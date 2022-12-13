Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Interstate 80 eastbound from Wyoming to Nebraska reopens amid snowy conditions
KIMBALL, Neb. — As dangerous road conditions persist, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said Interstate 80 eastbound from Wyoming is open again. Westbound traffic is expected to be able to continue soon near Kimball. Officials are warning of snow-packed roadways, blowing snow and spots of ice on the road.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
KETV.com
Certified nurse-midwife talks Nebraska midwife laws
OMAHA, Neb. — Kelsy Harris has delivered hundreds of babies. Her nursing career began in the intensive care unit. She’s now employed by a private practice OB-GYN where certified midwives and doctors work hand-in-glove. "Being a certified nurse-midwife means I have a medical background first as a nurse,"...
KETV.com
PHOTOS: Nebraska Panhandle deals with snow, blizzard conditions
VALENTINE, Neb. — Nebraska's panhandle is still dealing with quite a bit of snow. Photos from the Nebraska Department of Transportation show the impact of the blizzard conditions, which has led to multiple road closures.
KETV.com
Reckless semitruck driver arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A reckless semitruck driver hit a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle and then led troopers on a chase Thursday, which ended after an hourlong standoff on Interstate 80. Around 5:10 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said they received a call about a semi that was driving...
KETV.com
KETV's Giving Wednesday raises $164,656 for Food Bank for the Heartland
OMAHA, Neb. — It was truly a Giving Wednesday at KETV as viewers donated $164,656 to help Food Bank for the Heartland on Dec. 14 — the most money raised on a Giving Wednesday in 2022. The fundraiser is part of KETV’s support of the Holiday Lights Festival...
KETV.com
Nebraska public workers rally at Capitol for increased wages amid inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. — State workers rallied at the Capitol Thursday, calling for a new two-year contract that keeps up with inflation and the job market. Members of the union that represent 8,000 state employees carried signs and wore green to urge Gov.-elect Jim Pillen to come to an agreement on a contract before the Dec. 31 deadline.
KETV.com
Meet Chaps, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. This gorgeous girl was in rough shape when she first arrived at the Nebraska Humane Society. Chaps is learning to accept gentle petting and head rubs by those...
KETV.com
Meet the 20-year-old who was just named Miss America
Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 and will hold the title for the next year. Stanke, who represented Wisconsin, was crowned the winner Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The 20-year-old will receive a $50,000 scholarship. She also won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her...
KETV.com
Outgoing Massachusetts governor tapped to be next NCAA president
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been tapped to be the next NCAA president, the association announced Thursday. "I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day," Baker said in a statement. "The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge.”
