KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A tanker carrying diesel fuel overturned in King of Prussia and forced part of Route 202 to shut down on Tuesday. It happened just before 11 a.m. on the ramp from Route 202 to Route 422 and Route 202 northbound.The Montgomery County hazmat team and Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene. Officials say the tractor-trailer was carrying around 2,200-hundred gallons of fuel. It's unclear how much fuel has spilled. There's no word on how the driver is doing.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO