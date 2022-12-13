Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
WMTW
Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers
LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
Approved! Augusta Will Soon See Over 400 New Apartments
Over the last few years, we have talked a lot about the housing crisis that much of the country, including Maine, is facing. Well, it looks like there will be at least a little relief for those hoping to find a place to live in Central Maine. According to the...
Brunswick mill mural criticized for representation of Indigenous communities
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A public art display meant to show one Maine town’s growing diversity is at the center of a debate. Some people are calling the mural inclusive, but others say it's offensive. Now, work is being done to figure it out. "Many Stitches" is a mural...
Central Maine Delivery Driver Takes Xmas Decorating To The Next Level
Last night my wife, Nelly and I decided to order a pizza because we were gassed (tired). It's exhausting being an adult and we didn't want to cook. So, I jumped on my Domino's App and placed my order in two clicks. I am not sponsoring them, but it is so easy to order a pizza.
New Balance Plans Massive Expansion To Central Maine Factory
A few weeks ago, we got some great news about the Skowhegan-area Sappi mill. It was announced that the mill would be getting over $400 million in upgrades. In theory, those upgrades would allow the mill to remain viable for decades to come. Now, we are hearing more good news...
themainewire.com
Maine Atheist’s Complaint Gets Nativity Scene Yanked from Downtown Bucksport
The town of Bucksport has pulled a Christmas nativity scene from public property after receiving a complaint from an atheist activist who lives in Litchfield. Tom E. Waddell, the local chapter president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, complained to Bucksport officials about the depiction of sweet baby Jesus and asked them to also accommodate his request for a poster showing the Bill of Rights.
Lewiston homicide suspect arrested in Greene
GREENE, Maine — Maine State Police arrested a suspect early Thursday morning in connection with the killing of a Lewiston woman. Police executed a search warrant at 154 Allen Pond Road in Greene shortly after midnight and arrested 40-year-old Eddie Massie, who lives in the Lewiston area, according to a release from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
mainebiz.biz
In Bridgton, 48-unit affordable housing apartment building underway
Construction on a 48-unit apartment building for low-income, 55-plus residents is underway in Bridgton. Harrison Ridge is a development from the Developers Collaborative. The project team also includes Portland-based Archetype Architects and Falmouth-based Penobscot General Contractors, which will manage the project. The project will cost $13 million, with funding coming...
wabi.tv
Man at center of manhunt following murder of Lewiston woman arrested
LEWISTON- Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of killing a woman at a Lewiston apartment has been arrested. Authorities say 40-year-old Eddie Massie is accused of killing 25-year-old Lacresha Howard. On Sunday, the body of a woman, later identified as Howard, was found in a hallway of a building on...
WMTW
Trucks believed to be racing prior to deadly head-on crash in Androscoggin County
TURNER, Maine — A 79-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Androscoggin County Sunday morning. Officials confirmed Carol Ivers, of Fayette, was killed, and two others were hurt in a crash on Route 4 in Turner. According to emergency responders, Jacob Diaz and a passenger were heading...
Sheriff's office searching for missing Turner man
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old Turner man last seen leaving his house on foot on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Coyne is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
themainewire.com
Maine School District Bans “Non-Inclusive” Christmas Music on School Buses
Whether school bus drivers at several Maine public schools can celebrate the season by playing Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer or Frosty the Snowman during bus rides is up for debate as the school district formulates a new “holiday” music policy. The Gorham School District imposed a total ban...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0