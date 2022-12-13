Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Just as James Cameron's groundbreaking 2009 film "Avatar" brought a wealth of new fantastical characters to the big screen, its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," introduces even more spectacular computer-generated creations to its audience. The ocean-dominated land of Metkayina is full to the brim with a literal sea of eye-popping creatures that are sure to astound audiences, and the film dedicates much of its meaty three-hour runtime to getting to know them. But as beautiful as they all are, probably the most significant to the story are the tulkuns. As described by "Avatar" producer Jon Landau on Empire, "A tulkun is, like, 300 feet long. They are a sentient species and as intelligent in their own way as the Na'vi are in theirs." Landau also said of the tulkuns' creation, "The idea was to create a creature that was on the scale of Pandora."

