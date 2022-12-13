Rishi Sunak’s “stealth tax raid” means Britons will be paying £150bn in extra National Insurance contributions and income tax over the next six years, it has emerged.Labour said the decision by the prime minister and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt to freeze tax thresholds would cost the equivalent of £5,000 for every household in the UK.The party’s analysis of the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) forecasts revealed the staggering cost of the tax squeeze until 2028.The combined impact of freezing income tax and NIC thresholds will cost taxpayers more than £30bn a year by 2025-26, according to OBR assessment of Mr Hunt’s...

