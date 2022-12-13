Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Related
glasstire.com
Station Museum of Contemporary Art Closes Until Further Notice
On November 1, 2022, the Station Museum of Contemporary Art announced on its website and social media platforms that it has closed until further notice. The announcement, signed by the museum’s staff, begins with a note about co-founders Ann and James Harithas, and nods to the forward-thinking exhibitions hosted by the institution over the past twenty years. It also mentions the end of the recent exhibition, Clark V. Fox: Subversion and Spectacle.
houstoncitybook.com
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
houstoncitybook.com
The Cordúas’ Lymbar Is Now Open! And Other Fabulous Food News
A NEWCOMER FROM restaurant royalty, Christmas cocktails and unexpected flavors — what’s not to love?! Here’s this week’s most delicious news in small bites. David Cordúa and his dad Michael, of Churrascos and Americas fame, have officially opened their latest venture in The Ion, the crown jewel of the city’s transformative new “innovation corridor” in Midtown. Located in a corner suite on street level, Lymbar marks the Cordúas' first return to the restaurant scene since they left Americas and Churrascos to start a catering biz, and it will channel the culinary vibes for which they became known — with some additional global seasoning. Lymbar will feature an intersection of Latin American, Lebanese and Mediterranean flavors, both in the menu and the décor.
papercitymag.com
The Best Houston Holiday Activities in Downtown — City Lights Brings Eight Distinct Christmas Lands
Stroll through 100,000 LED lights at Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street. (Courtesy Central Houston) Downtown Houston has been transformed into a wonderland of holiday lights and festivities. With eight attractions spanning across Downtown from the George R. Brown Convention Center to Bagby Street, all of which are open to the public and mostly free, City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic can be a fun experience for the whole family.
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
hotelnewsresource.com
Residence Inn Houston-West University and Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University Hotels Sold
Commonwealth Hotels announced the acquisition of the Residence Inn Houston-West University and the Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University. Both hotels are centrally located in the Greenway Plaza- West University area, minutes away from Lakewood Church, HRG Park, the Houston Galleria, Rice University, and numerous upscale restaurants and nightlife. "It's an...
This store sells Christmas decor 365 days a year!
'Tis the season all year long at Christmas Rocks, the perfect place to find holiday decor no matter what month!
PLANetizen
Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End
In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgers
Houston-born rapper Bernard Freeman—known professionally as Bun B, is finally set to open the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for his popular Smashburger concept. The iconic rapper has run several Trill Burgers pop-ups since launching in 2021 but will soon open his first restaurant in Montrose in early 2023. The location will be in the former James Coney Island space on Shepherd Drive at Richmond.
All the artists we know are coming to Houston in 2023
Here's a short list of the performers who have included Screwtown in their tour dates.
fox26houston.com
Bun B's Trill Burgers to open first brick-and-mortar in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston is getting a Trill of a lot better! Rapper Bun B announced Trill Burgers will have an official home in the city. Trill Burgers will open it's first brick-and-mortar location in Montrose at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in 2023. "It’s been a long time...
Eater
Trill Burgers Has Found a Permanent Home in Montrose
At long last, Bun B’s famed smash burger pop-up, Trill Burgers, has found a permanent home. The Houston icon and legendary Third Coast rapper made his wildly popular smash burger concept available to the masses by way of sporadic pop-ups since launching in 2021, but will soon open the doors to his first brick-and-mortar location in Montrose in early 2023.
KVUE
Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour
TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas. After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, December 16 to 18: Holiday events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - This weekend features several unique holiday experiences including a visit from Santa on an airplane, a fearsome and festive horror convention, live performances of Christmas classics and more. Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area. Very Merry Pops.
papercitymag.com
Post Oak Boulevard Jewelry Wonderland Is Dripping In Gold and Seasonal Fun — Zadok Throws a Holiday Party Like No Other
Amy Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Zadok Jewelers holiday soirée. (Photo by Alex Montoya) Everything was perfectly merry and bright when the beloved Zadok family opened their namesake jewelry emporium on Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard for a “Dripping in Gold” holiday fête that saw friends, family and customers coursing through the rows and rows of fabulous jewelry.
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home
When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
hellowoodlands.com
Sixty Vines is Bringing Wine Country to The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Sixty Vines is reimagining wine culture in their second location in the Houston area at Market Street, the popular mixed-use development in The Woodlands. The sustainable wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in early 2023 at 9595 Six Pines Drive #900 and will occupy 12,442 square feet of space.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Winter Wonderland celebration held at Creekside Park Village Green
Winter Wonderland, a free, family-friendly celebration, was hosted by The Howard Hughes Corporation and tenants of Creekside Park Village Green on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1 to 5 pm. View photos and videos from the event on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page and on Instagram:. Attendees had the opportunity...
Comments / 0