WSET
Holiday tote bags delivered to senior living residents in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford is making sure those at Senior Living homes aren't forgotten this holiday season. On Friday, they delivered 120 Holiday Tote Bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of...
WSET
Angels of Assisi to give away free pet food
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi will give away free pet food. Angels of Assisi said they will distribute free cat and dog food Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. at Roanoke Fruit and Produce. Roanoke Fruit and Produce is located at 1119 4th St...
WSET
'It is awesome:' Tyson Foods gives away 40,000 pounds of chicken to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Tyson Foods is celebrating Christmas by giving back to the community -- distributing free food to those who need it to make sure everyone is fed this Christmas. They gave away 40,000 pounds of free chicken Saturday at Danville Community College. Tyson's Complex Manager Andrew...
WSET
'Santa in the Park:' One Community One Voice to hand out toys at Miller Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, One Community One Voice is bringing Santa Claus to the Hill City. According to the organization's Facebook page, their "Santa in the Park" event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Miller Park, at the Park Avenue entrance. Santa's mailbox will...
WSET
Brookneal Elementary holds Christmas dinner celebration for students and families
BROOKNEAL, Va. (WSET) — Families at Brookneal Elementary School gathered for a Christmas celebration they'll always remember. The school held a special Christmas dinner event for students and their families at Glendale Manor. Principal Keith Bennett said they had 900 people RSVP. He said he wants this to be...
WSET
Danville Police Department holds 3rd annual 'Blue Helpers Toy Drive'
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Santa Claus is getting some help to deliver toys thanks to two organizations on the Southside. On Friday, the Danville Police Department held its third annual Blue Helpers Toy Drive at Sam's Club from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the final day, UPS joined...
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Stations participate in holiday decorations contest; how to cast your vote
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is getting into the holiday spirit, and they want you to join in on the fun. Some of the fire stations are participating in a holiday decorating contest, and you can vote for your favorite display. Fire stations 4, 6, 7...
WSET
Tyson Foods to donate more than 40,000 pounds of chicken to the Danville community
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Tyson Foods wants to help those in the Danville community this holiday season. On Saturday, they will be giving out more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken to the community at a donation event at Danville Community College. "Tyson Foods is proud to support families...
WSET
Liberty High School Students to Put on "A Christmas Carol"
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Students at Liberty High School in Bedford County are putting on a play to get you in the Christmas spirit this weekend! Get your tickets here. Emily went behind the scenes to see how "A Christmas Carol" is coming together.
WSET
'I want Cheetos:' Frito Lay's Chester Cheetah makes Rustburg girl's dream come true
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — A special guest visited Rustburg Elementary School on Thursday. Aubrie Turner is a 5th grader in Rustburg. Her parents said her love for the Cheetos mascot, Chester Cheetah, started when her dad came home from the store with the wrong bag of chips. But Thursday's surprise means a lot to the Turner family.
WSET
E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
WSET
Save Now for Your Child's Education Through Virginia529
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can save now for your child's education by using Virginia529. It allows you the ability to save and not be taxed on the money. Emily spoke to an expert to find out how it all works and how easy it is to get started!
WSET
Danville's 'Children & Youth Master Plan' aimed at helping kids in and out of class
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A first-of-its-kind plan is launching in Danville to help children succeed in and out of the classroom. A cross-sector of the city's agencies and organizations gathered Friday for a public presentation of Danville’s Children & Youth Master Plan, which has been more than a year in the making.
WSET
A chilly weekend will give way to even colder temperatures as Christmas approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's chilly outside Saturday morning! We do warm-up today somewhat, but with the breeze, it will fill chilly most of the day. Saturday features another afternoon where we see a blend of sunshine and clouds. It will probably be an afternoon when we see more clouds to the west and more sunshine to the east.
WSET
Bedford Co. high school student wins statewide holiday traffic safety jingle contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 10th-grade student at Liberty High School, Laci Craig, is the statewide high school division winner of the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest. The contest began as a challenge for students, ages 11-19, to create a safe driving jingle,...
WSET
A chilly and breezy Sunday, still watching late week winter weather chances
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We're waking up this morning chilly. You'll want the jacket heading out the door in the morning. Air temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Feels like temperatures are in the Teens and Twenties. Sunshine and Clouds return for the afternoon but it doesn't do...
WSET
Firefighters rescue trapped person in car crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters in Lynchburg worked to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the 3 House with the Lynchburg Fire Department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. The incident remained ongoing for...
WSET
No school delay despite icy road conditions; Lynchburg parent concerned
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some parents who have children in Lynchburg City Schools were outraged Friday morning after announcing no delay due to the icy roadway conditions. The rain Lynchburg received froze between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday morning when the temperature went below the freezing point. Bryan...
WSET
LU fashion student to represent the school at New York Fashion Week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University senior will be bringing her fashion design portfolio with her to the Big Apple in February when she attends New York Fashion Week. Kristine Johnson won the trip as part of a contest hosted by Liberty’s Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) department....
WSET
Shooting on Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday in Roanoke. On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital...
