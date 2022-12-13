Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson affecting Week 15 QB rankings

Read full article on original website
Steelers Made Interesting Quarterback Decision In Practice Today
If Kenny Pickett can't start for the Steelers this weekend, head coach Mike Tomlin will have an important decision to make at quarterback. Even though Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett this past Sunday, his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Mason Rudolph told reporters Wednesday that he...
Jason Smith: “Brock Purdy is a Big Reason Everyone Fears the 49ers”
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the NFC West.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major Injury
The Seattle Seahawks took the field on Thursday, but during their Thursday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks suffered an even bigger loss. After the game, Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll announced that all-pro wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken index finger. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, it is uncertain whether Tyler Lockett will return at all this season.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes knows things are about to get scary for opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs barely squeaked out a win against the Denver Broncos on an elite defense, but, at one point they were up 27 points. That was without two of their most key players on the offense. Patrick Mahomes knows it’s about to get scary for their opponents.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Sporting News
Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, JK Dobbins, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here, and with three games on Saturday (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), fantasy owners will have less time to make some crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 15 fantasy lineup decisions.
thecomeback.com
NFL considering horrible penalty rule change
Over the past few years, many of the NFL’s penalty decisions have led to plenty of criticism around the league, and if one proposed rule change goes into effect, there’s a chance that some penalties could get even more controversial in the future. According to league insider Tom...
Monday night vs. Packers slated to be Rams' coldest game in 30 years
The Los Angeles Rams better dress warm for their trip to Green Bay this week because it’s going to be cold. Like, cold cold. The high of the day on Monday is 14 degrees with 10 mph winds making it feel even colder. The low? Just 3 degrees. At...
NFL Fans Slam Amazon Over ‘Thursday Night Football’ Issues
While the 49ers and Seahawks go at it head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, a lot of fans are having a hard time watching. It has nothing to do with the product on the field. It has to do with the quality of the streaming service. Those same problems have never gone away.
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back Popular OLB After 2 Year Hiatus; Sign Jets Defender From Their Practice Squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a relatively busy Tuesday for a team that is 5-8 and virtually out of the playoff picture. Defensive lineman, Chris Wormley will head to IR as his season is over due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 14 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. While the team has not announced it, multiple reports suggest he will be shelved for the remainder of 2022. The organization is reportedly signing defensive tackle, Jonathan Marshall off of the New York Jets practice squad to help fill the void, but that wasn’t the only move that was reported on Tuesday evening.
Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news
The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Major Snow Game Forecast
This Saturday, the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Miami Dolphins. It's a typical winter-weather team against a typical nice weather team. Thankfully, we'll get just what we need. Major snow is in the forecast. "Forecast for Dolphins - Bills Saturday night on @nflnetwork : Low temperature 26° with...
Sporting News
Seahawks draft picks 2023: Who the Seahawks may take in first round with Broncos' No. 2 pick
The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves in an incredible position this season. They've surpassed expectations and are playing for the NFC West in December. And they're still likely to find themselves with a top five draft pick next year because of the horrendous season the Denver Broncos are having following the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia Eagles Can Win the Super Bowl If They Do One Thing
The Philadelphia Eagles are 13-1 and are on track to finish 16-1 in the regular season. That’s great — but history has not been kind to regular-season champions. Trey Wingo looks at how the Eagles can truly solidify their Super Bowl run.
NFL Reportedly Considering Notable Rule Change
NFL player safety has been a major sticking point in many of the league's recent rule changes - some of them have been for the better and some have arguably made the game worse. But a major rule change is reportedly on the table for the NFL owners in the weeks to come.
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 15: What games are on today? TV channels, times for Saturday tripleheader
The NFL is taking over Saturday in Week 15. With the college football regular season over, the NFL set aside three Saturday timeslots for Week 15 before the season and flexed three games earlier in the month. Though the league has played Saturday games at this stage of the season...
