Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas. For last week’s picks, please go here. Green Family Art Foundation (Dallas) “Black Abstractionists: From Then ‘til Now, curated by Dexter Wimberly, focuses on Black abstract artists spanning multiple generations, starting in the 1960s with Alma Thomas and ending with young artists working today, such as Michaela Yearwood-Dan and Vaughn Spann. The history of Black artists working in abstraction is inseparable from the history of modern and contemporary art.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO