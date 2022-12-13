Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
It's been 2 years since 1st COVID-19 vaccine given in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Jason Smith, reflecting Wednesday on his role in history, said, "I'll be honest. No one was super excited. We all wanted the vaccine, but we were all kind of scared." Smith, the chief medical officer at UofL, became the first person in Kentucky to be...
WLKY.com
Lawmakers question Kentucky officials about homicide of 7-year-old boy at Brooklawn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy at a Louisville foster care facility is close to being finished. Ja'ceon Terry died in June while staying at Brooklawn. The Jefferson County coroner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation. Two Brooklawn employees were fired following...
WLKY.com
Flu cases, flu-related deaths in Louisville and southern Indiana continue to rise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Flu cases and flu-related deaths are surging on both sides of the river. In the midst of the holiday season, doctors are reminding people to get their flu vaccine. "We're seeing tons of patients on the outpatient side of things that are coming into our ER's,...
WLKY.com
Justice officials questioned about juvenile detention center problems in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Secretary of Justice Kerry Harvey blamed staffing shortages and decades-old policies for the recent problems at juvenile detention centers, including a riot and alleged rape at the Adair County facility where many Louisville children are sent. Harvey and Vicki Reed, the head of the Department of...
WLKY.com
Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
WLKY.com
Where do sports wagering and medical marijuana stand in 2023 in Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fates ofsports wagering and medical marijuana remain uncertain in Kentucky's 2023 General Assembly, which starts on Jan. 3. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer and House Majority Whip Jason Nemes spoke about the upcoming legislative session Wednesday at the Louisville Forum. Thayer was among the Senate's...
Comments / 0