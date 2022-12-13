New Bedford Fire Department advocating fire safety with daily “12 fire safety tips of Christmas” videos

Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Westport Fire Explorers learn about fire service communication through practice
“Last night the Westport Fire Explorers learned about communications in the fire service. The meeting started off with a lecture from guest speaker, former explorer Lieutenant, Brianna Furtado, who now works with Fall River Police and Fire Dispatch. Then followed up by a brief additional lecture from Captain Keith Nickelson and the night finished up with radio activity.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to simultaneous morning crashes
“The first crash occurred on Bedford Street at Taunton, involving 3 vehicles. Car 1, Car 2, Ambulance 3, and Engine 1 responded. Shortly after arrival at the first crash, a second crash was reported on Rt 44. Car 1 diverted to that scene with Ambulance 2 and Engine 1. Recalled...
ABC6.com
Fire department SUV struck by car that hopped median of Interstate 18
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford Fire Department SUV was struck by a car that hopped over the median of the interstate, according to police. Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to an accident on Interstate 18 south at Division Street. Lt. Scott Carola told...
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
A Sign of the Times: The Dartmouth Mall Holiday Traffic Feels Nonexistent This Year
Every holiday, especially around Christmas time, I do my very best to avoid any commute that comes close to the North Dartmouth Mall. It's one thing to get stuck in traffic if you're out and about doing some last-minute shopping because that's on you, but it's another if you're fighting the bumper-to-bumper traffic in an attempt to just get home.
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
There were reports of a water main break in the area of New Boston Road.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department responds to “shots fired” on Union Street
The New Bedford Police Department has confirmed that they responded to a report of gunfire on Union Street and 8th Street around 5:00 pm Tuesday. Reportedly at least half a dozen casings were found by police officers. According to the New Bedford Police Department no injuries or property damage has been reported at this time.
Kind Stranger Gives Generous Gift to Young Mother at TJ Maxx in Wareham
While the random act of kindness in Tiverton this morning turned out to be an awkward misunderstanding, the kind gesture that unfolded in Wareham this afternoon was pure-hearted and fully intentional. Kristen Kelly of Carver was left in tears after she discovered a generous stranger paid for her holiday gifts...
ABC6.com
Warwick police look for 2 people accused of stealing a wallet
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing a wallet earlier this month. On Dec. 1, police said a wallet containing a large amount of money was stolen from a shopping cart inside the Walmart on Post Road.
ABC6.com
Several fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Barrington
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews from Barrington, Seekonk and East Providence battled a house fire in Barrington Tuesday afternoon. According to Barrington fire officials, the fire broke out at a home on Houghton Street around 12:15 p.m. Fire officials said fire was coming from the roof and the...
newbedfordguide.com
Mom angry with New Bedford School after 10-year old son was searched because of a “smell”
“Way of controlling our kids at school. They have gone to far and I don’t know how to handle it. My child attends Rodman School’s 4th grade and last week a passerby noticed a smell’ in the hallway. I can assure you was not coming from my son or his belongings.
Over 100 car tires dumped in Fall River parking lot; police investigating
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they found over one hundred used car tires in an abandoned lot on Tuesday afternoon. Fall River Police say they responded to the former Shell Oil location on New Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of illegal dumping. Once on scene, officers discovered 101 car tires had been illegally dumped their overnight, according to law enforcement officials.
GoLocalProv
Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning
On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
capecod.com
Crash leaves vehicle on side in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Yarmouth. The crash happened just after 10 AM Tuesday on Buck Island Road at West Yarmouth Road. No serious injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.
New Bedford’s Largest Single Family Home Is Now On The Market
Historic houses may be everywhere in New Bedford, but seeing inside the biggest single-family residence in the city isn't something you get to do every day. Luckily that exact house is currently for sale and peering inside is like going back in time. Like many homes on Ash Street in...
nbcboston.com
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of December 19, 2022 – December 23, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of December 19, 2022 – December 23, 2022, and they are as follows:. Eversource will be working on gas main relays and services on:. • Phillips Rd from Holly Tree Lane to Route 140. Other:. • Contractor...
ABC6.com
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on I-95 north at exit 33 AB. All lanes on that side of the highway were shut down nearly eight hours. Rhode Island State...
ABC6.com
Missing East Greenwich man found dead by Carr’s Pond
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich man who had been missing since Tuesday has been found dead. A Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management confirmed that David Craig’s body was found near Carr’s Pond Thursday afternoon. The death is being deemed not suspicious, and the...
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
