Tom Brady likes what he’s seen of Joe Burrow. Brady says Burrow is a great young player who’s living up to high expectations for him with the Cincinnati Bengals. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and the top pick in the 2020 draft meet for the first time when Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Bengals. Cincinnati has won five straight games and seven of eight overall to rebound from a slow start. The Bengals appear capable of making another deep playoff run. At 6-7, the sputtering Bucs are in first place in the NFC South despite having a losing record.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO