Newry, ME

94.9 HOM

Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers

LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
LEWISTON, ME
themainewire.com

Maine Atheist’s Complaint Gets Nativity Scene Yanked from Downtown Bucksport

The town of Bucksport has pulled a Christmas nativity scene from public property after receiving a complaint from an atheist activist who lives in Litchfield. Tom E. Waddell, the local chapter president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, complained to Bucksport officials about the depiction of sweet baby Jesus and asked them to also accommodate his request for a poster showing the Bill of Rights.
BUCKSPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston homicide suspect arrested in Greene

GREENE, Maine — Maine State Police arrested a suspect early Thursday morning in connection with the killing of a Lewiston woman. Police executed a search warrant at 154 Allen Pond Road in Greene shortly after midnight and arrested 40-year-old Eddie Massie, who lives in the Lewiston area, according to a release from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
LEWISTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

In Bridgton, 48-unit affordable housing apartment building underway

Construction on a 48-unit apartment building for low-income, 55-plus residents is underway in Bridgton. Harrison Ridge is a development from the Developers Collaborative. The project team also includes Portland-based Archetype Architects and Falmouth-based Penobscot General Contractors, which will manage the project. The project will cost $13 million, with funding coming...
BRIDGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Man at center of manhunt following murder of Lewiston woman arrested

LEWISTON- Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of killing a woman at a Lewiston apartment has been arrested. Authorities say 40-year-old Eddie Massie is accused of killing 25-year-old Lacresha Howard. On Sunday, the body of a woman, later identified as Howard, was found in a hallway of a building on...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sheriff's office searching for missing Turner man

TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old Turner man last seen leaving his house on foot on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Coyne is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
TURNER, ME
