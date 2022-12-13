Read full article on original website
This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARKKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
January 2023 Vero Beach EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
WPBF News 25
Severe storm risk across Treasure Coast
Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are under slight and marginal risks for severe storms Thursday. It is warm and humid Thursday — with the chance to be near-record highs. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The system...
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast
Video: SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Another driver loses control, crashes into Phantom Fireworks building in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A second person crashed into Phantom Fireworks early Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the building igniting a huge fire. Around 2:17 a.m., West Melbourne Police said they received a...
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
Families remain homeless as FL’s affordable housing crisis continues
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone take a look back and a look ahead at Florida’s affordable housing crisis
Construction for Martin County housing development halted due to flood concerns
Construction for one of Martin County’s new housing developments has been halted for the foreseeable future due to flood concerns to surrounding homes.
Florida man wins $1M from Monopoly scratch-off ticket
A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a winning Monopoly Doubler scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
cw34.com
Snowfall in Florida: SWAT arrest man in Port St. Lucie for cocaine possession
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A different kind of "snow" was falling in Port St. Lucie when SWAT arrested a man for selling cocaine. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Facebook, "while some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets."
Man found in area where he was missing in Fort Pierce
Carlos Cini, 62, who was missing since Friday has been found safe, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday morning.
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
3 arrested in connection with 61 boat propeller thefts in Fort Pierce
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with 61 stolen boat propellers valued at nearly $73,000.
cbs12.com
Exclusive: CBS12 rides along with detective in area challenged by gang violence crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in gang violence, law enforcement throughout the Treasure Coast stepped up their efforts to talk to one another in hopes to track and arrest the individuals behind these rash of shootings and other criminal activity plaguing the community. CBS12 News...
17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said multiple vehicle break-ins occurred at the Reserve apartment complex in Port St. Lucie.
Person injured, person of interest in custody after shooting at Palm Bay home
PALM BAY, Fla. — A person was injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at a home, the Palm Bay Police Department said. The shooting was reported at a home on Pinewood Drive near Palm Bay Road Northeast and South Babcock Street. Police said a person of interest was taken...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Drug Ring Busted
Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 15, 2022: A joint investigation conducted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of 3 suspects alleged to have worked together to supply and sell drugs on the Treasure Coast. Special Investigations Division...
hometownnewstc.com
PSL grants exception for dual drive-throughs
PORT ST. LUCIE — The City Council here voted unanimously Dec. 5 to grant a special exception use request so a Hallandale Beach-based developer can construct a Gatlin Boulevard development with side-by-side drive-through windows serviced by mobile ordering and pick-up only. Planner Bethany Grubbs provided Council members a comprehensive...
WPBF News 25
'He loved everybody': Loved ones of Fort Pierce man killed in weekend shooting demand answers
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting death of 27-year-old Devontreal Ingram. Detectives are looking for a red or maroon Chrysler 300 that they believe is linked to the crime. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
veronews.com
3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
WPBF News 25
Martin County extends deadline for pet stores to sell animals
STUART, Fla. — In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, theMartin County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the period for pet stores across the county to sell dogs, cats and rabbits. The deadline for the pet stores was initially set for the end of this month on Dec....
