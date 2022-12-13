Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Lillian Dunbar Wins VFW Writing Contest
Edgewood Middle School teacher Abbi Richcreek announced eighth-grader Lillian Dunbar won a $500 award contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1126. This is the fourth year Richcreek’s students entered the writing contest. Last year’s winner was Gwen Bowman. 2020’s winner was Aeva Ashenfelter. 2019’s winner was Haley Rodewald. This contest is held at the local, regional, state and national levels, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Tri Kappa Donations To Nurses’ Caring Closets
The Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa enjoyed their Christmas luncheon meeting at the Blue Apron, Warsaw Area Career Center restaurant, followed by a tour of the Center. The donation of the month was to the Nurses’ Caring Closets for Warsaw Community Schools. Pictured receiving some of the donations are member and school nurse Tracy Akers (L) and member Erin Williams (R). The pillars of Tri Kappa are charity, culture and education.
WCS To Close 4 Schools For 2 Days
Warsaw Community Schools, working with guidance from the health department due to large numbers of reported illnesses and absences, will be closing four schools for two days. Leesburg Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School and Warsaw Community High School will be on a synchronous e-Learning day today and Friday, Dec. 15-16, due to high absenteeism of students, teachers, bus drivers and support staff. The situation will be closely monitored and updates will be communicated to parents via email, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon from WCS.
Presby Preschool Donates To First UMC’s Community Closet
Students at Presby Preschool dropped off donations to First United Methodist Church’s Community Closet in Warsaw Wednesday and today. Pastor Brian Smith said the donation helps support the outreach the church does through its Community Closet. The pantry is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A meal is provided during that time through a different church. Any donations can be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jo C. ‘JC’ Paxton
Jo C. Paxton, of Warsaw, known by many as simply JC, passed away unexpectedly at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital in Warsaw at the age of 82. He was born on Aug. 9, 1940, in Warsaw, to Clover Devonna Davis and Joe C Paxton....
Kosciusko REMC Continues Annual Donation To Winter Warmth Program
Kosciusko REMC (KREMC) donated $5,000 to Combined Community Services (CCS) to support the Winter Warmth Program. On Tuesday, KREMC’s CEO Kurt Carver presented a check to CCS Executive Director Randy Polston. KREMC has been supporting the Winter Warmth Program since 2007, according to a news release from KREMC. “Giving...
Community Gives Generously To FOP’s ‘Christmas With A Cop’
Ryan Moore, Warsaw Police Department officer and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 149 president, has had people donate at the Christmas with a Cop program before, but Thursday night an anonymous man handed over $800. The FOP was at Meijer in Warsaw from about 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for...
TWF Annual Photo Contest Underway
The lakes of the Upper Tippecanoe Watershed are a constant backdrop in the lives of residents - places tied to memories, traditions and families. During the course of a year, so many photographs are taken near and on these waters in Noble, Kosciusko and Whitley counties. Each year, The Watershed Foundation seeks the best of those photographs for their annual photo contest.
Lisa Olivo
MILFORD – Lisa Olivo, age 62, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 5:20 p.m. at Goshen Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1960, the daughter of Alma Cable and John Pamer in Goshen. She was raised in New Paris and attended Wawasee Community Schools.
Laurel ‘Laurie’ Jane McCulloch Graham
NORTH WEBSTER – Laurel "Laurie" Jane McCulloch Graham, 79, of Warsaw, passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Dec. 13, 2022. She is the daughter of Bryson and Harriet McCulloch and a sister to Timothy (wife, Norma) McCulloch, Kathie (husband, Doug) O’Leary and Thomas (wife, Sharon) McCulloch.
Rocky L. Hartzell
BOURBON – Rocky L. Hartzell, age 63, of Etna Green, passed away at home unexpectedly of natural causes. Rocky was born to Robert Eugene and Ruth Cochran Hartzell in Etna Green, on June 28, 1959. He was a graduate of Triton High School. He was a lifetime resident and...
Sue Jefferies
Sue Jefferies, of Winona Lake, passed surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the age of 82. Born in Warsaw, on Dec. 14, 1939, she was one of the five children of Harry and Velma Babcock Edington. Sue was a...
Shane Christopher Evans
NORTH WEBSTER – Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Dec. 16, 2022, after a vehicle accident in Elkhart County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Geraldine Blair
Geraldine Blair, 71 years old, of Warsaw, passed away at 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 30, 1951, in Warsaw, to the late Andrew and Addie Blanton Tackett. Geraldine worked at Serenade Foods in Milford for 36 years...
Mary Hurley
NORTH WEBSTER – Mary Hurley, 79, North Webster, died Dec. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Maple Leaf Farms Of Leesburg Is Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Winner
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon Wednesday, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers that have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program. “The importance...
Rex Harold Hoffman
Rex Harold Hoffman, of Warsaw, passed away at 11:23 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw at the age of 87. He was born on Jan. 19, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Mildred Carol Cole Hoffman and Freeman E. Hoffman. At the young age of 24, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Carolyn Sue McKibbin and married her on July 5, 1959. They were blessed with two daughters and shared everything in their lives for the next 63 years of their marriage.
Stanley A. Cook
Stanley A. Cook, 83, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Paddock Springs. He was born in Flint, Mich., on April 21, 1939, to Henry and Ethel Green Cook. On June 13, 1959, he married Eilene. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Stan. Friends...
Mary Ann Freed
Mary Ann Freed, 76, Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Whitko Welding and Precision Machining Students Tour Red Star In Larwill
LARWILL - Recently, students in Whitko Career Academy's welding and precision machining programs were given the opportunity to take facility tours of Red Star Contract Manufacturing in Larwill. The tours were coordinated by the WCA and molding supervisor Katee Feesby. The tours began with a welcome and presentation of the...
