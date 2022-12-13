ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Titans players combine for one of best INTs you will ever see

Tennessee Titans safety Josh Kalu intercepted a pass during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the pick would not have been possible without his teammate making one of the best plays you will ever see. With just seconds remaining in the first half, Justin Herbert threw a pass toward the end zone that... The post Video: Titans players combine for one of best INTs you will ever see appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers active, but Patriots will be without standout CB

LAS VEGAS — The Patriots offense will have two of its best players available in Las Vegas. Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson — both of whom were listed as questionable — are cleared and good to go. Meyers shouldn’t have any restrictions coming off a concussion, but it’ll be curious to see if Stevenson is on a pitch count given the nature of ankle injuries. With Damien Harris inactive, it’s just Stevenson and the two rookies at running back: Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong.
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Julian Edelman turned down 3 offers to unretire, would only return for Patriots

Would Julian Edelman come out of retirement to play again in the NFL? Only in New England, the former Patriots receiver said -- and only on the right situation. The retired receiver appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub this weekend ahead of the Patriots’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders to discuss how he feels in retirement and what it’s like watching New England’s offense struggle.
Julian Edelman says the Patriots offense doesn’t look right: ‘It’s shocking’

Julian Edelman is saying the same thing New England Patriots fans have been clamoring about all season: There’s something wrong with the offense. The retired Patriots receiver was in Las Vegas this weekend ahead of the game against the Raiders and appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub Saturday. It didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to the dire state of affairs of the offense that Edelman was a part of not too long ago.
Bengals vs. Buccaneers: How to watch NFL for free Sunday

Tom Brady likes what he’s seen of Joe Burrow. Brady says Burrow is a great young player who’s living up to high expectations for him with the Cincinnati Bengals. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and the top pick in the 2020 draft meet for the first time when Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Bengals. Cincinnati has won five straight games and seven of eight overall to rebound from a slow start. The Bengals appear capable of making another deep playoff run. At 6-7, the sputtering Bucs are in first place in the NFC South despite having a losing record.
How to watch Steelers vs. Panthers for free on Sunday

Sam Darnold spent the better part of this season on the sideline in a boot and watching other quarterbacks play and learning the importance of being patience under center. Those lessons appear to be paying off. Darnold is 2-0 since taking over as Carolina’s starting quarterback and has the Panthers in control of their playoff destiny with four games remaining. They’ll win the NFC South if they win their last four games beginning Sunday at home against Pittsburgh.
Patriots vs. Raiders picks & props

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A week ago, the New England Patriots were playing their way into a playoff spot thanks to a 27-13 Monday...
Falcons vs. Saints: TV, start time, How to watch NFL games for free

The Atlanta Falcons are hanging on in the NFC South race and will hope to avenge a season-opening loss to the Saints when they face them again on Sunday, December 18. The game will be in New Orleans at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. FuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
