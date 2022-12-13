Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Helicopter searches for missing Kalamazoo County mother, vehicle located abandoned
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search continues for a Kalamazoo County woman reported missing less than a week ago when her vehicle was found abandoned. As of Thursday afternoon, deputies recovered Heather Kelley's vehicle but have not found the 35-year-old mother of eight children, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
WWMT
Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
WWMT
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
WWMT
Trial to begin in March for former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The trial date has been set for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya. Schurr, 31, is expected to stand trial starting March 13, 2023, in a Kent County courtroom. Bound to circuit court: Christopher Schurr will stand...
WWMT
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
WWMT
No injuries reported after Schoolcraft Township head-on crash
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers were unharmed after a head-on collision in Schoolcraft Township Thursday morning, according to Michigan State Police. Portage crash: Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured. The crash happened at the intersection of Portage Road and U Avenue when one...
WWMT
Suspended WMU player La'Darius Jefferson charged with assault, court documents say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A warrant has been issued for former WMU running back La'Darius Jefferson for two counts of Assault and Battery from an offense that happened in October, according to court records. Specifics of the incident: Suspended WMU football player allegedly punched, stomped on victim's face. Jefferson played...
WWMT
Retiring BCPD Chief Jim Blocker reflects on 26 year law enforcement career in W. Michigan
You could say that Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker had been chasing a career in law enforcement long before he was ever sworn in. Blocker, who is retiring in January, saved a 4 year old boy from being hit by a drunk driver when he was volunteering at a Christian high school in New Mexico.
WWMT
Road closure scheduled in Battle Creek due to fire hydrant replacement
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City water crews are scheduled to replace a fire hydrant which will cause a temporary road closure of Riverside Drive, according to the City of Battle Creek. The project is expected to take place Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kalamazoo: Fire Marshal to...
WWMT
Families of W. Michigan Pan Am flight 103 bombing victims can't find closure after arrest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two West Michigan families whose loved ones were killed in the 1988 Pan American airlines flight #103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland are speaking out about the arrest of the Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb. The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety discusses hiring challenges, incentives
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring more public safety officers to patrol our streets. The hiring process happens three times a year for a two-week period. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd. As of Tuesday, police have received 35...
WWMT
Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
WWMT
Battle Creek Transit to roll out bus changes due to staffing shortages
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Service adjustments to all modes of transportation for the Battle Creek transit is scheduled to start Monday due to the ongoing staffing shortages, according to the City of Battle Creek. Battle Creek Transit bus routes are scheduled to operate Monday through Friday from 5:15 a.m....
WWMT
Chapel near Hillside Cemetery expected to be torn down
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Folks who drive on M-43 past the Hillside Cemetery near Plainwell noticed Wednesday that an excavator and a dumpster were near the chapel. The chapel is expected to be torn down due to building's condition with lead paint peeling off and rot on the inside, according to a long-time cemetery employee.
WWMT
Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy to graduate
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy are expected to graduate Friday. There are 20 cadets in the current semester-long program and 16 of them were sponsored by the Battle Creek Police Department who are to join the department following the ceremony. Although they...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some students at Kalamazoo Public Schools may be impacted by bus routes cancellations scheduled for Friday. Past announcement: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday. The following routes are expected to be cancelled, according to the district:. Bus 34 - Kalamazoo Central, Woodward, King-Westwood. Bus...
WWMT
Groundbreaking event for Kalamazoo Eastside neighborhood project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Land Bank and the Eastside Neighborhood Association broke ground Wednesday for the community redevelopment project Eastside Square. Future building is expected soon of six 1-2 bedroom energy efficient homes, along with about 1,800 square feet of commercial space. The future of the Eastside...
WWMT
Portage Public Safety uses virtual reality to practice de-escalation skills
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is implementing a new training system called "Apex Officer" that allows officers to train for real scenarios in a virtual reality. The training allows police to create unique scenarios each time and train to de-escalate situations. The system can put...
WWMT
"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
WWMT
Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
Comments / 0