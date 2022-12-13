If you loved the old anime series Inazuma Eleven, get ready to be reunited with the franchise in Roblox title Inazuma Rebirth! Watch a match from the sidelines as you sign up to be in your own upcoming game. Then get ready to take part in a frantic soccer match with four to 11 players on each side, with all players gaining experience for how they and their team play in the match. Can you score the winning goal for glory?

