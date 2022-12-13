ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Winslet Gives Definitive Answer About Whether Jack Would've Fit On The Door In Titanic

Following its theatrical premiere in May of 2022, "Top Gun: Maverick" beat a record held by "Titanic" before it, becoming the film to earn the most money domestically for distributor Paramount Pictures in the company's history. While "Titanic" is no longer number one, the fact that its financial success was significant enough to hold onto that spot between its premiere in December of 1997 and mid-2022 speaks to just how successful James Cameron's historical epic became at the time of its release.
Kate Winslet Details Heartwarming Moment With Julie Christie Upon Being Cast In Titanic

It has been around 25 years since James Cameron's "Titanic" crushed it at the worldwide box office, becoming the third highest-grossing movie of all time. The historical epic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the latter of whom has reunited with Cameron for his latest release, "Avatar: The Way of Water." When she first worked with the iconoclast director, Winslet was far from an unknown. In fact, during her audition process to play Rose Dewitt Bukater in "Titanic," she was filming Kenneth Branagh's star-studded adaptation of "Hamlet."
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Sam Worthington Offers His Own Take On The Unsettling Underwater Training

Audiences are ready for another Pandora adventure, and director James Cameron is more than happy to oblige. The filmmaker will be debuting the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 13 years after the original became an instant box-office success. Its story sees Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) building a family as they respect Na'vi traditions; dangers from the past threaten their way of life as the couple fight side-by-side with new allies.
Who Plays Spider In Avatar: The Way Of Water?

James Cameron's blockbuster sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" has officially made its way into the world. And it's done so with arguably loftier expectations than any film since "Avengers: Endgame." It remains to be seen whether "The Way of Water" will turn into another, ahem, Titanic-sized hit for Cameron, but it's hard to imagine the three-hour sequel to 2009's "Avatar" will match the all-time box office take of its predecessor.
Here's Why Avatar: The Way Of Water Proves James Cameron Is The GOAT

His friends call him Jim, but the rest of the world knows him as James Cameron, the director of classics such as "Terminator," "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Piranha II: The Spawning." But is he one of the best to ever do it? That's a loaded question to which there is no correct answer. At the same time, Cameron deserves to be in the conversation when it comes to trying to determine who is the greatest filmmaker of all time.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Has The Same Jake Sully Problem As The Original

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Avatar: The Way of Water." After 13 years, "Avatar: The Way of Water" has brought viewers back to Pandora and into the life of ex-Marine-turned-full-time-blue-person Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). Reactions to "Avatar 2" have been strong, and for good reason — it's visually stunning, utterly immersive, and far better on the narrative front than its predecessor. In short, it's everything a sequel should be.
James Cameron Owes Us A Giant Tulkun Whale Fight In Avatar 3

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Just as James Cameron's groundbreaking 2009 film "Avatar" brought a wealth of new fantastical characters to the big screen, its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," introduces even more spectacular computer-generated creations to its audience. The ocean-dominated land of Metkayina is full to the brim with a literal sea of eye-popping creatures that are sure to astound audiences, and the film dedicates much of its meaty three-hour runtime to getting to know them. But as beautiful as they all are, probably the most significant to the story are the tulkuns. As described by "Avatar" producer Jon Landau on Empire, "A tulkun is, like, 300 feet long. They are a sentient species and as intelligent in their own way as the Na'vi are in theirs." Landau also said of the tulkuns' creation, "The idea was to create a creature that was on the scale of Pandora."
Hey Bro, Fans Have Some Strong Reactions To Avatar: The Way Of Water Already

Unless you are living under a giant pile of moss on a planet far, far, away you are probably aware that James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water" hit theaters across the United States yesterday. The online discussion has been mostly favorable, with critiques of the relatively thin plot and more than three-hour run time tossed in with mostly positive comments.
Redditors Think They Found A Plot Hole In Avatar: The Way Of Water

After keeping fans waiting for 13 years, James Cameron is once again redefining the term "blue screen" with his newest aquatic adventure, "Avatar: The Way of Water." The film, which sees Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family leaving the sanctity of their forest home to live with an ocean tribe of Na'vi people in order to escape a vengeful Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), began development shortly after the monumental 2009 release of the first "Avatar," alongside its additional sequels (via Variety). Following a series of delays, the film is finally out for the world to see in all its 3D glory.
Zoe Saldaña's Unexpected Connection To Neytiri In Avatar: The Way Of Water

In 2009, Zoe Saldaña appeared in two movies that would become franchises — J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" and James Cameron's "Avatar." Her role as Nyota Uhura spanned three movies, and with the release of 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," the actress will now settle into multiple appearances as Na'vi princess Neytiri as that saga continues to unfold throughout the 2020s. Of course, Saldaña is also a long-running player in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe" with her role as Gamora in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series and subsequent MCU appearances. So playing one character in a feature film series is nothing new to the actress, but Neytiri is the one part that took time to return to her.
The Avatar: The Way Of Water Scene That Went Too Far

The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Upon watching "Avatar" for the first time, the theme immediately makes itself clear. The story may be about blue people trying to protect a tree from humans, but at its core, it's a tale of colonization and how humanity will wipe nature off the map if it means turning a profit. The ecological themes are pertinent throughout the story, and director James Cameron doubles down on environmentalism for the follow-up.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Completely Whiffed On Neytiri's Arc, And We're Honestly Not Surprised

The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." In terms of its visuals, 2009's "Avatar" remains in a class all its own. It revolutionized 3D in Hollywood for several years, to the point where you practically couldn't see any movie in a theater without it getting a rushed 3D treatment. When it comes to criticizing "Avatar," most people take umbrage with the story itself.
