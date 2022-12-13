ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OK

Winter storm approaching Pennsylvania, expect travel issues

A winter storm will bring snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to south-central Pennsylvania. The storm will start out as sleet and freezing rain. But by around midday on Thursday, it will switch over to a snow, rain mix. By later in the evening, the precipitation could switch over to all rain, which could be heavy.
Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart

PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits changes made in 2022

There were some significant changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. This article looks back at what those changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits announced. More people eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of 2022,...
Lancaster man convicted of criminal homicide in 2020 East Lampeter murder

On Thursday, a Lancaster city man was convicted of criminal homicide and other charges for murdering a man and injuring another in East Lampeter Township in 2020. Joshua Luciano, 22, was found guilty by a jury of:. Criminal homicide. Conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Attempted homicide. Aggravated assault. Delivery of...
