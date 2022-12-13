Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car
Ford has a recipe that works. The legacy carmaker has bet on the development of electric versions of its emblematic gas car models. It currently has three models: the Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover/SUV, the F-150 Lightning pickup/truck and the e-Transit van. Each targets a distinct customer base and -- hugely important -- all three vehicles are in market segments with lucrative profit margins. Other models will be added to these three in the next few years.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Miata Speedster Going Into Production With Optional LS V8
In 2020, automotive designer, Kasim Tlibekov, designed a beautiful Miata Speedster, and now it's going to be brought to life by a company called Xenex Motorsports. According to Xenex's website, it commissioned Tlibekov a year later to develop a speedster concept based around the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata. The result of this partnership is the MX-Speedster, which is not the car you see here. Xenex is still flaunting the original renderings, but the website promises that final production photos are coming soon.
insideevs.com
Watch The Tesla Semi Go Through Durability Testing
Tesla released a video showing its Semi electric Class 8 truck getting tested for durability and reliability, in a bid to entice people to join its Vehicle Test Team. The video, posted on the company’s LinkedIn page, shows the Tesla Semi being driven through water and snow, and on the bench for suspension testing.
A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs
17-year-old engineer Robert Sansone’s magnet-free motor is 17th on our list for the top 22 innovations of 2022. This summer, we reported that Sansone was awarded the first prize, and winnings of $75,000, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest international high school STEM competition.
Honda launching $7,400 electric van
The Honda N-Van will be offered in an electric model priced at $7,400. The microvan is designed for urban use and has a range of 125 miles per charge.
CAR AND DRIVER
Car and Driver, December 2022 Issue
A night out at a Porsche Club of America meeting with new friends reminded me that I won the career lottery. I get to talk cars whenever I want. Impractical Joker: Hilarity ensues when this narrowly focused vehicle is forced into a role as everyday family transportation. By Ezra Dyer.
A new electric car battery material could dramatically boost charging times
A collaboration between researchers at the Yokohoma National University in Japan and the University of New South Wales Sydney, Australia has led to the development of a new electrode material that can be used in solid-state batteries. Thus the electrode doesn't diminish after multiple charges and discharge cycles and can help in manufacturing durable batteries for electric vehicles.
MotorTrend Magazine
Real Factory Hot Rods Return to NHRA
Early in 2021, NHRA officials began talking with numerous racers about creating a new class based on the Factory Stock Showdown eliminator, which includes the Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Ford Performance Mustang Cobra Jet, and Dodge/Mopar Challenger Drag Pak. The concept was to put the same engines that propel those cars to mid-to-high-7-second elapsed times into tubular-chassis machines that weigh around 1,000 pounds less, and mandate a manual transmission to make things exciting. And rather than continuing with the svelte tire specification of the Factory Stock Showdown cars, this class would utilize 33x10.5-inch tires for far greater traction.
This New Aerodynamic 50-Foot Yacht Uses a Wave-Piercing Hull to Hit Blistering Speeds
After nearly two decades in yachting, Technohull is switching things up. Today, the Greek builder unveiled a new model with an entirely fresh design philosophy. The almost 50-footer, known as the Omega 48, carries on Technohull’s high-performance DNA yet places a greater emphasis on comfort, style and luxury than previous designs. The newcomer cuts a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette with sharp, aggressive lines and a semi-straight bow. As always, Technohull’s signature Dynastream hull with its deep-V shape and ventilated steps will pierce waves and deflect spray. This ensures high speeds, maximum efficiency, exceptional seakeeping and top-notch handling even in rough conditions. In terms of...
morningbrew.com
AM radio era might be ending with a crackle
Apparently electric cars and AM radio don’t mix well. The New York Times reports that many EV manufacturers are booting AM radio from their vehicles, citing electromagnetic interference that causes pesky noise and static. Tesla, Volvo, Porsche, Audi and some Volkswagen EVs already come without AM radio. Drivers of...
jalopyjournal.com
Featured Classifieds: 2 For 1
I haven’t featured a classified ad in a while and figured it was time, but couldn’t settle on just one. So today, I grace your ugly ass with two cars that have potential. The first is easy… Very few Detroit born cars can match the 1935 Ford roadster for beauty. Flowing lines with an art deco influence on top of one of the best early Ford suspension architectures ever? Sign me up.
yankodesign.com
Size up your mobile lifestyle with this tinniest towable, stowable, and expandable travel trailer you can get
When you’re a small family, an RV seems an effective way to live a trimmed, mobile life. The maintenance cost and carbon footprint of an average RV, irrespective of the living comfort, is not comparable to that of a teardrop trailer or a tent for a weekend getaway. Pitching...
Why Is a Car Called a ‘Car?’
The word “car” is so short and simple, but it has a long and complex history. Take a deep dive to learn about its origins. The post Why Is a Car Called a ‘Car?’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Quick Guide To Forced Induction
Once upon a time, a turbocharger was a mysterious thing that kicked in and delivered a whole new world of urgency to a car's acceleration, and a supercharger was something found on airplanes. Now, turbochargers are used on economy cars, and superchargers are strapped onto some of the most brutally fast muscle cars and trucks you can buy. Now a new name has made its way into the forced induction (we'll get to that term) lexicon next to supercharger, and that's ProCharger. What's the difference between a ProCharger and a supercharger? Is a twin-turbo the same as a twin-scroll turbo? We'll get into those questions as well.
Agriculture Online
2022: The year of the antique muscle tractor
Ryan Roossinck covered a lot of auctions this year. Whether it was a heartfelt send-off to the man behind a legendary IH collection, celebrating a marriage years in the making, or empathizing with some of the more misunderstood tractors, Ryan saw it all. If there was one constant through all...
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson 338R And 500R Inch One Step Closer To Your Home
Around three years ago, Harley-Davidson disclosed plans to whip up entry-level motorcycles, in partnership with the Chinese giant Qianjiang group (you know them as QJ Motor, the owner of Benelli). As exciting as this sounded, the American MoCo has been tight-lipped on the subject ever since, leaving you and us hanging dry. Now, however, this is about to change, as the Chinese government has finally approved Harley and QJ’s plans to manufacture motorcycles.
Comments / 0