qrockonline.com
Forest Preserve Board elects officers, changes meeting schedule
Meta Mueller of Aurora was elected president of the Forest Preserve District of Will County Board of Commissioners during a reorganization meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. Mueller, who has served on the Board since 2018, succeeds former President Joe VanDuyne of Wilmington. VanDuyne said serving as Forest Preserve Board president was “one of the greatest experiences I’ve had in the political world” and he thanked staff for their assistance during his term.
WSPY NEWS
Four candidates file for office in Sandwich
Four candidates have filed to run for office in the City of Sandwich as of Tuesday. Former mayor and Ward One Alderman Rich Robinson is seeking reelection. Ward Two Alderman Cara Killy is running for reelection. Aldermen Bill Fritsch and Karsta Ericson have both filed to run in Ward Three and Alderman Fred Kreinbrink will seek reelection in Ward Four.
starvedrock.media
Capsel gets 18 months for role in January 6 riot
An Ottawa man is going to prison for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot. The Chicago Sun-Times says a federal judge sentenced Matthew Capsel to 18 months in prison. It's the longest prison term given so far to an Illinois resident in connection with the uprising. The 28-year...
WSPY NEWS
“Up in Smoke,” Oswego Village Board selects cannabis retail store
Two companies, pitting Southern California against Illinois, all for a piece of the retail cannabis market pushed the Oswego Village Board for a decision Tuesday. One would be selected for two different Route 30 locations because of Illinois law that requires the two stores to be 1,500 feet apart, falling short by 300 feet.
wjol.com
Joliet township trustee arrest on multiple felony charges
Records at the Will County Adult Detention Facility show that a Joliet Township trustee was arrested on Thursday on felony charges of income tax fraud, state benefit fraud, forgery, wire fraud, loan fraud and theft of a school or place of worship. Karl Ferrell was arrested on Thursday afternoon by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
WSPY NEWS
Boulder Hill and older section of Montgomery affect Lake Michigan water source permit approval
Opening the pipeline for Lake Michigan water, as a first step in a permit application, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has thrown a wrench at the village of Montgomery. The IDNR is requiring the village to submit a water improvement plan for approval, requiring the village to lower its...
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
After 60 years, City Council finally vacates alley
The Kewanee City Council vacated a portion of an alley on the city’s north side Monday, and they had a good reason to do it. It happens that there’s a building right where the alley was supposed to be.
Mendota Reporter
2022 LaSalle County tentative multiplier announced by Illinois Department of Revenue
SPRINGFIELD – LaSalle County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by...
nrgmediadixon.com
Bridge Disaster Monument in the Planning Stage, But They Admit They Need to Kick it into High Gear to be Finished by May
On May 4, 1873, the worst and deadliest bridge disaster in United States history occurred in Dixon Illinois. At a Park District Board meeting, Tom Wadsworth spoke of trying to get a monument built at the spot of the disaster by May of 2023, the 150th Anniversary. Board President Ron Pritchard decided to join with Wadsworth as a private citizen.
starvedrock.media
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
starvedrock.media
Deer Harvest Up In The Valley
Bad news for deer. Hunters took down more of the animals this past firearm season than last year. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Bureau County hunters led the way shooting down 905 deer during the 7-day season. That's 9 more than last year. In La Salle County...
walls102.com
Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80
MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
WSPY NEWS
Pickerill House expected to open next year
The Ken Pickerill Estate House at the Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve in Yorkville is expected to open next year. The house has been under renovation to make it into an event space that can be used by the Kendall County Forest Preserve District or the public. Forest Preserve District President Brian...
starvedrock.media
Accused murderer will get fitness trial in January
A Bureau County man accused of murder will have a jury determine his fitness for trial. In late November, the Public Defender asked that the mental fitness of Matthew Pairadee be examined. At the status hearing yesterday, it was the opinion of the doctor who examined Pairadee, that he was not fit to stand trial. The defendant was present and exercised his right to have a jury determine his fitness. The judge granted that request and set THAT jury trial for January 23.
starvedrock.media
Probation Instead Of Prison For Streator Drug Defendant
An elderly drug dealer from Streator will avoid prison. While in court Friday, 69-year-old Debra Stevenson pleaded guilty to a felony drug dealing charge. She was given four years probation and time served for 79 days spent in the La Salle County Jail. A second felony charge of allowing her home to be used for drug dealing was dropped.
WSPY NEWS
Wanted man arrested after scuffle at DeKalb County Courthouse
A DeKalb man wanted on a felony retail theft warrant was arrested Wednesday morning after a struggle with police at the DeKalb County Courthouse. DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies arrested 34-year-old John D. Neil from the lobby of the courthouse, which is in Sycamore. Police allege Neil grabbed a deputy's handcuffs while they were trying to arrest him. Deputies used a stun gun which did not have an effect on Neil. Once he was in handcuffs, police say Neil thrust the back of head against a wall and was hurt.
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputies Say Driver Failed to Negotiate a Curve and Drove Into the Rock River
Late Wednesday night Ogle County Deputies responded to the 4000 block of N Illinois Rte. 2 for a vehicle in the river. After a short investigation, it was determined that 25-year-old Dylan Hensley of Leaf River was traveling north on Illinois Rte. 2 when he failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway, and entered the river.
starvedrock.media
Peru Man Gets Police Attention Twice in Three Days
Peru police Monday morning arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Washburn of the 1900 block of Putnam Street. They'd been called to the CVS Pharmacy on Shooting Park in Peru, on complaints of damaged merchandise and retail theft. Two days later, on Wednesday, Washburn caught police attention again when he was caught allegedly entering vehicles in the parking lot of St. Margaret's Physical Rehab on Midtown Road. In this case, Washburn was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and cut loose with a notice to appear in court in January.
