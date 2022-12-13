Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
progameguides.com
How to get all free items in SHEIN x Klarna Wonderland – Roblox
Fintech company Klarna and fast-fashion mogul SHEIN have teamed up to release the collab experience SHEIN x Klarna Wonderland and with it has come a few free avatar items. These items, the Buckle Backpack and Unicorn Hat, may only be available for a limited time, so be sure to claim them sooner rather than later! Continue reading below to learn more.
progameguides.com
How to get Deku’s Smash in Fortnite
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players will see various events and collaborations in the game. My Hero Academia is the upcoming collaboration, and players will use Deku's Smash soon in Season 1. Naturally, players are wondering how to get their hands on this Mythic item and use it against opponents. Here's where to find Deku's Smash in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
How to evolve the Silver Wind in Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell
Silver Wind is a new sword in the Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell DLC. Here is everything you need to know about obtaining and evolving the healing weapon into its powerful Festive Winds upgrade. How to get Silver Wind in Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell?. Silver Wind is...
progameguides.com
How to Get Toukabou Shigure in Genshin Impact
The new Toukabou Shigure sword is making its debut in the Genshin Impact Akitsu Kimodameshi Event. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the free 4-star weapon in the Test of Courage Akitsu Yuugei challenge. How to get Toukabou Shigure in Genshin Impact Akitsu Kimodameshi Event?. The Toukabou...
progameguides.com
Youtube Simulator Z Codes (December 2022)
You aim to become a successful YouTuber in Youtube Simulator Z by creating video content to upload and earn money. You can use your earned profits to purchase better video equipment that will allow you to create better quality and faster content and furniture to decorate your studio with. You...
progameguides.com
Roblox Katana Simulator Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Katana Simulator combines sword fighting and improving skills by clicking. Your ninja skills will improve over time, so be patient and practice by always swinging your sword. After a while, you'll probably want to test your mettle against other players. You'll be destroyed in seconds as player vs. player zones are full of veteran fighters. To get you on track faster, we got some help for you.
progameguides.com
Blue Protocol looks like an Tales of Arise MMO, and we love it
Blue Protocol impresses with its anime look and feel as the gaming industry blazes beyond the era of mediocre graphics. From cell-shaded characters to landscapes reminiscent of backdrops from fantasy isekais, it's a breath of fresh air from the more 3D approach that most game companies have opted for. Upon...
progameguides.com
Fans love Final Fantasy XIV’s new Sámi-inspired winter attire
When it comes to winter and holidays-themed gear in games, the same old red overcoat and Santa hat can get a bit boring. That’s why it’s amazing that Final Fantasy XIV has opted instead to take inspiration from the Sámi, an indigenious people from northern Scandinavia for their Far Northern Attire. The new cash-shop gear was revealed on FFXIV’s official Twitter yesterday.
progameguides.com
How to rescue training dummies in My Hero Academia quests in Fortnite
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players will get to see the My Hero Academia collaboration, which brings several unique cosmetics and challenges to the game. The My Hero Academia quests are now available, and players can complete them to earn a ton of XP. Rescuing training dummies is one of the quests, and players need to know where to find them. Here's how to find training dummies in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
Rampant Codes (December 2022)
Rampant welcomes you to the fighting arena! Team up with your friends, choose your weapons and abilities, and fight other teams in this adrenaline-pumping Roblox experience. There are various goals, like capturing the flag, becoming king of the hill, and regular team deathmatch. Get more kills than any other player on your server to top the leaderboards.
progameguides.com
Is there a New Game + in Blacktail?
Blacktail weaves a tale of magic, fantasy, and tragedy, all encompassed in a surreal world. The game chugs along linearly, and players are prompted to head to certain locations to further their progress. However, even after defeating every boss fight and completing all quests, the forests may still hold mysteries for you to find. This begs the question—is there any incentive for players to replay the game? Fortunately, there is.
progameguides.com
Inazuma Rebirth Codes (December 2022) – Do they exist?
If you loved the old anime series Inazuma Eleven, get ready to be reunited with the franchise in Roblox title Inazuma Rebirth! Watch a match from the sidelines as you sign up to be in your own upcoming game. Then get ready to take part in a frantic soccer match with four to 11 players on each side, with all players gaining experience for how they and their team play in the match. Can you score the winning goal for glory?
progameguides.com
Fortnite Jelly Angler augment, explained
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has several new elements for players to explore, one of which is the Reality Augment system. The Jelly Angler is one of the 22 Augments available in the game, and you can select it while in a match. Naturally, players need to know how to use this Augment to stay ahead of opponents. Here's how to use the Jelly Angler Augment in Fortnite.
Comments / 0