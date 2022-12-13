ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs4local.com

1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dunkin' opens new location in Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new Dunkin' opened Friday in Horizon City. The new location was described as the "next generation" restaurant that provides customers with a positive and energetic environment. It's located at 13649 Eastlake Boulevard in Horizon City. To celebrate the new opening, the store is...
HORIZON CITY, TX
cbs4local.com

East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Portable toilets return to downtown El Paso amid migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is once again setting up portable toilets in downtown El Paso for the migrants. The port-a-potties were set near the Greyhound bus station area and areas where the migrants have camped out. The city previously put the portable toilets...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New mural unveiled on Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso on Thursday unveiled a new mural on Geronimo Drive. The mural, called “JUNTOS,” was created by local artist Mitsu Overstreet. It features patterns based on both traditional Mexican embroidery and Native American markings found on Apache clothing...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso approves master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council approved a master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park on Wednesday. The park is located in Northwest El Paso. The community-led master plan vision for Mary Frances Keisling features a large, central flexible sports lawn, surrounded by a new hybrid community center, bicycling amenities, dog park, sport courts including pickleball and tennis, desert gardens, children’s play features, and community gathering spaces.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Teen injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was taken to the hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at Edgemere and Sioux around 4:04 p.m. The female was taken to the hospital with minor injuries,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested and accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in northeast El Paso Thursday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department. Noemi Monarez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence following the incident at the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police: Man hospitalized in northeast El Paso stabbed by girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend. Police responded to stabbing along 10200 Block of Valle Del Sol in northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. Police investigators with the department's Crimes Against Persons unit are on the...
