Undercover officers arrest Warren man accused of several power tool thefts in Valley
A Warren man is behind bars after allegedly stealing from multiple businesses throughout Trumbull and Mahoning Counties. According to a news release from Champion Township Police, a suspect identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Roberts Jr. of Warren has allegedly been involved in numerous power tool thefts from various hardware stores throughout the counties.
Man accused of kidnapping man, robbing him at knife point in Boardman
A Youngstown man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a man, robbing him at knife point and tying him up in his vehicle. Police say on December 3, the victim had stopped at a Walgreens at around 9:00 p.m. when he ran into the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Timothy Miller.
Austintown woman charged with OVI, resisting arrest, running red light
A 24-year-old Austintown woman faces charges following an encounter with township police early Thursday. A police officer says he began following an SUV that allegedly ran a red light at Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road. Police say the driver was yelling at the officer and honking the SUV’s horn at the time.
Charges refiled against suspect in murder of Rowan Sweeney
Charges have been refiled for one of the three suspects in the murder of four-year-old Rowan Sweeney. Charges against Brandon Crump, who was a minor when he was charged as an adult with Aggravated Murder and Attempted Murder. However, because a new Ohio law was not in effect at the...
YPD officer doesn’t just catch criminals — he catches dogs, also
He has his vest, radio and body cam. He has his gun, extra ammo, chemical spray and stun gun. He has his handcuffs and water. He has dog treats and bite gloves.
Three in custody after police pursuit through Youngstown, Liberty Township
Three suspects are in custody after a police chase that led officers through Youngstown and Liberty Township. Police sources tell 21 News these suspects were persons of interest to Liberty Police as they were allegedly involved in area thefts. Police say officers spotted the vehicle that is suspected to be...
Sebring man arrested after leading police on dangerous chase through Smith Township
A Sebring man has been arrested after leading police on a dangerous chase through Smith Township Thursday night. Police say shortly before 9:30 p.m., they observed a black Chevy Cruze run a stop sign on SR-165 at the Beloit Snodes Road intersection. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but...
Columbus Police release video of fatal shooting of Girard man, looking for other suspects
Columbus Police have released security camera video from the Sheetz gas station where a Girard man was shot and killed in October. The video shows a suspect exiting a white SUV and firing shots near a gas pump and getting back into the vehicle. From there, multiple individuals rush at the SUV with one firing more shots and getting into the vehicle before driving off.
Youngstown Police trying to ID Adultmart robbery suspect
A Youngstown Police Detective is hoping someone can help them find the man who robbed a business on the city’s South Side. YPD Detective Sergeant Jerry Fulmer is circulating images taken by security cameras during a holdup at Adultmart at 1410 Market Street. The pictures show a man pointing...
Man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A man who pleaded guilty last month to a federal gun charge was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison.
Hubbard police investigate brushing package scam
Police in Hubbard are investigating after a resident was the target of what is believed to be a brushing scam.
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Family of murdered man increases reward in case to 25K
"We are not going to stop until we find out what happened to my baby," said Dinez Baker, the aunt of Aaron Rogers.
Watch: Body camera footage shows moments before shots fired during Niles police chase
Police released body camera video that captured the moments when officers were rammed into while in pursuit of a stolen Ford F550 a week ago.
East Liverpool Jan. 6th suspect wants trial moved here and words banned in court
An East Liverpool man indicted on ten charges for allegedly attacking police during the January 6, 2021, confrontation at the U.S. Capitol is asking a judge to dismiss one of those charges and wants his trial moved to a federal court Northern Ohio. In addition, a motion filed by the...
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Canfield man pleads guilty in prison drug case
A Canfield man pleaded guilty this week to accepting bribes at a local prison in exchange for drugs.
‘Shocking’ video shows local troopers’ encounter with impaired driver
Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows from 2019 to December 2022, there were more than 1,800 OVI-related crashes combined in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.
Court error ends in Ohio woman’s arrest
A court error that showed an active warrant for a suspect ended in an arrest.
Grove City teen accused of raping 11-year-old girl
Police in Grove City say they have charged a sixteen-year-old local boy accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. The teen faces charges in juvenile court including rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault. Police say alleged crime occurred in 2019 on Uber Way in Grove City but was not reported...
