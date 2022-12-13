ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
Certified nurse-midwife talks Nebraska midwife laws

OMAHA, Neb. — Kelsy Harris has delivered hundreds of babies. Her nursing career began in the intensive care unit. She’s now employed by a private practice OB-GYN where certified midwives and doctors work hand-in-glove. "Being a certified nurse-midwife means I have a medical background first as a nurse,"...
Nebraska public workers rally at Capitol for increased wages amid inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. — State workers rallied at the Capitol Thursday, calling for a new two-year contract that keeps up with inflation and the job market. Members of the union that represent 8,000 state employees carried signs and wore green to urge Gov.-elect Jim Pillen to come to an agreement on a contract before the Dec. 31 deadline.
Meet the 20-year-old who was just named Miss America

Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 and will hold the title for the next year. Stanke, who represented Wisconsin, was crowned the winner Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The 20-year-old will receive a $50,000 scholarship. She also won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her...
Outgoing Massachusetts governor tapped to be next NCAA president

Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been tapped to be the next NCAA president, the association announced Thursday. "I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day," Baker said in a statement. "The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge.”
