ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Oswego County Today

Oswego Police Attempt To Locate Endangered Adult Male

OSWEGO – The Oswego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult male, Michael J. Reynolds, age 43, of Paddy Lake Road, Scriba, NY. It was reported to the Oswego Police Department today, December 13, at about 3:45 p.m. that Mr. Reynolds was last seen leaving the Oswego Hospital Emergency Room at about 12:40 p.m. today walking southbound on W 7th St. Mr. Reynolds may be on foot as he currently does not have access to a vehicle.
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/9/2 -12/13/22

On 12/09/2022 at 8: 14 PM Michael A Depaolo Jr. was arrested for Menacing in the Third Degree and Harassment in the 2nd. Degree following a domestic incident in the City of Oswego. M. Depaolo Jr. was transport to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where he was later transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica

Update: Utica Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Tirus Freeman of Utica. An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead. Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Don’t Be Fooled by The Looks…This Man is Wanted By Police

Update 12/15/22 11:32 AM-- Police in Oneida say they have apprehended 23-year-old Connor G. Mahoney of Oneida and he is in custody. Mahoney was wanted on a bench warrant from Oneida City Police on burglary charges. --------original story--------- Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for people to share information on...
ONEIDA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Missing: Can you help find this woman?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Can you help State Police find this woman? State Police is searching for 59-year-old Susan C. Mills. Mills was last seen at approximately noon on Monday, December 12, leaving her residence on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge. Susan is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and […]
ELBRIDGE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Armed robbery in Town of Clay driveway

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An armed robbery occurred in the driveway of a Town of Clay home on Tuesday evening, December 13, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspect approached the victim as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Allen Road. A handgun […]
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
MANLIUS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica

UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County probation officer is accused of official misconduct and stalking. The sheriff’s office arrested 52-year-old Danielle Larson of the town of Champion on Wednesday afternoon. In June, Larson allegedly sent someone a video of herself firing her service weapon, accompanied by a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Rome police searching for suspects in 2 separate shots-fired incidents

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are looking for suspects in two separate shots-fired incidents from last week. On Sunday, Dec. 4, shots were reportedly fired on the 300 block of Louisa Street around 1:40 a.m. Police say a Black male was walking alone and fired one shot into the ground on the sidewalk. At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.
ROME, NY
Oswego County Today

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a letter from APW CSD Superintendent, Dr. Naomi Ryfun regarding the rise of flu cases throughout the district:

We are seeing a rapid increase in the number of children testing positive for influenza (flu). Of the nine districts in Oswego County, APW has the second highest rate of influenza for children ages 5-17. Influenza vaccine is readily available and is offered by primary care providers, school-based health centers,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Community comes together to help after fire at Camden DPW garage

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A fire at the Department of Public Works building in Camden, destroyed all the equipment inside, and now the community is coming together to help them. Superintendent for the Camden Central School District, Ravo Root, said when he heard about the fire he was devastated. “Concerned about the safety and well being of all the employees and everything and once I was reassured that there was no human life that was involved, then I thought about the equipment and the snow that’s coming.”
CAMDEN, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy