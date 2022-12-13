ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSET

Angels of Assisi to give away free pet food

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi will give away free pet food. Angels of Assisi said they will distribute free cat and dog food Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. at Roanoke Fruit and Produce. Roanoke Fruit and Produce is located at 1119 4th St...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Liberty High School Students to Put on "A Christmas Carol"

BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Students at Liberty High School in Bedford County are putting on a play to get you in the Christmas spirit this weekend! Get your tickets here. Emily went behind the scenes to see how "A Christmas Carol" is coming together.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Firefighters rescue trapped person in car crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters in Lynchburg worked to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the 3 House with the Lynchburg Fire Department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. The incident remained ongoing for...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

No school delay despite icy road conditions; Lynchburg parent concerned

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some parents who have children in Lynchburg City Schools were outraged Friday morning after announcing no delay due to the icy roadway conditions. The rain Lynchburg received froze between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday morning when the temperature went below the freezing point. Bryan...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

LU fashion student to represent the school at New York Fashion Week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University senior will be bringing her fashion design portfolio with her to the Big Apple in February when she attends New York Fashion Week. Kristine Johnson won the trip as part of a contest hosted by Liberty’s Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) department....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
ROANOKE, VA

