Standard General Says Cox Retrans Deals Won't Apply to Tegna Stations

Dish claims that Cox negotiating for stations it doesn’t yet own further slows Tegna acquisition approval. Standard General, trying to win approval for its acquisition of Tegna, told the Federal Communications Commission that retransmission negotiations between Dish and Cox Media Group won’t affect the stations Standard General owns if the transaction is completed.
MSNBC

House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents

Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
FLORIDA STATE
nexttv.com

Jo Kinsella Leaving as Head of Innovid’s Measurement Unit

Jo Kinsella, president of Innovid’s measurement unit, InnovidXP, said she was leaving the company. Kinsella joined Innovid when Innovid acquired TVSquared for $160 million earlier this year. Kinsella was president of TVSquared. Innovid stock fell more that 7% on Friday, closing at $2.02 a share. In a post on...
102.5 The Bone

Republican mega-donor Thiel urges GOP to challenge China

Republican party mega-donor and tech billionaire Peter Thiel urged Republicans to make China more of a target as the party seeks a path forward following disappointing results in November’s midterm elections. “There’s sort of no simply neutral way to work with China in any way,” Thiel said in a...
OHIO STATE
Essence

"I'm Proud Of Being Cheap And You Should Be Too" — Washington Post Finance Columnist Michelle Singletary Discusses The Power Of Frugality In The Age Of The Flex

Michelle Singletary says attaining wealth is all about leaning into who you really are regardless of what's trending. Long-time Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary doesn’t like to brag about her professional success That’s ok, I’ll do it for her. After more than 25 years leading...
WASHINGTON STATE

