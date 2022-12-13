Read full article on original website
Truck stop proposed in Palmer Township flood zone missing key details, planners say
A proposal submitted by Exchange 12 Principal Abraham Atiyeh marks the developer’s fourth submission to the township to develop 1492 Van Buren Road. Atiyeh initially pitched the site as a two-warehouse development in 2018, then proposed 496 apartments instead. Then, in April 2022, he again proposed construction of a 128,900- and a 138,700-square-foot warehouse and distribution center. Now he proposes building two truck terminals on the 35-acre parcel bisected by the Schoeneck Creek flood zone between Route 33 and Van Buren Road.
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
Overturned fuel tanker forces part of Route 202 to close in King of Prussia
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A tanker carrying diesel fuel overturned in King of Prussia and forced part of Route 202 to shut down on Tuesday. It happened just before 11 a.m. on the ramp from Route 202 to Route 422 and Route 202 northbound.The Montgomery County hazmat team and Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene. Officials say the tractor-trailer was carrying around 2,200-hundred gallons of fuel. It's unclear how much fuel has spilled. There's no word on how the driver is doing.
