Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Undercover officers arrest Warren man accused of several power tool thefts in Valley

A Warren man is behind bars after allegedly stealing from multiple businesses throughout Trumbull and Mahoning Counties. According to a news release from Champion Township Police, a suspect identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Roberts Jr. of Warren has allegedly been involved in numerous power tool thefts from various hardware stores throughout the counties.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown woman charged with OVI, resisting arrest, running red light

A 24-year-old Austintown woman faces charges following an encounter with township police early Thursday. A police officer says he began following an SUV that allegedly ran a red light at Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road. Police say the driver was yelling at the officer and honking the SUV’s horn at the time.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Charges refiled against suspect in murder of Rowan Sweeney

Charges have been refiled for one of the three suspects in the murder of four-year-old Rowan Sweeney. Charges against Brandon Crump, who was a minor when he was charged as an adult with Aggravated Murder and Attempted Murder. However, because a new Ohio law was not in effect at the...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbus Police release video of fatal shooting of Girard man, looking for other suspects

Columbus Police have released security camera video from the Sheetz gas station where a Girard man was shot and killed in October. The video shows a suspect exiting a white SUV and firing shots near a gas pump and getting back into the vehicle. From there, multiple individuals rush at the SUV with one firing more shots and getting into the vehicle before driving off.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police trying to ID Adultmart robbery suspect

A Youngstown Police Detective is hoping someone can help them find the man who robbed a business on the city’s South Side. YPD Detective Sergeant Jerry Fulmer is circulating images taken by security cameras during a holdup at Adultmart at 1410 Market Street. The pictures show a man pointing...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City teen accused of raping 11-year-old girl

Police in Grove City say they have charged a sixteen-year-old local boy accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. The teen faces charges in juvenile court including rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault. Police say alleged crime occurred in 2019 on Uber Way in Grove City but was not reported...
GROVE CITY, PA

