Children are dying. Who will step up to fix Oswego’s broken child welfare system? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is a dispiriting sameness to Syracuse.com’s investigation into the deaths of a 13-year-old Oswego County boy and his mother in a house fire one year ago. Another case of parental neglect, another failure of the child welfare system to recognize it, another child dead who should still be alive.
Oswego Police Attempt To Locate Endangered Adult Male
OSWEGO – The Oswego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult male, Michael J. Reynolds, age 43, of Paddy Lake Road, Scriba, NY. It was reported to the Oswego Police Department today, December 13, at about 3:45 p.m. that Mr. Reynolds was last seen leaving the Oswego Hospital Emergency Room at about 12:40 p.m. today walking southbound on W 7th St. Mr. Reynolds may be on foot as he currently does not have access to a vehicle.
‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/9/2 -12/13/22
On 12/09/2022 at 8: 14 PM Michael A Depaolo Jr. was arrested for Menacing in the Third Degree and Harassment in the 2nd. Degree following a domestic incident in the City of Oswego. M. Depaolo Jr. was transport to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where he was later transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica
Update: Utica Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Tirus Freeman of Utica. An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead. Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Don’t Be Fooled by The Looks…This Man is Wanted By Police
Update 12/15/22 11:32 AM-- Police in Oneida say they have apprehended 23-year-old Connor G. Mahoney of Oneida and he is in custody. Mahoney was wanted on a bench warrant from Oneida City Police on burglary charges. --------original story--------- Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for people to share information on...
Man charged after gunfight with 5 other people that killed Fort Drum solider at July 4th party
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday for a gunfight among six people that killed a Fort Drum solider, police said. Nadir Gunn fired a handgun at a large party at 11:13 p.m. in the 300 block of Parkway Drive on July 4, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse city court.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrest Sandy Creek man: charged with raping two children
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for rape in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. On December 14, The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Lee Cooper of Sandy Creek after he allegedly raped two victims. The victims are both children […]
Missing: Can you help find this woman?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Can you help State Police find this woman? State Police is searching for 59-year-old Susan C. Mills. Mills was last seen at approximately noon on Monday, December 12, leaving her residence on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge. Susan is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and […]
Baldwinsville mom celebrates new law in daughter's name to protect pregnant women, babies
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — A Baldwinsville mother is turning her difficult journey into a call to action. She has spent years advocating for new laws to protect pregnant women and their babies, using her own painful past to push for change. For Lisa Saunders, it is a story she has...
Armed robbery in Town of Clay driveway
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An armed robbery occurred in the driveway of a Town of Clay home on Tuesday evening, December 13, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspect approached the victim as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Allen Road. A handgun […]
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica
UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
DEC police bust Staten Island poacher in Oswego County who says he didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’
On Oct. 28, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officers ticketed a Staten Island man for illegally shooting a deer with a muzzleloader in his friend’s yard in the town of Richland. Acting on a tip, an ECO canvassing the area found the man hanging out with...
Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County probation officer is accused of official misconduct and stalking. The sheriff’s office arrested 52-year-old Danielle Larson of the town of Champion on Wednesday afternoon. In June, Larson allegedly sent someone a video of herself firing her service weapon, accompanied by a...
Rome police searching for suspects in 2 separate shots-fired incidents
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are looking for suspects in two separate shots-fired incidents from last week. On Sunday, Dec. 4, shots were reportedly fired on the 300 block of Louisa Street around 1:40 a.m. Police say a Black male was walking alone and fired one shot into the ground on the sidewalk. At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a letter from APW CSD Superintendent, Dr. Naomi Ryfun regarding the rise of flu cases throughout the district:
We are seeing a rapid increase in the number of children testing positive for influenza (flu). Of the nine districts in Oswego County, APW has the second highest rate of influenza for children ages 5-17. Influenza vaccine is readily available and is offered by primary care providers, school-based health centers,...
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Awarded Second Year of Funding From The Richard S. Shineman Foundation
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to improving the stability of families through homeownership and making our community a better more vibrant and supportive place to live. The OCHFH has been awarded their second year of funding through the Richard S. Shineman foundation. This funding...
Community comes together to help after fire at Camden DPW garage
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A fire at the Department of Public Works building in Camden, destroyed all the equipment inside, and now the community is coming together to help them. Superintendent for the Camden Central School District, Ravo Root, said when he heard about the fire he was devastated. “Concerned about the safety and well being of all the employees and everything and once I was reassured that there was no human life that was involved, then I thought about the equipment and the snow that’s coming.”
