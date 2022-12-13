Read full article on original website
What is ChatGPT? The AI chatbot talked up as a potential Google killer
After all, the AI chatbot seems to be slaying a great deal of search engine responses.
The Next Web
Everything you need to know about big tech’s ‘digital layoff’ spree
Elon Musk is progressing plans to slim down Twitter since he bought the 396 million-member platform for US$44 billion (£38 billion) on October 27. Musk’s deal has taken Twitter private, dissolved the platform’s board and enhanced his unilateral power as CEO. But mass redundancy announcements made since he took control have been scrutinized globally.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Musk says will restore suspended Twitter accounts of journalists
Elon Musk said late Friday he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists who were suspended after he accused them of endangering his family. Some of the journalists had reported on the affair, including tweets linking to the suspended @elonjet account, which Musk said amounted to offering "assassination coordinates" against him and his family.
Rishi Sunak’s £150bn ‘stealth tax raid’ will cost families £5,000 each
Rishi Sunak’s “stealth tax raid” means Britons will be paying £150bn in extra National Insurance contributions and income tax over the next six years, it has emerged.Labour said the decision by the prime minister and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt to freeze tax thresholds would cost the equivalent of £5,000 for every household in the UK.The party’s analysis of the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) forecasts revealed the staggering cost of the tax squeeze until 2028.The combined impact of freezing income tax and NIC thresholds will cost taxpayers more than £30bn a year by 2025-26, according to OBR assessment of Mr Hunt’s...
The Next Web
New EU battery regulations spell big trouble for manufacturers and tech giants
EU lawmakers have agreed on a new set of rules aiming to make batteries in the bloc more sustainable and reusable. The regulations will cover the entire battery life cycle: from the extraction of materials and industrial production, to disposal. They will apply to all types of batteries sold in the EU, including portable batteries used in electronic devices, industrial batteries, SLI batteries used in automotive applications, as well as batteries used in two-wheelers and EVs.
The Next Web
Scientist has world’s worst solution to Europe’s declining population
A Berlin-based scientist has unveiled a novel solution for Europe’s tumbling birth rates: “the world’s first artificial womb facility.”. Dubbed EctoLife, the concept is the brainchild of Hashem Al-Ghaili, a Yemen-born biotechnologist and science communicator. His invention comprises 75 separate labs, each of which accommodates up to 400 adorable “growth pods,” which replicate the conditions of a mother’s womb. Al-Ghaili claims a single building can incubate 30,000 babies a year.
