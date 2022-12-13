Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick mum on Mac Jones outbursts, says he’s not ‘repaving the same road’
TUSCON, Ariz. — In back-to-back games, national TV cameras have caught Mac Jones cursing demonstratively on the field. It’s unclear whether the outbursts have been aimed at teammates, coaches, or both. Both Joe Judge and Matt Patricia answered questions about the yelling earlier this week — and claimed...
Video: Titans players combine for one of best INTs you will ever see
Tennessee Titans safety Josh Kalu intercepted a pass during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the pick would not have been possible without his teammate making one of the best plays you will ever see. With just seconds remaining in the first half, Justin Herbert threw a pass toward the end zone that... The post Video: Titans players combine for one of best INTs you will ever see appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers active, but Patriots will be without standout CB
LAS VEGAS — The Patriots offense will have two of its best players available in Las Vegas. Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson — both of whom were listed as questionable — are cleared and good to go. Meyers shouldn’t have any restrictions coming off a concussion, but it’ll be curious to see if Stevenson is on a pitch count given the nature of ankle injuries. With Damien Harris inactive, it’s just Stevenson and the two rookies at running back: Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong.
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati defensive end, suffers left calf injury against Tampa Bay
The Cincinnati Bengals announced during the second quarter of Sunday's Week 15 game against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay that defensive end Sam Hubbard has a left calf injury, and his return to the game was questionable. Early in the third quarter, the Bengals declared Hubbard out. ...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan declares for NFL draft
Duggan had the option of returning to TCU for another year
How Pat McAfee helped bust Raiders for exploiting rules loophole for kickers (Anti-analysis)
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders were exploiting a tiny half-inch loophole in the rules to gain an advantage in the kicking game -- until the NFL banned it this week. Bill Belichick must be so proud -- or mad that he didn’t think of it first. Alas,...
Julian Edelman turned down 3 offers to unretire, would only return for Patriots
Would Julian Edelman come out of retirement to play again in the NFL? Only in New England, the former Patriots receiver said -- and only on the right situation. The retired receiver appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub this weekend ahead of the Patriots’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders to discuss how he feels in retirement and what it’s like watching New England’s offense struggle.
Julian Edelman says the Patriots offense doesn’t look right: ‘It’s shocking’
Julian Edelman is saying the same thing New England Patriots fans have been clamoring about all season: There’s something wrong with the offense. The retired Patriots receiver was in Las Vegas this weekend ahead of the game against the Raiders and appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub Saturday. It didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to the dire state of affairs of the offense that Edelman was a part of not too long ago.
Dolphins vs. Bills Saturday Game: Free live stream, start time, TV, how to watch
The NFL is back on Saturday. This weekend marks the first where you can watch NFL games play on both days. One of the bigger matchups is an AFC East battle between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. At 10-3, the Bills are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Patriots OL Isaiah Wynn placed on IR, won’t play again in regular season
The New England Patriots have placed Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve, a move that would take him off the field through the end of the regular season. The Patriots announced Saturday that they have placed Wynn on IR, which means he will be off the field for at least four weeks. He could return to the field if the Patriots manage to make the postseason.
Live updates: Bill Belichick, Patriots face former assistant Josh McDaniels, Raiders in Vegas
No opposing NFL head coach knows Bill Belichick and the Patriots better than Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who leads Las Vegas against his former team on Sunday afternoon. MassLive will have full coverage from Las Vegas during the game (scroll down). McDaniels, a Patriots assistant from 2001 to 2008 and...
Bengals vs. Buccaneers: How to watch NFL for free Sunday
Tom Brady likes what he’s seen of Joe Burrow. Brady says Burrow is a great young player who’s living up to high expectations for him with the Cincinnati Bengals. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and the top pick in the 2020 draft meet for the first time when Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Bengals. Cincinnati has won five straight games and seven of eight overall to rebound from a slow start. The Bengals appear capable of making another deep playoff run. At 6-7, the sputtering Bucs are in first place in the NFC South despite having a losing record.
Chiefs vs. Texans: How to watch the game for free on Sunday
Kansas City can clinch its seventh straight AFC West title with a win over the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. The Chiefs have won six of seven games and face a Houston team that has dropped eight in a row and could be without rookie running back Dameon Pierce because of an injury.
How to watch Steelers vs. Panthers for free on Sunday
Sam Darnold spent the better part of this season on the sideline in a boot and watching other quarterbacks play and learning the importance of being patience under center. Those lessons appear to be paying off. Darnold is 2-0 since taking over as Carolina’s starting quarterback and has the Panthers in control of their playoff destiny with four games remaining. They’ll win the NFC South if they win their last four games beginning Sunday at home against Pittsburgh.
Patriots vs. Raiders picks & props
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A week ago, the New England Patriots were playing their way into a playoff spot thanks to a 27-13 Monday...
Falcons vs. Saints: TV, start time, How to watch NFL games for free
The Atlanta Falcons are hanging on in the NFC South race and will hope to avenge a season-opening loss to the Saints when they face them again on Sunday, December 18. The game will be in New Orleans at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. FuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
