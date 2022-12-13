Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Illegal immigrants entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other DestinationsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
El Paso Animal Services to hold 'More Merry Mega Adoption Event' this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services is teaming up with Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers™ and other animal welfare organizations across Texas for the More Merry Mega Adoption Event this weekend. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday. The event features more than 7,000...
cbs4local.com
Las Palmas Medical Center staff to facilitate turkey donation to El Paso food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the 10th consecutive year, employees of Las Palmas Medical Center volunteered to load turkeys onto a donation truck that will be given to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, a local nonprofit that works to combat the hunger crisis in the El Paso community.
cbs4local.com
1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
cbs4local.com
Dunkin' opens new location in Horizon City
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new Dunkin' opened Friday in Horizon City. The new location was described as the "next generation" restaurant that provides customers with a positive and energetic environment. It's located at 13649 Eastlake Boulevard in Horizon City. To celebrate the new opening, the store is...
cbs4local.com
East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
cbs4local.com
Portable toilets return to downtown El Paso amid migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is once again setting up portable toilets in downtown El Paso for the migrants. The port-a-potties were set near the Greyhound bus station area and areas where the migrants have camped out. The city previously put the portable toilets...
cbs4local.com
Mexican Consulate in El Paso, City of El Paso host Posada Navidena at WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City of El Paso are hosting a Posada Navidena at WinterFest on Saturday. There will be Folklorico dancing, a homage to Juan Gabriel, and a pastorela navideña at at San Jacinto Plaza. There will also...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso: DPS truck inspections causing increased wait times at BOTA
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) began conducting random enhanced commercial vehicle safety inspections at ports of entry Tuesday. DPS said this move will help with safety on the roadways. According to the City of El Paso, wait times at the Bridge of...
cbs4local.com
New mural unveiled on Geronimo Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso on Thursday unveiled a new mural on Geronimo Drive. The mural, called “JUNTOS,” was created by local artist Mitsu Overstreet. It features patterns based on both traditional Mexican embroidery and Native American markings found on Apache clothing...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso approves master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council approved a master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park on Wednesday. The park is located in Northwest El Paso. The community-led master plan vision for Mary Frances Keisling features a large, central flexible sports lawn, surrounded by a new hybrid community center, bicycling amenities, dog park, sport courts including pickleball and tennis, desert gardens, children’s play features, and community gathering spaces.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Pueblo Viejo Park playground, canopy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pueblo Viejo Park playground and canopy. The ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the park near Roseway and Pendale. The city is celebrating the completion of the new playground. The project development was...
cbs4local.com
Court document: Father, son slapped during robbery of migrant group at El Paso bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A newly released court document revealed more information about the two men accused of robbing four migrants at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old Jaime Ramon Guerrero...
cbs4local.com
Flights delayed at El Paso International Airport leave migrants sleeping on floor
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — At least 200 migrants were at the El Paso International Airport Wednesday morning. Migrants slept on the floor at the airport. Migrants told CBS4 they've been at the airport for days waiting for their flight. They were waiting for flights to Miami, which was...
cbs4local.com
Teen injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was taken to the hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at Edgemere and Sioux around 4:04 p.m. The female was taken to the hospital with minor injuries,...
cbs4local.com
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested and accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in northeast El Paso Thursday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department. Noemi Monarez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence following the incident at the...
cbs4local.com
Woman sent to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in south El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officers are responding to a shooting in south El Paso. The shooting was reported at the 300 block of S. Hills Street near Bowie High School. Officials said a woman in her 40s was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
cbs4local.com
Police: Man hospitalized in northeast El Paso stabbed by girlfriend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend. Police responded to stabbing along 10200 Block of Valle Del Sol in northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. Police investigators with the department's Crimes Against Persons unit are on the...
cbs4local.com
Affidavit:Teen driving 'very fast' before deadly pedestrian crash involving LC student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest affidavit report stated that a teen is accused of driving "really fast" before hitting an Organ Mountain High School student who later died. Officers arrested 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez. Officials identified the victim as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado who was a student...
cbs4local.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso on Tuesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar. El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police officer accused of indecency with a child, invasive visual recording
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso police officer has been charged with indecency with a child and invasive visual recording. Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva who is a 3-year veteran. Officials said special investigations unit investigated an allegation of invasive visual recording that happened on May...
Comments / 0