4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Georgia Ports Authority: Container Demand Eases in November, Savannah Cuts Vessel Backlog
The Georgia Ports Authority moved 464,883 twenty-foot equivalent container units in November, a decrease of 6.2 percent or 30,866 TEUs compared to the same month last year. Compared to November 2019, the Port of Savannah’s performance constitutes an increase of 28 percent over three years. That rate of growth is well above GPA’s pre-pandemic expansion, which averaged 4 to 5 percent annually.
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
Will she be the 1st nonwhite or female namesake of a Savannah square? Learn about Susie King Taylor
LISTEN: GPB's Benjamin Payne sits down with activist Rozz Rouse to learn more about the woman she would like to see become the namesake of the former Calhoun Square in downtown Savannah. —— Walk through downtown Savannah, and it won't take long before you reach one of the city's iconic...
GDOT to research raising Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A signature piece of the Savannah skyline could be getting a big makeover. With new ships getting bigger and bigger, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced plans to look into raising the Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet to help commerce grow in the ports of Savannah. GDOT told WSAV, […]
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
wtoc.com
Preliminary construction plans released for Darien Bridge
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has released their preliminary construction plans for the Darien Bridge, that’s the one that connects Darien to Brunswick along Highway 17. The bridge is an important part of the Darien community. We now have a better idea of what construction...
WJCL
Frigid temperatures on track to arrive for the Christmas holiday
Arctic air building over Canada is expected to pour across the central and eastern U.S. as Christmas nears. The cold blast is forecast to reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry a day or two before Christmas, and likely last through the holiday. Can temperatures get cold in Savannah on Christmas?...
wtoc.com
BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler. The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco. Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.
WJCL
More economic development coming to Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A major economic announcement came from the state Wednesday for Bryan County. A global beauty company called KISS USA says it's going to invest $ 121 million in a new facility in Black Creek. And that investment means lots of new jobs. KISS was founded...
Wild Wing Cafe location in City Market closed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A popular City Market has closed up shop. The Wild Wing Cafe location in City Market is shuttering its doors permanently. The restaurant has been open on Barnard Street since the summer of 2006. The reason for the closure is still unclear. Area Wild Wing Cafe restaurants remain open in Pooler, […]
WJCL
Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
theatlanta100.com
Our state is top producer of this holiday staple
Producing 3.25 million pounds of fruit cake gives you the right to call yourself the Fruitcake Capital of the World. That’s how much of the fruit-and-nut studded treat is produced annually by the Claxton Bakery in Claxton, Georgia. The company was founded by an Italian immigrant, Savino Tos, in...
wtoc.com
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
City council approves LOST offer to send county commissioner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council approved a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Thursday afternoon. The offer will be sent to the Chatham County Commission for consideration, the city said. “Do the just thing. Do the fair thing,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said during the council meeting on Thursday. “Do the right thing […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire rescues man stuck in chimney at Budget Inn
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department confirms a man had to be rescued from a chimney at the Budget Inn on Ogeechee Road. The rescue happened Thursday morning. Savannah Fire says at this time they are not sure how long the man was stuck, but they know it was at least for a few hours.
wtoc.com
New 300 unit apartment complex coming to Chatham Parkway
CHATHAM PARKWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 300 unit apartment complex is coming to Chatham Parkway. Along with it could come a hotel and shopping center on the same plot of land. The complex is being built by Atlanta based developer Vista Residential Partners and Batson Cook Development Company. A rendering on Vista Residential Partner’s website shows what the complex may look like.
allongeorgia.com
Seven Indicted in South Georgia for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
wtoc.com
Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is ready for holiday rush
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve ever strolled through Savannah, you likely have smelled their pralines from the street. But there’s a much bigger story this holiday season behind the sweet smells at Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. The owner was able to share with Morning Break why this...
allongeorgia.com
Savannah Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Kidnapping
A Chatham County man with a long, violent criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to a kidnapping that left the victim robbed and badly injured. Robert Stephens, 25, of Savannah, was sentenced to 213 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to Kidnapping, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also ordered Stephens and a co-defendant to pay $33,157.46 in restitution, and to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.
WYFF4.com
Portuguese man o’ war wash up on South Carolina beach, prompting warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A rare warning Wednesday for anyone headed to the South Carolina beach for the holidays: watch where you step. Shore Beach Service, a beach patrol and equipment rental service for Hilton Head Island, posted photos on Facebook of dozens of Portuguese men o’ war washed up on the beach.
