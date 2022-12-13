Read full article on original website
Sadie Sink's Little Sister Had A Small Part In The Whale
The following article contains spoilers for "The Whale." Sadie Sink is certainly becoming a well-known and well-respected name in the world of entertainment over the past few years. Becoming popular because of a little show called "Stranger Things," Sink plays the tomboy Max, a skateboarding and opinionated individual who quickly integrates herself into the circle of friends on the popular show. Even though she isn't exactly versed in Dungeons & Dragons terminology, much to the chagrin of Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Max is important to the trials and tribulations of the group, and thanks to Max and the most recent season of "Stranger Things," now we are all singing Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill."
Kate Winslet Gives Definitive Answer About Whether Jack Would've Fit On The Door In Titanic
Following its theatrical premiere in May of 2022, "Top Gun: Maverick" beat a record held by "Titanic" before it, becoming the film to earn the most money domestically for distributor Paramount Pictures in the company's history. While "Titanic" is no longer number one, the fact that its financial success was significant enough to hold onto that spot between its premiere in December of 1997 and mid-2022 speaks to just how successful James Cameron's historical epic became at the time of its release.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Zoe Saldaña Notes The Similarities Between Gamora And Neytiri
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
Babylon's Margot Robbie Gave Her Costar Diego Calva Real Injuries During A Fight Scene
Damien Chazelle is transporting audiences back to the so-called "golden age" of Hollywood with "Babylon." With an Oscar for Best Director under his belt, Chazelle stands out as one of the most prolific creatives working today. His leverage has made him magnetic for some of Hollywood's prominent talents. Take a look at "Babylon's" cast and you'll find heavy-hitters after heavy-hitters. Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, and Samara Weaving are just some of the talent who are headlining Chazelle's latest.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Jorja Fox Didn't Expect To Return As Sara Sidle On CSI: Vegas
Jorja Fox was one of the original cast members who helped sell "CSI: Vegas" to audiences upon its launch in 2021. Fox returned as Sara Sidle along with "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" stars William Petersen as Gilbert "Gil" Grissom and Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows. The franchise had survived without...
Guillermo Del Toro Doesn't Mince His Words When It Comes To Avatar 2's Achievements As A Film
Guillermo del Toro is nothing short of a master filmmaker. From his Academy Award-winning "The Shape of Water" to the hauntingly elegant and unsettling "Crimson Peak" and, of course, "Pan's Labyrinth," del Toro is no stranger to bringing magical and fantastical worlds to life. His reputation for filmmaking that branches between fantasy and horror has earned him notable recognition worldwide. Most would consider him one of the greats of his generation.
Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
Yes, That Was Dame Helen Mirren Narrating The Barbie Movie's First Trailer
Ever since it was announced that Greta Gerwig would be directing the upcoming "Barbie," speculation regarding the film has abounded. What would the ambitious director of pictures such as "Ladybird" and "Little Women" do with a movie about the iconic Mattel toy? Today, audiences got a sneak peek at the first teaser for "Barbie," and it was quite literally Kubrickian. Sparse shots of little girls playing with traditional dolls in a barren landscape give way to a surreal image of Margot Robbie as a giant, 15-foot-tall Barbie towering over it all as the children look up in awe. The teaser features a voiceover proclaiming to the sweeping horns of the "2001: A Space Odyssey" theme that young girls have always played with dolls, and that "The dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until ... " at which point a shot of the gargantuan Robbie blocks out the sun itself as Barbie.
Fans Have Set High Expectations For Barbie After An Impressive First Teaser
While most summer movie seasons are jam-packed with explosions, world-ending crises and usually something with Dwayne the Rock Johnson thrown in there, movie fans have something fantastic in plastic to get hyped about. On the surface, a "Barbie" movie might sound like a cheap, Hollywood-ploy to cash in on the famous Mattel doll brand, but there were already signs that the film would be something special. The film not only sports a notable cast of A-listers — including Margot Robbie as the titular toy, Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken, along with Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell and Emerald Fennell — but its director is no one to sneeze at either. Helming the bubble pop color word of "Barbie" is none other than Greta Gerwig, whose two previous directorial efforts, "Lady Bird" and "Little Women," have garnered near unanimous acclaim and have both been nominated for best screenplay and best picture Oscars.
Henry Cavill Reportedly Filmed A Flash Movie Cameo That We'll Never Get To See
The future of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC universe looks a whole lot different now than it did a few months ago. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now set to lead and oversee the construction of a new era of DC Comics adaptations, and the pair haven't wasted much time putting their plans into motion. Unfortunately, Gunn confirmed on Wednesday that his and Safran's plans do not include Henry Cavill's version of Superman. That means Henry Cavill will not return as Superman anytime in the near future — if ever. Gunn, meanwhile, is apparently already in the midst of writing a new Superman movie that will focus on a younger version of Clark Kent than Cavill's iteration of the character.
Peyton Reed Offers Some Details About Bill Murray's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Character
Superhero fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Not only is the film the hotly anticipated first segment of Phase 5 of the MCU, but fans will also, at long last, be able to acquaint themselves with the formidable Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and maybe even learn what exactly "Quantumania" means.
Who Plays Spider In Avatar: The Way Of Water?
James Cameron's blockbuster sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" has officially made its way into the world. And it's done so with arguably loftier expectations than any film since "Avengers: Endgame." It remains to be seen whether "The Way of Water" will turn into another, ahem, Titanic-sized hit for Cameron, but it's hard to imagine the three-hour sequel to 2009's "Avatar" will match the all-time box office take of its predecessor.
James Cameron Owes Us A Giant Tulkun Whale Fight In Avatar 3
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Just as James Cameron's groundbreaking 2009 film "Avatar" brought a wealth of new fantastical characters to the big screen, its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," introduces even more spectacular computer-generated creations to its audience. The ocean-dominated land of Metkayina is full to the brim with a literal sea of eye-popping creatures that are sure to astound audiences, and the film dedicates much of its meaty three-hour runtime to getting to know them. But as beautiful as they all are, probably the most significant to the story are the tulkuns. As described by "Avatar" producer Jon Landau on Empire, "A tulkun is, like, 300 feet long. They are a sentient species and as intelligent in their own way as the Na'vi are in theirs." Landau also said of the tulkuns' creation, "The idea was to create a creature that was on the scale of Pandora."
Zoe Saldaña's Unexpected Connection To Neytiri In Avatar: The Way Of Water
In 2009, Zoe Saldaña appeared in two movies that would become franchises — J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" and James Cameron's "Avatar." Her role as Nyota Uhura spanned three movies, and with the release of 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," the actress will now settle into multiple appearances as Na'vi princess Neytiri as that saga continues to unfold throughout the 2020s. Of course, Saldaña is also a long-running player in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe" with her role as Gamora in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series and subsequent MCU appearances. So playing one character in a feature film series is nothing new to the actress, but Neytiri is the one part that took time to return to her.
Jennifer Coolidge Had A Strong Reaction To The White Lotus Finale
It's the finale that everybody's talking about, and one that even Jennifer Coolidge herself is stunned over. "I thought people were faking it," Coolidge told Vanity Fair about the reactions to "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. The closing episode — which aired Sunday, December 11 — sent shockwaves across...
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Sam Worthington Offers His Own Take On The Unsettling Underwater Training
Audiences are ready for another Pandora adventure, and director James Cameron is more than happy to oblige. The filmmaker will be debuting the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 13 years after the original became an instant box-office success. Its story sees Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) building a family as they respect Na'vi traditions; dangers from the past threaten their way of life as the couple fight side-by-side with new allies.
Stanley Kubrick's Estate Responds To The Barbie Trailer's 2001: A Space Odyssey Nod
For quite some time now, director Greta Gerwig and her team have been hard at work on one of the most buzz-worthy films of recent memory: "Barbie." The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led flick does indeed adapt the iconic doll for the big screen in a story that has been kept tightly under wraps. Aside from a handful of stills and sneaky on-set photographs, little has reached the public about this production. That finally changed on December 15, 2022, when the inaugural trailer was unveiled to the world at long last. Suffice to say, it wasn't what anyone expected.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Lines That Are More Important Than You Think
Action, sci-fi, and fantasy movies aren't always renowned for their writing. Story development might take years, and plot points within stories drastically impact elements like production design and fight choreography. But with visual effects typically being given top priority, the dialogue itself can feel like an afterthought. That was one...
Looper Unearths Which CSI Couple Fans Really Can't Stand - Exclusive Survey
When they're not investigating grisly murders and other heinous crimes, the "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" team manages to make a little bit of time for affairs of the heart. Between 15 seasons worth of content from the original series, as well as the epilogue seasons that have come in the form of the sequel show "CSI: Vegas," fans have gotten to see each beloved "CSI" character grow in both their personal and interpersonal lives, with many embarking on some absolutely aww-inspiring relationships.
