
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Most Beautiful Lake Erie Lighthouses
Lake Erie is the fourth largest of the Great Lakes, and home to some of the most traversed trade routes. Shipwrecks (estimated at 8,000!) occur here more often than in any other Great Lake. As a result, lighthouses have been built wherever they can be of help. The lighthouses of...
