Sebastian, FL

WPBF News 25

Severe storm risk across Treasure Coast

Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are under slight and marginal risks for severe storms Thursday. It is warm and humid Thursday — with the chance to be near-record highs. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The system...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Drug Ring Busted

Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 15, 2022: A joint investigation conducted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of 3 suspects alleged to have worked together to supply and sell drugs on the Treasure Coast. Special Investigations Division...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

PSL grants exception for dual drive-throughs

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City Council here voted unanimously Dec. 5 to grant a special exception use request so a Hallandale Beach-based developer can construct a Gatlin Boulevard development with side-by-side drive-through windows serviced by mobile ordering and pick-up only. Planner Bethany Grubbs provided Council members a comprehensive...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
VERO BEACH, FL

