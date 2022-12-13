A NEWCOMER FROM restaurant royalty, Christmas cocktails and unexpected flavors — what’s not to love?! Here’s this week’s most delicious news in small bites. David Cordúa and his dad Michael, of Churrascos and Americas fame, have officially opened their latest venture in The Ion, the crown jewel of the city’s transformative new “innovation corridor” in Midtown. Located in a corner suite on street level, Lymbar marks the Cordúas' first return to the restaurant scene since they left Americas and Churrascos to start a catering biz, and it will channel the culinary vibes for which they became known — with some additional global seasoning. Lymbar will feature an intersection of Latin American, Lebanese and Mediterranean flavors, both in the menu and the décor.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO