Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
STP Investment Services Acquires Wealth Advisory Fintech WealthSite
STP Investment Services (STP), a global, technology-enabled, end-to-end investment operations service provider, announced it has acquired WealthSite, a firm that provides “a fully integrated and highly customized accounting, portfolio management, reporting and analytics platform to single and multi-family offices, traditional wealth advisory firms and money managers serving ultra-high-net-worth (UNHW) clients.”
crowdfundinsider.com
NYCE Trades Shares of TEMPLE I on Securitize Following Reg CF Funding Round
NYCE, a real estate investment platform, has listed its shares on Securitize – a digital securities platform. Over time, NYCE aspires to be the Robinhood of real estate. NYCE previously raised capital utilizing the Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) exemption, offering investment opportunities on both Wefunder and Republic. NYCE has announced that its first project, TEMPLE I, is trading on Securitize, claiming to be the first “digital liquidity event” for a Reg CF securities offering.
crowdfundinsider.com
FSOC Report Points to Digital Assets as Financial Risk
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) has identified 14 specific financial vulnerabilities impacting the markets in its annual report. The Council incorporates the participation of all the major US financial regulators, including the Secretary of the Treasury, who acts as the Chair of the Council. The vulnerabilities reviewed fall into...
crowdfundinsider.com
ARYZE Introduces Stablecoin Series to Rebuild “Trust” in Crypto-Assets
Copenhagen-based fintech ARYZE has introduced the first of its suite of digital currency assets, ARYZE Digital Cash, on European digital assets exchange Switchere. The firm claims that the launch “offers a glimpse into the future of full reserve banking based digitized cash, with ARYZE eEUR now available for purchase on the trusted exchange.” ARYZE’s stablecoin series “offers a stable and trustworthy alternative to traditional digital assets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Clear Junction Introduces Escrow Accounts for Fiat, Crypto Trading
Clear Junction has announced the launch of a new escrow accounts solution which will act as a DVP (delivery versus payment) protection “for those wishing to trade in digital currencies and fiat.”. The recent headlines surrounding FTX and other digital currency exchanges “has led to a drop in trust...
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Banking Firm Stifel Teams Up with KX to Enhance Market Intelligence, Trade Execution Impact
KX — maker of kdb+, the “fastest” time series database and real-time analytics engine — announced that Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), the full service brokerage and investment banking firm, has “chosen KX to enhance market data analytics and drive real-time decision making.”. With over...
crowdfundinsider.com
Audit Firm Mazars Bails on Binance Proof of Reserves Statement
Mazars, an international accounting firm, has pulled its proof of reserves report on Binance, according to multiple reports. Mazars apparently has halted all work on crypto platforms. Mazars has yet to issue a statement on its decision. Most recently, Mazars posted a Proof of Reserves statement for Binance on December...
crowdfundinsider.com
Australia Crowdfunding: Top 20 Securities Offerings in 2022
Birchal, the leading securities crowdfunding platform in Australia (crowd-sourced funding), has returned with its annual report on crowdfunding in the country. As Birchal books more than 70% of Australia’s offering volume, the platform closely tracks sector growth. Birchal reports that the top 20 online securities offerings of 2022 have...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Gaming Survey Reveals Gamers Are “Positive” About Benefits Of Play-and-Earn Games
ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and “next-generation” payment processor for the gaming industry, announced the results of a study “surveying over 1,000 U.S. respondents who play a minimum of one hour of video games per week to gauge their feelings toward blockchain technologies, NFTs and cryptocurrencies being integrated into video games.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Raisin Reports $30 Billion in Assets Under Management, Including Topping $1 Billion in the US
Raisin, a global Fintech that offers a marketplace for savers as well as other services, has reached $30 billion in assets under management (AUM). This includes surpassing $1 billion in AUM in the US, operating under the SaveBetter brand. According to a statement by the firm, the $30 billion has...
crowdfundinsider.com
Trovata, JP Morgan Asset Management to Make it Easier for Businesses to Invest Excess Cash
Trovata, a bank-connected platform that makes it easier for finance and treasury professionals to manage cash, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a global player focused on investment management with $2.3 trillion of assets under management, announced they are partnering “to help joint customers tap into Morgan Money’s services to access higher yields on corporate investing amidst rising interest rates.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Announces Currency Exchange Service
ZA Bank has announced a currency exchange service. The digital bank states that the service will incorporate zero handling fees with no additional charges and real-time quotations to offer users a transparent experience. Last month, Wise, a digital currency transfer and payment provider, announced services for ZA Bank. According to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Decentralized Finance: Sommelier Brings Ethereum (ETH) DeFi Strategy Assets to Injective
Sommelier, the automated DeFi portfolio management platform, announces that it has launched Ethereum DeFi strategy tokens “for the first time on Injective, a layer 1 Cosmos blockchain optimized for finance.”. Sommelier is a blockchain/DLT-based platform “built with the Cosmos SDK that executes advanced crypto portfolio strategies across multiple blockchains.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
HSBC, Extend to Accelerate Availability of Expense Management Solutions
Extend, a virtual card and spend management platform, announced a partnership with HSBC (NYSE: HSBC), one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations. HSBC will offer Extend solutions “to its commercial card clients in the U.S. to help companies manage spending with the flexibility and control of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Kaiju ETF Advisors Announces Launch of BTD Capital Fund, an AI-Driven Actively Managed ETF
Kaiju ETF Advisors announced the launch of BTD Capital Fund, an AI-driven actively managed ETF. By harnessing the power of big data and artificial intelligence, the company “believes it has eliminated the guesswork in finding dips.”. While most ETFs track indices or sectors, DIP seeks “to capitalize on quick-return...
crowdfundinsider.com
Business Spend Management Platform Coupa Software to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $8B
Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a key player focused on Business Spend Management (BSM), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement “to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm.”. This is “an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of $8.0 billion.” Upon completion of the transaction,...
crowdfundinsider.com
TOGGLE AI Introduces Direct Trading Integration via Interactive Brokers Partnership
TOGGLE AI, the “intelligent” investing dashboard, introduced its first direct trading integration in partnership with Interactive Brokers. Interactive Brokers account holders “can now execute trades directly on the TOGGLE AI platform, while accessing the entire suite of tools offered by TOGGLE, from AI news insights to the popular TOGGLE Leading Indicator.”
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE’s Investment Firm National Bonds Selects Azentio’s iMAL to Enhance Operational Efficiency
Azentio Software, a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds managed by Apax Partners, announced that National Bonds, the UAE’s Shariah-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, has “selected Azentio’s Islamic Banking solution, iMAL, to support its quest to improve process efficiency, enhance internal controls and deliver an exceptional customer experience as part of National Bonds’ ambitious growth strategy.”
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Files Document Indicating Potential Sales of Assets Including Ledger X
FTX has filed a new document with the courts indicating its intent to sell multiple assets. FTX CEO John J. Ray, III, stated earlier this week his intent to sell certain assets as it moves to recoup funds in the bankrupt operation. Included on the list is LedgerX, a relatively...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payoneer Receives In-Principle Regulatory Approval in Singapore
Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, has received in-principle approval as a Major Payment Institution License holder from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The license, once received, “will allow Payoneer to offer additional payments services such as mass payout...
Comments / 0