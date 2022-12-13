Read full article on original website
Standard General Says Cox Retrans Deals Won't Apply to Tegna Stations
Dish claims that Cox negotiating for stations it doesn’t yet own further slows Tegna acquisition approval. Standard General, trying to win approval for its acquisition of Tegna, told the Federal Communications Commission that retransmission negotiations between Dish and Cox Media Group won’t affect the stations Standard General owns if the transaction is completed.
Trump lawyers implicated in “coordinated plot” to copy voting system data in multiple states
Election security advocates sent a letter to federal investigators Monday urging them to probe a "coordinated plot" by former President Donald Trump's supporters to copy election software in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada after the 2020 election, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The letter, which was addressed to special counsel Jack...
Opinion | Trump Made a Huge Mistake by Announcing Early
He’s looking weaker and weaker by the day.
Biden Apologizes To African Leaders For 'Unimaginable Cruelty' Of Slavery
Speaking at a US-Africa leadership summit hosted in Washington D.C., Biden expressed regret for America's 'original sin:' the enslavement of millions of people.
House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents
Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
Trump is holding on to the bulk of his super PAC money for his favorite candidate, himself
Out of the $100 million left available in Trump's super PAC, he appears to have only spent a small portion of it to help Republican candidates in the midterms, which was its intended purpose. According to a HuffPost analysis of Federal Election Commission filings, only $15 million "went toward electing...
D.C. could become the largest U.S. city to experiment with free transit
Washington D.C. could soon become the largest U.S. city where you can ride the bus for free. There are a couple of caveats, though: The free fare only applies to trips within city limits, and metro riders will still have to pay. That measure would cost the city around $42...
Airbnb Says Black, Hispanic & Asian Travelers Have Lower Booking Acceptance Rates Than White Travelers
The rental platform released a review of its efforts to fight discrimination and candid data on the barriers non-white travelers face on Airbnb.
Jo Kinsella Leaving as Head of Innovid’s Measurement Unit
Jo Kinsella, president of Innovid’s measurement unit, InnovidXP, said she was leaving the company. Kinsella joined Innovid when Innovid acquired TVSquared for $160 million earlier this year. Kinsella was president of TVSquared. Innovid stock fell more that 7% on Friday, closing at $2.02 a share. In a post on...
The Supreme Court majority should stop dabbling in partisan politics
The Court’s majority would be well advised to leave politics to the political branches of government and focus on advancing the rule of law.
Republican mega-donor Thiel urges GOP to challenge China
Republican party mega-donor and tech billionaire Peter Thiel urged Republicans to make China more of a target as the party seeks a path forward following disappointing results in November’s midterm elections. “There’s sort of no simply neutral way to work with China in any way,” Thiel said in a...
Charter Outlines a Relatively Cheap, $5.5 Billion '10G' Network Upgrade Plan ... But Wall Street Is Unimpressed
Charter showed off a plan to upgrade most of its footprint to next-generation broadband tech by 2025 at half the cost of what Comcast is paying. But that was apparently still too expensive for The Street. Charter Communications this week presented to investors a three-phase plan to upgrade 85% of...
'Agreement in principle' reached to prevent government shutdown
A top Republican negotiator has confirmed to NBC News that a deal has been reached to help prevent a government shutdown. Dec. 14, 2022.
"I'm Proud Of Being Cheap And You Should Be Too" — Washington Post Finance Columnist Michelle Singletary Discusses The Power Of Frugality In The Age Of The Flex
Michelle Singletary says attaining wealth is all about leaning into who you really are regardless of what's trending. Long-time Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary doesn’t like to brag about her professional success That’s ok, I’ll do it for her. After more than 25 years leading...
