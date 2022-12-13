Bill Simmons suggests Brady and Kliff Kingsbury could team up with the Patriots next season

Bill Simmons is speculating about the Patriots making some dramatic changes to their offense next season.

Before reading further, it is best to suspend your disbelief.

Joining ESPN’s “ManningCast,” Simmons, like every other Patriots fan, expressed his displeasure with the team’s clunky Matt Patricia-run offense. When the conversation turned to Tom Brady’s future, the artist formerly known as the Boston Sports Guy raised the idea of Brady returning to the Patriots.

“I don’t think Brady is going to retire. I don’t think he’s going to be in Tampa next year,” said Simmons. “I do wonder, is there a possibility he could come back next year? A farewell thing. You know how much he means to Bob Kraft.”

When pressed, Simmons denied he was speaking with inside knowledge. “I don’t think Brady is talking to anybody these days,” he said.

That may be true; but for whatever reason, the idea of Brady playing again in Foxborough keeps percolating to the surface. Last week, ex-Jets exec Mike Tannenbaum floated the possibility .

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe recently introduced the idea as well .

This season, Bill Belichick and Brady have expressed their admiration for each other multiple times .

Even if Brady is open to coming back, it’s hard to imagine he would want to play for Matt Patricia or Joe Judge. But that’s no problem. Simmons suggested Kliff Kingsbury could become the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, provided he gets fired from the Cardinals.

“Maybe it’s Kliff Kingsbury. If the Cards go 4-13, is Kliff Kingsbury coming back? Who knows,” said Simmons.

Peyton Manning astutely pointed out that Kingsbury was a Patriots’ seventh-round pick. “Brady screwed him — he never got his chance at being on the field. Selfish Brady,” said Manning.

The idea of Kingsbury, or an outside offensive mind, coming to the Patriots isn’t so crazy. NBC’s Peter King wrote last week his “antenna is up” regarding the Patriots making changes to their coaching staff next season. Robert Kraft may not be ready to fire Belichick, but he could be ready to demand Belichick hire an actual offensive coordinator.

For what it’s worth, Adam Vinatieri, who played with Brady, doubted TB12 would ever come back to Gillette Stadium when asked during his "ManningCast" appearance.

But hey: Bill Simmons, and the rest of us, can dream.