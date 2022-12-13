ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Bill Simmons suggests Brady and Kliff Kingsbury could team up with the Patriots next season

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqRXu_0jh3Yl2w00

Bill Simmons is speculating about the Patriots making some dramatic changes to their offense next season.

Before reading further, it is best to suspend your disbelief.

Joining ESPN’s “ManningCast,” Simmons, like every other Patriots fan, expressed his displeasure with the team’s clunky Matt Patricia-run offense. When the conversation turned to Tom Brady’s future, the artist formerly known as the Boston Sports Guy raised the idea of Brady returning to the Patriots.

“I don’t think Brady is going to retire. I don’t think he’s going to be in Tampa next year,” said Simmons. “I do wonder, is there a possibility he could come back next year? A farewell thing. You know how much he means to Bob Kraft.”

When pressed, Simmons denied he was speaking with inside knowledge. “I don’t think Brady is talking to anybody these days,” he said.

That may be true; but for whatever reason, the idea of Brady playing again in Foxborough keeps percolating to the surface. Last week, ex-Jets exec Mike Tannenbaum floated the possibility .

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe recently introduced the idea as well .

This season, Bill Belichick and Brady have expressed their admiration for each other multiple times .

Even if Brady is open to coming back, it’s hard to imagine he would want to play for Matt Patricia or Joe Judge. But that’s no problem. Simmons suggested Kliff Kingsbury could become the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, provided he gets fired from the Cardinals.

“Maybe it’s Kliff Kingsbury. If the Cards go 4-13, is Kliff Kingsbury coming back? Who knows,” said Simmons.

Peyton Manning astutely pointed out that Kingsbury was a Patriots’ seventh-round pick. “Brady screwed him — he never got his chance at being on the field. Selfish Brady,” said Manning.

The idea of Kingsbury, or an outside offensive mind, coming to the Patriots isn’t so crazy. NBC’s Peter King wrote last week his “antenna is up” regarding the Patriots making changes to their coaching staff next season. Robert Kraft may not be ready to fire Belichick, but he could be ready to demand Belichick hire an actual offensive coordinator.

For what it’s worth, Adam Vinatieri, who played with Brady, doubted TB12 would ever come back to Gillette Stadium when asked during his "ManningCast" appearance.

But hey: Bill Simmons, and the rest of us, can dream.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
GREEN BAY, WI
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The 1 Problem With Dallas Cowboys

During this Wednesday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the crew talked about the weakest link on the Cowboys. Smith believes Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the team's biggest problem. He listed all the weapons the team has on offense and pretty much said it's on the quarterback to take care of the football.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq & Charles Barkley Recreate Skip Bayless-Shannon Sharpe Fight

Skip Bayless took to Twitter to react to the antics. Shaq and Charles Barkley are always comedy when it comes to Inside The NBA. While they have had their fair share of fights, they always seem to make up in the end. Overall, they understand that their roasts aren’t anything serious and that the television product is all that matters.
NBC Sports

Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
MassLive.com

Trent Brown has strong advice for Patriots rookie Cole Strange: ‘(Expletive) ‘em’

TUCSON, Ariz — Trent Brown knows Cole Strange is going to have a long NFL career. But lining up next to the rookie, Brown has seen how hard he can be on himself.. Strange was New England’s first-round pick last spring, and with that draft stock comes big expectations. So Brown — who is no stranger to lofty expectations — has tried to remind Strange to stay in the moment. He conveyed that message in amusing fashion after practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy